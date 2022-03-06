What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming – March 6th-12th, 2022

It’s an exciting week for home viewing with new TV shows and movies. Here’s a look at all of your brand-new options this week across all major networks and streaming platforms. But first, here are my top 5 recommendations.

Top 5 of the Week

The Thing About Pam When: Tuesday, March 8th at 10/9c on NBC What: A miniseries about a true-crime starring Renée Zellweger, Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, and Katy Mixon.

Raven’s Home When: Friday, March 11th at 8/7c on Disney Channel What: The popular spin-off of That’s So Raven returns to its roots, finding Raven and Booker moving to her childhood hometown of San Francisco to take care of her father.

The Adam Project When: Friday, March 11th streaming on Netflix What: A time-traveling adventure comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, and Jennifer Garner.

Turning Red When: Friday, March 11th streaming on Disney+ What: Pixar’s 25th animated feature tells the story of a 13-year-old girl who transforms into a giant red panda when excited.

2022 Academy of Country Music Awards When: Monday, March 7th Streaming on Prime Video What: Dolly Parton hosts this star-studded awards show live from Las Vegas, full of music performances and gratitude.



Sunday, March 6th

New TV Shows

37th Independent Spirit Awards – Live Event – 8/7c on IFC/streaming on AMC Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman host this year’s in-person event, honoring the best independent films and television series of 2021.

– Live Event – 8/7c on IFC/streaming on An Evening with Lerner & Lowe: Broadway in Concert – Special – 6:30/5:30c on PBS – Performance – NR Celebrate the iconic songwriting duo with music from My Fair Lady, Camelot, Gigi, Brigadoon and more. Includes performances from Jenn Colella, Aisha Jackson, Jose Llana, Aaron Lazar, Michael Maliakel, Sean Thompson and Bayla Whitten.

– Special – 6:30/5:30c on PBS – Performance – NR The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth – Season 7 Premiere – 8/7c on Showtime Come one, come all to The Circus , the groundbreaking docu-series that pulls back the curtain on American politics. Hosts John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Alex Wagner and Jenn Palmieri go behind the scenes of the greatest political show on earth each week for an unbiased, inside look at the stories beyond the headlines.

– Season 7 Premiere – 8/7c on The Courtship – Series Premiere – 8/7c on NBC A heroine looking for her duke will sign up for the ultimate social experiment in romance. Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court. Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on How the Universe Works – Season 10 Premiere – 10/9c on Science – Docuseries – TV-PG How was it built and how does it actually work? With a cast of experts and eye-popping CGI, we're looking under the celestial hood to tell the greatest story of all — the story of where we and everything else came from.

– Season 10 Premiere – 10/9c on Science – Docuseries – TV-PG Kandi & The Gang – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – NR Kandi & the Gang chronicles Kandi, Todd and OLG’s dynamic staff as they face a much-needed change at the restaurant while juggling their career ambitions, larger-than-life personalities and personal lives. After being hit with a myriad of obstacles, Kandi and Todd step in with a plan to turn the tide. With tensions rising as family members don’t perform up to standards, a little tough love and a lot of restructuring will shake things up with the staff, whether they’re ready for it or not.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – NR Outlander – Book 6 Premiere – 9/8c on STARZ Outlander spans the genres of romance, science-fiction, history and adventure in one epic tale. It follows the story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945, who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743 Scotland. When forced to marry Jamie Fraser, a chivalrous young Scottish warrior, Claire's heart is torn between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives.

