The Trial Of The Century and Some Sibling Rivalry in This Week’s “The Ghost and Molly McGee”

It’s the trial of the century in the McGee home while they try to discover who or WHAT ate a special cake, and Pete’s twin siblings come to visit Brighton, as does a new type of ghost we haven’t seen yet, in this week’s episode of The Ghost and Molly McGee.

Innocent Until Proven Ghostly

Every year, Pete makes Sharon a special passion fruit crumbcake, but is devastated to discover that someone (or someTHING) has eaten it. So, this episode takes on a crime-investigation feel while Molly holds the trial of the century in the living room. The whole family thinks that Scratch is the one who has eaten the cake, but he swears, and gives the Molly McGee Guarantee that he was not the one who did it.

Molly interrogates everyone, starting with Sharon, who has hated the cake since the beginning even though she still loves Pete. Molly accuses her of trying to destroy it, especially because it has carob in it and she despises carob and would prefer real chocolate.

As Sharon reveals that it wasn’t her, new evidence is admitted into the case which now suggests Daryl was the one who did it. He immediately calls his lawyer to the case in one of the funniest moments of the episode and explains he didn’t touch the cake, only the cake dome. He needed it to trap his pet tarantula that got out.

Dad takes the stand and explains that in the move, he lost his normal recipe (flashback to mom shredding it) and tried out a new British one that had to be converted from the metric system. As Pete explains, Daryl gets hungry and goes for the last bit of crumbs on the evidence and the family discovers ectoplasm on the cake dish.

Molly, heartbroken, no longer believes Scratch until Mom, reading the new recipe out loud, points out the new one has extra Carob. She is reminded of a key piece of evidence and force feeds Scratch a carob chip to which the ghost has an adverse reaction and she explains that Scratch has an intolerance to Carob, so there is no way it could have been him.

The case is resolved and the family apologizes to the ghost, but the mystery remains, who ate the cake? That question is answered, but I won’t answer it here, find out for yourself.

Twin Trouble

Pete has a number of siblings, but the twins Milly and Billy are on their way into town to visit. Sharon hates whenever the twins visit because they just ridicule Pete and make him feel horrible about himself. Because of this, Molly thinks she sees what turns out to be a cute baby ghost but is actually a “sobgoblin.” The mere presence of sadness calls to sobgoblins and they suck out any remaining happiness and amplify the sadness.

Pete tries to show his siblings (who call him Silly, since his is the only name that doesn’t rhyme with the rest of their siblings) that he is a successful adult and should be treated as one as best he can without actually saying that. Molly and Scratch notice more and more sobgoblins circling around Pete.

Daryl is idolizing his troublesome aunt and uncle, much to the chagrin of Sharon. Meanwhile, upstairs, Molly is trying to make herself sad to attract the sobgoblins to herself and spare her father. This includes putting up a “hang in there” poster that makes Molly said since she doesn’t know if the cat will make it through the rest of the week or not.

The Sobgoblins are attracted to Molly and together she and Scratch try and finish them off, but one last one does the job and points out the cat is no longer on the tree, sending Molly into a depressed fit. Pete is heading into town with the twins who tease and mock and make him revert to his less confident child self.

It’s when they’re celebrating Pete’s birthday that Sharon is overcome with sadness since its nowhere near her husband's birthday. Plus, the twins have now converted Daryl. Pete looks around and sees how sad his family is and finally stands up to his siblings.

He then starts demanding they see him as an accomplished adult, and the twins break down and finally admit that he needs to stop showing off. Turns out, Pete has always made THEM insecure with his accomplishments. As the sobgoblins previously left Pete, they pop up again but this time start circling around Milly and Billy.

With the introduction of the twins, they also mention Pete’s slew of other siblings, who I predict we’ll see more of in the future. Along with that, now we know what sobgoblins are, and when it comes to the overall story of ghosts making town’s unhappy, I suspect these will come into play at some point as well…it’s been quite a few episodes since we’ve checked in on Brighton’s happiness meter.

This episode of The Ghost and Molly McGee is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can also check out previous episodes of the series on Disney+.

