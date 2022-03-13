Videos: Under the Surface of the 2022 EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival

The 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival may have kicked off a week ago, but we recently were invited for a day to spend exploring and to learn more about the seeds of the festival. We had the opportunity to hear from representatives from Food & Beverage, Entertainment, Horticulture, and Merchandise for the event and we bring them to you here as a bit of a guide to help you enjoy the festival just a bit more.

Food & Beverage

Click HERE for the full Foodie Guide

Entertainment

Rock on over HERE for the entire lineup for the Garden Rocks Concert Series.

Horticulture

Merchandise

The 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival runs through July 4th, 2022 so you have plenty of time to visit and watch as the gardens change with the seasons.

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Walt Disney World travel planning