– Book 6 Premiere – 9/8c on Shining Vale – Series Premiere – 10/9c on STARZ Shining Vale is a horror comedy about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat, who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed – turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same. Patricia “Pat” Phelps (Courteney Cox) is a former “wild child” who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel (a.k.a. lady porn). Fast forward 17 years later, Pat is clean and sober but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn’t written her second novel, she can’t remember the last time she had sex with her husband (Greg Kinnear), and her teenage kids are at that stage where they want you dead. She was a faithful wife until her one slip-up: she had a torrid affair with the hot, young handyman who came over to fix the sink while Terry was at work. In a last-ditch effort to save their marriage, she and Terry cash in all their savings and move the family from the “crazy” of the city to a large, old house in the suburbs that has a storied past of its own. Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Someone They Knew… With Tamron Hall – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Court TV – True-Crime – NR Following the path from victim to verdict and exploring how, when it comes to murder, it is rare for there to be no prior connection between the killer and the deceased.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Court TV – True-Crime – NR Transplant – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on NBC Transplant follows the story of Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed (Hamza Haq), a talented doctor and Syrian refugee, who fled his war-torn country with his younger sister, Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus), for a fresh start in Canada. After a truck crashes into the restaurant where he’s been working, Bash earns the chance to practice medicine again by using his field-honed skills to save multiple lives in brilliant fashion, including that of Dr. Jed Bishop (John Hannah), the Chief of Emergency Medicine at York Memorial Hospital in Toronto.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on Two Men at War – Documentary – Streaming on Hulu As Russia wages war on Ukraine, George Stephanopoulos Productions presents an in-depth examination of the two men at the center of this battle, President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Good Morning America and This Week anchor George Stephanopoulos reports on how both men rose to power, the stark differences in their leadership and what led to this moment in history. Through the extraordinary reporting from the ABC News teams on the ground, wide-ranging interviews and the extensive ABC News archives, this special brings viewers beyond the headlines and provides a deeper understanding of the biggest crisis on European soil since World War II.

– Documentary – Streaming on Uncensored – Season 5 Premiere – 10/9c on TV One – Interview – TV-14 Uncensored explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they reveal secrets to their success, obstacles they’ve faced, and how they manage this new world of social media that has helped, but sometimes haunted their careers.

– Season 5 Premiere – 10/9c on TV One – Interview – TV-14 Unexpected – Season 5 Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Unexpected takes a raw look at teenage pregnancies and the effects on teen parents and their families as everyone prepares for the arrival of the babies.

– Season 5 Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Weakest Link – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on NBC Jane Lynch hosts the return of the British import and international game show phenomenon Weakest Link . In each episode, eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers but must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. The contestants take turns to answer general knowledge questions to build chains of correct answers. Consecutive correct answers greatly increase the value of the chain, while incorrect answers break the chain and force the contestants to start over on the lowest rung with the smallest amount money. At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the fellow contestant they consider to be the “Weakest Link” in the chain. The contestant who receives the highest number of votes leaves the game as Jane declares the iconic phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.”

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on When Calls the Heart – Season 9 Premiere – 8/7c on Hallmark – Drama – TV-G Inspired by Janette Oke’s bestselling book series about the Canadian West, When Calls the Heart follows the story of a young schoolteacher and single mother, Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow), in the quaint town of Hope Valley. When her husband is suddenly killed on duty, she must find the courage and strength to move forward. With the help and guidance of the townspeople and her friends, she adjusts to the ever-changing times and the people that enter her life.

– Season 9 Premiere – 8/7c on Hallmark – Drama – TV-G Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HBO Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is a fast-break series about the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on

New Movies

A Bridesmaid in Love – 7/6c on UPtv – NR Recently single professional bridesmaid and writer Cate James is excited to help her best friend Maxine with her wedding day and is happily surprised to bump into Maxine’s handsome brother Matt, who’s in town for his sister’s wedding. Just as the perfect pair get close, old flames come back into the picture confusing Cate even more – will Cate follow her heart?

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR If Walls Could Talk – 8/7c on Lifetime After the death of her father, Olivia Garland moves home to help her mother, Rebecca. She becomes concerned about Rebecca’s claims of a ghost in the house and wonders if Rebecca is beginning to decline mentally. When Rebecca breaks her hip, Olivia hires health aide Jake Winters, whose patience and warmth seem too good to be true, and when strange things keep happening, Olivia must decide who she can trust and how to keep her and her mother safe. Margo Eve Parker, Conner Floyd, Nicole Danielle Watts star.

– 8/7c on

Monday, March 7th

New TV Shows

2022 Academy of Country Music Awards- Special – Streaming on Prime Video The two-hour show will be hosted by icon Dolly Parton and co-hosted by reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett and reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen. Allen will be making the debut performance of his new single “Down Home” and Barrett will be performing “I Hope You Dance,” a reprise of her standout American Idol performance from 2018, which received rave reviews from the judges. They will join together on the promenade stage where Allen will perform “Viva Las Vegas” and Barrett will perform “Let’s Go to Vegas.” Two-time ACM Award-winner Kelly Clarkson will perform the Dolly Parton-penned classic “I Will Always Love You” as a tribute to the show’s host, marking her fifth performance on the ACM Awards.

The Chelsea Detective – Series Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV London's Chelsea neighbourhood is a beautiful borough for beautiful people, but it has a dark underside of deception, violence, greed-and murder. Bodies have a way of showing up, and things are rarely what they seem. DI Max Arnold (Adrian Scarborough) and his partner, DS Priya Shamsie (Sonita Henry), must root out the truth and bring those responsible to justice, no matter their wealth or status.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

Tuesday, March 8th

New TV Shows

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix After befriending a charismatic astrology guru, the heartbroken and hopelessly single Alice looks to the stars to find her perfect match.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Chip and Potato – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A loveable pug and her mouse BFF start kindergarten, welcome new siblings and learn to become part of their community.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Crime Scene Confidential – Series Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – NR In her twelve years as a Crime Scene Investigator for Orange County, Florida, C.S.I Alina Burroughs investigated some of the most startling and devastating cases in the country – from the tragic 2008 death of toddler Caylee Anthony to the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre. Through her work she has learned that people may not always tell the truth, but the forensic evidence never lies. In a gripping new ID series, Burroughs revisits controversial and shocking murder cases from across the country, taking a fresh look at the forensic evidence with the hope to bring more clarity to these complex crimes and closure to those the victims left behind.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – NR Deep Fried Dynasty – Series Premiere – 10/9c on A&E A&E’s Deep Fried Dynasty is all about the big personalities behind the mouth-watering food at the State Fair of Texas. These grease-soaked geniuses have just 24 demanding days to turn deep fried delicacies into major profits. They create the dishes that define the event. Wild and creative bites like Deep Fried Butter, Crispy Crazy Corn, Toffee Coffee Crunch Cake, and Fried S’Mores. The series is an inside look at how these imaginative foods come to life and the millions of dollars on the line for these family-run small business. Each team is on a mission to stand out and rake in profits from tens of thousands of fair attendees. It’s the American Dream, deep-fried, chocolate covered, and wrapped in bacon.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Last One Standing – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix They're comedians starring in a thrilling drama, but if their jokes don't land in the unscripted scenes, they're off the show. Let the mayhem begin!

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness – Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ A six-part docuseries from 11-time Emmy Award winning filmmaker Jonathan Hock, following the athletic pursuits of the children of sports icons Dwyane Wade, Evander Holyfield, and Randall Cunningham as they attempt to make their own mark on the world.

– Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on No Retreat: Business Bootcamp – Series Premiere – 10/9c on CNBC – News – TV-PG When bottom lines turn red, teamwork becomes toxic, and a company's mission blurry, there is one place Fortune 100 companies can turn: The unrelenting mountains of Vermont, the power of nature, and the transformative force of ancient Spartan philosophy. Here, Spartan founder Joe De Sena proves time and again that by pitting execs and their teams against grueling physical and mental challenges, communication improves, teamwork is galvanized, and companies emerge more resilient than ever. “No Retreat: Business Bootcamp” will be the source for entrepreneurs facing what appears to be insurmountable challenges. The specifically tailored, often unorthodox, tasks and obstacles on the farm will manufacture adversity, identify weak links, help teams understand and overcome fear and failure, and teach mental (and physical) survival — all while highlighting business priorities and purpose. When teams are depleted and seemingly on reserves, Joe and his team will help companies look in the mirror in order to make the really difficult decisions and changes required. Survive Joe and the farm, and companies leave stronger, and with a clear plan to achieve success.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on CNBC – News – TV-PG Perfect World: A Deadly Game – Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on Peacock A two-part documentary following a group of gamers who receive a series of disturbing messages from their friend Menhaz, a known troll on the online game Perfect World . When Menhaz tells his friends that he plans to murder each of his family members one by one, they think this is just another one of his sick pranks. Menhaz sends pictures of his mother and grandmother brutally slaughtered, forcing the gamers to slowly realize that this isn't a hoax and that they are witnessing the murders in real time. Having no clue where he lives or if Menhaz is even his real name, the gamers quickly tap into their hacking skills to try to track him down before he can kill his sister and father.

– Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on Ruxx – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Hip modern relationship drama that looks at the young generation of a country caught between the past and the future. It's centered on the titular character, who's navigating a demanding career, and, between her sister and her lover, her fair share of drama, in Romania's capital city. All the while staying on top of the powder kegs that surround her boss's biggest project yet: his wife's election campaign for mayor of Bucharest and the emotional outbursts of his estranged daughter. These 4 women's interwoven stories address the various challenges faced by women in today's Romania: from toxic relationships to casual misogyny, from societal barriers to mental blocks. Do you stay and fight? Do you cut and run?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Storage Wars – Season 14 Premiere – 9/8c on A&E A&E’s hit-series Storage Wars is returning for an all-new season of treats, treasures and let’s be honest, some trash! Iconic auctioneers Dan and Laura Dotson once again lead our buyers through unit after unit filled with all kinds of surprises.

– Season 14 Premiere – 9/8c on Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You – Special – Streaming on Netflix Breakups. Therapy. Bangs. Taylor's gone through some stuff since her quarter-life crisis, and she spins her mental health journey into insightful comedy.

– Special – Streaming on Teen Mom 2 – Season 11 Premiere – 8/7c on MTV – Reality – TV-14 Whether they're taking chances on new love, healing broken hearts or battling lawsuits and addictions, Jade, Kailyn, Leah, Briana and Ashley are striving to do what's best for their children.

– Season 11 Premiere – 8/7c on MTV – Reality – TV-14 The Thing About Pam – Miniseries Premiere – 10/9c on NBC NBC’s The Thing About Pam is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’s conviction, although he insisted he didn’t kill her. He was later exonerated. This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp.

– Miniseries Premiere – 10/9c on True Conviction – Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 True Conviction explores real stories of how homicide cases are solved on the street and won in the courtroom in a close cooperation between detectives and prosecutors. In each episode, Nicolazzi visits the scene of the crime, examines the case through the eyes of the prosecutor, and meets with key figures at the center of the case including the loved ones and investigators. Along the way, Nicolazzi shares her personal reflections and insight into the case, connects elements of the story to her own experiences as a prosecutor, and reveals how the complex layers of each murder investigation came together in the courtroom.

– Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall – Miniseries Premiere – 9/8c on HBO Two-part documentary Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall tells the story of accomplished journalist Kim Wall, who tragically went missing in 2017.

– Miniseries Premiere – 9/8c on

New Movies

Autumn Girl – Streaming on Netflix Maria Dębska stars in Katarzyna Klimkiewicz's musical biopic about Poland's rebellious sex symbol of the '60s and '70s



Wednesday, March 9th

New TV Shows

The Andy Warhol Diaries – Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on Netflix After he's shot in 1968, Andy Warhol begins documenting his life and feelings. Those diaries, and this series, reveal the secrets behind his persona.

– Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on Black Files Declassified – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Science – Docuseries – TV-PG Every year, there are billions of dollars allocated to clandestine government programs around the world known as the ‘black budget.’ Each individual operation is known as a Black File, and each is shrouded in secrecy and mystery. What are these classified government programs? What is their purpose, and what do they reveal about our world? In an all-new season of BLACK FILES DECLASSIFIED, former CIA operative, Mike Baker, follows the money trail each week to reveal the many secrets at the core of these Black Files and pull back the curtain on the secret government programs that sometimes sound more like science fiction than truth.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Science – Docuseries – TV-PG Byron Baes – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Australian influencers flock to Byron Bay for its warm, beachy beauty and cool, creative vibe. Follow these friends as they negotiate life and love.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Domino Masters – Series Premiere – 9/8c on FOX Hosted by multi-Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”), the series features teams of domino enthusiasts facing off in an unbelievable domino toppling and chain reaction tournament. Sixteen skilled teams will compete against each other in ambitious domino building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented domino topplers. In each episode, the teams will be given a bold theme and exciting custom elements to incorporate into their Rube Goldberg-style topples, but the pressure is on as one wrong move could set off a chain reaction that knocks them out of the running. Throughout the competition, Stonestreet, alongside a panel of judges — including actress and New York Times best-selling math book author Danica McKellar; NFL Pro-Bowler, Super Bowl Champion, arts enthusiast and gallery owner Vernon Davis; and professional chain reaction and domino artist Steve Price — will encourage the domino aficionados, introduce incredible challenges and watch as the creations are put to the test during nail-biting topples narrated by Topple Announcer Joe Buck (FOX Sports Lead NFL & MLB Announcer). The competing trios who most impress the judges will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate trophy and the grand title of Domino Masters .

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on The Flash – Season 8 Winter Premiere – 8/7 on The CW Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. But his life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry… bestowing him with superspeed and making him the fastest man alive — The Flash. After stopping the Godspeed War last season, it’s six months later and Barry and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are now at the top of their game—both in their careers as superhero and reporter and as a devoted couple. But when the powerful alien Despero unleashes near annihilation on Central City, The Flash and his team—Caitlin Snow/Frost (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and retired detective Joe West (Jesse L. Martin)—must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But their victory is short-lived as two new threats rise from the ashes of “Armageddon,” one of which will unleash unforeseen horrors into the lives of Barry and his teammates… and change Team Flash forever.

– Season 8 Winter Premiere – 8/7 on Good Trouble – Series 4 Premiere – 10/9c on Freeform Good Trouble follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love and the 20-something growing pains at a time in your life where your friends are your family. The series stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Beau Mirchoff, Josh Pence, Priscilla Quintana and Bryan Craig.

– Series 4 Premiere – 10/9c on Kung Fu – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on The CW Following the explosive Season 1 finale, Season 2 picks up six months later with Nicky (Olivia Liang) and the rest of the Shen family in a great place: Nicky’s been using her kung fu skills to keep Chinatown safe; she and Henry (Eddie Liu) are only deeper in love with each other; the death of her shifu Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) has been avenged and her killer Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) is behind bars, and thanks to Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan), the family’s restaurant Harmony Dumplings is thriving. With the Shen family now in the know about Nicky’s extracurricular crime-fighting, Nicky’s finally comfortable and at peace in San Francisco… that is, until the reemergence of sinister billionaire Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan), and the surprise appearance of Nicky’s long-lost cousin, Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao). With the help of Henry, Althea (Shannon Dang), Ryan (Jon Prasida), Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) and Dennis (Tony Chung), Nicky will face off against the Tan family and become a shifu in her own right, as a new, action-packed myth unfolds in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on The Last Kingdom – Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Abducted by a Viking warlord after his father is slain in battle, young Uhtred adopts the Norse way of life until tragedy befalls his new family.

– Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on The Masked Singer – Season 7 Premiere – 8/7c on FOX The Emmy Award-nominated singing competition features host Nick Cannon, alongside clue-driven panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The Masked Singer features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Celebrities who have performed on the show include T-Pain, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Lonzo Ball, Wayne Brady, Wendy Williams, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, Kermit The Frog, Caitlyn Jenner, Wiz Khalifa, Jewel and many, many more!

– Season 7 Premiere – 8/7c on Queer Eye Germany – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Five experts in lifestyle, fashion, beauty, health and design — known as the Fab Five — dazzle a nation and transform lives in this makeover series.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Survivor – Season 42 Premiere – 8/7c on CBS After 20 years, the CBS Original groundbreaking reality television show continues to evolve when these 18 new players face one of the most intense versions of Survivor ever. This season continues to define a bold new era of the series with the return of risky beware advantages, game-changing twists, and a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits. Values will be tested and the players’ motivations highlighted when the fierce competition unfolds on the beautiful islands of Fiji. The unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges force players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies, while still navigating the complex social game. The individuals competing are from diverse backgrounds and bring a fresh perspective to this new era of the game; but the goal remains the same: to outwit, outplay and outlast, and in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

– Season 42 Premiere – 8/7c on Weekend Family – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Weekend Family chronicles the life of a new stepfamily that meets up every weekend. But when the father gets into a relationship with a new partner, the weekends take on a whole different turn.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

The Bombardment – Streaming on Netflix The fates of several Copenhagen residents collide when a WWII bombing mission accidentally targets a school full of children. Based on true events.

– Streaming on

Thursday, March 10th

New TV Shows

Bust Down – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock In Bust Down , four casino employees in a dead-end job in middle America attempt to find self-worth in their bad ideas.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Desus & Mero – Season 4 Premiere – 11/10c on Showtime The WGA Award-winning and Critics’ Choice-nominated late night series features the duo giving their take on the day’s hot topics and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more. Upcoming guests this season include Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland, Pusha T and Damson Idris. Bringing a distinct voice to late night, Desus & Mero talk spontaneously about anything and everything – including the toughest topics – but laughs are first and foremost on their agenda.

– Season 4 Premiere – 11/10c on Fix My Flip – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Docuseries – NR Page Turner, a real estate broker and house-flipping expert best known from HGTV’s Flip or Flop Nashville , has returned to her hometown of Los Angeles to help SoCal’s overwhelmed flippers by taking over their flip. She is betting on her expertise by putting her own money down to help them get them back on track.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Docuseries – NR Ghost Adventures – Season 25 Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ In each episode of GHOST ADVENTURES, Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley travel to a different haunted destination where they meet with locals, eyewitnesses and experts in an attempt to piece together the haunted history of each site. They then begin their “lockdown” investigation, using the latest scientific gadgets and technology in an effort to obtain physical evidence of the paranormal and uncover the truth behind each haunted mystery.

– Season 25 Premiere – Streaming on Harina – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video A Venezuelan man struggles to buy flour for his mother’s birthday cake.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Juanpa + Chef – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Actor Juanpa Zurita learns how to cook from celebrity chefs.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Karma's World – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Lyrically gifted middle schooler Karma juggles rap dreams and rhyme schemes while using her talent, ambition and heart to solve any problem.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Kotaro Lives Alone – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A lonely little boy moves into a ramshackle apartment building all on his own and makes friends with the broke manga artist who lives next door.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Love, Life & Everything in Betwee n – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix This pan-Arab anthology series tinged with dark humor explores love at large — and relationships up close.

n – Series Premiere – Streaming on Nightwatch – Season 6 Premiere – 10/9c on A&E A&E Network’s hit non-fiction series Nightwatch returns with all-new episodes following the skilled first responders on the front lines of one of America’s most dynamic agencies—New Orleans EMS. Each one-hour episode of Nightwatch chronicles the sacrifice and heroic work of the first responders in New Orleans, a singular city filled with rich culture and a vibrant community.

– Season 6 Premiere – 10/9c on Ruthless – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on BET+ – Drama – TV-MA The riveting story of a woman named Ruth who kidnaps her young daughter to join her in the dark underworld of a fanatical religious cult.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on BET+ – Drama – TV-MA Sandy + Chef – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Singer Sandy Leah learns how to cook from celebrity chefs.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Siesta Key – Season 4 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on MTV – TV-PG This season is about growing up, finding yourself and deciding who you want to hold close… and who you’ve outgrown. With so much change in their lives, will these friends sink or swim?

– Season 4 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on MTV – TV-PG Theodosia – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Theo as she gathers an eclectic team that includes her younger brother Henry, along with friends Will and Egyptian Princess, Safiya, to fight a powerful secret society bent on destroying the world with ancient Egyptian dark magic.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Least Exit: Space – Streaming on discovery+ The new documentary from legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog is set to look at humanity's push for space exploration and colonization. There are more than 100 billion planets in the Milky Way alone; could one of them be our new home?

– Streaming on The Seed – Streaming on Shudder Lifelong friends Deidre (Lucy Martin, Vikings ), Heather (Sophie Vavasseur, Resident Evil: Apocalypse ), and Charlotte (Chelsea Edge, I Hate Suzie ) are finally getting some time away together, using the upcoming meteor shower to gather more followers for their social media channels. But what starts out as a girls’ getaway in the Mojave Desert descends into a battle for survival with the arrival of an invasive alien force whose air of mystery soon proves to be alluring and irresistible to them. Before long the situation devolves into a battle to the death, where the stakes have galaxy-wide implications.

– Streaming on

Friday, March 11th

New TV Shows

Charmed – Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on The CW In season four of Charmed , Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) find their lives transformed by the death of their beloved sister, Macy. But when their grief threatens to undo the Power of Three forever, the surprising arrival of a third Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies.

– Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track — during each cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on The Ghost Town Terror – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Travel – Reality – TV-14 On the outskirts of Anaconda, Montana, sits Gunslinger Gulch – a sprawling ghost town and guest ranch made up of various historic abandoned buildings salvaged from across the state. When the Broussard family answered the beckoning call of a new life in Big Sky Country and opportunity to own this unique 52-acre property, they got more than they bargained for. They soon discovered the ranch offered anything but the serene Montana lifestyle they were seeking. Relentless, menacing supernatural activity has plagued the family since day one, leaving them terrified and desperate for answers.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Travel – Reality – TV-14 The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey – Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on AppleTV+ The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey stars Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback. When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future. The six-episode limited series will debut will debut globally Friday, March 11 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

– Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on Life After Death with Tyler Henry – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry offers clarity and closure from the beyond while searching through his own family's past in an intimate reality series.

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A couple forced to separate must find each other in another life to break a spell on their town, where no one can fall in love.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Pete the Cat – Season 2, Part 3 Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Along with his pals – Callie Cat, Grumpy Toad, Sally Squirrel, Emma the Quebecoise Pug, Gustavo the Platypus, Pete brings you along on their adventures. Whether learning to conquer his fears of the waves, meeting the new platypus on the block, starting a band with his friends or chasing a trick-or-treating ghost, Pete and his pals always try to keep cool, keep kind and keep rocking.

– Season 2, Part 3 Premiere – Streaming on Raven's Home – Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on Disney Channel In season five of Raven's Home, Raven and Booker move back to San Francisco to help take care of her dad after a mild heart attack. Now Raven finds herself parenting her parent, raising her young cousin, and settling into life in her old hometown. Meanwhile, Booker is “the new kid” at Raven’s old high school and has to keep his visions a secret from a new group of friends.

– Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on Selling the Big Easy – Season 2 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Docuseries – TV-G Real estate professional Brittany Picolo-Ramos and her team make house hunting fun as they take an enthusiastic approach to buying and selling elegant and historic properties in New Orleans.

– Season 2 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Docuseries – TV-G The Snoopy Show – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on AppleTV+ The world’s most iconic dog is ready for his close-up. Dive into new adventures with the happy-dancing, high-flying, big-dreaming beagle, who’s joined by best friend Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Upload – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video In Upload Season Two, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds.” Season Two is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview’s newest in-app digital baby program called, “prototykes,” and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

The Adam Project – Streaming on Netflix After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, and Jennifer Garner.

– Streaming on A Perfect Pairing – Streaming on Netflix To land a major client, an LA wine exec travels to an Australian sheep station, where she signs on as a ranch hand and hits it off with a rugged local.

– Streaming on Sinister Stepsister – 8/7c on LMN – NR Jeff Mitchell seems to have it all: an interesting and lucrative job, a loving wife, and two amazing kids. Life is good. And then, one bright day, a cosmic sucker punch comes from out of the blue. When Jeff was in high school, unbeknownst to him, he got his girlfriend pregnant. The girl moved away, had the baby, and raised her as a single mother, never telling her daughter, Carlee, who her real father was. However, Carlee’s mother recently died in a tragic accident, prompting Carlee to try and uncover the truth. Annika Foster, Tu Morrow, Matthew Pohlkamp star.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR Turning Red – Streaming on Disney+ Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short Bao ) and produced by Lindsey Collins.

– Streaming on

Saturday, March 12th

New TV Shows

Build it Forward – Series Premiere – 6/5c on HGTV – Docuseries – NR This special five-part series, hosted by Matt and Taniya, introduces HGTV viewers to individuals across the US — five local heroes who were part of special impact projects in their communities — and who were selected for a surprise home renovation of their dreams.

– Series Premiere – 6/5c on HGTV – Docuseries – NR Mash-Up Our Home – Series Premiere – 8/7c on HGTV – Docuseries – NR Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia know how to settle the score between couples struggling with drastically different design preferences. In each episode, the married design team will combine diverse styles to create an ideal "mash-up design" dream home that caters to the homeowners’ unique tastes.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on HGTV – Docuseries – NR

New Movies

Cruel Instruction – 8/7c on Lifetime Inspired by actual events, Cruel Instruction tells the story of 16-year-old Kayla Adams (Kelcey Mawema – T he Babysitters Club, To All the Boys ) whose mother, Karen Adams (Cynthia Bailey – The Real Housewives of Atlanta ) is advised by the school’s counselor to send Kayla to get treatment at a youth residential treatment center after she gets expelled from school. Kayla arrives at the Utah facility on the same day as her roommate Amanda (Morgan Taylor Campbell – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist ), a treatment program veteran who knows exactly what the girls were in for. Led by headmistress Miss Connie (Camryn Manheim – Law & Order, The Practice ), the staff uses draconian methods including force-feeding medications, arbitrary punishments, solitary confinement, verbal and physical abuse to keep the students in line. After being pushed to their limits and stripped of their lifelines, including any ability to freely communicate with the outside world, the two young women must band together to survive and fight to expose the abuse before it’s too late.

– 8/7c on Feeling Butterflies – 8/7c on Hallmark – TV-G Emily is a butterfly expert whose business – and love life – starts to take flight thanks to a handsome, widowed father and his young daughter.

– 8/7c on Hallmark – TV-G

