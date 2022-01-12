The Garden Rocks Concert Series Lineup Announced For The 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

The popular Garden Rocks Concert Series returns to the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival this March with a lineup of music you won’t want to miss!

What’s Happening:

New this year, internationally recognized artists will bring the groove to the America Gardens Theater stage Friday through Monday, while local Orlando bands step into the spotlight Tuesday through Thursday.

View the full list of announced artists below and stay tuned to the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival website March 4-5 – The Guess Who March 6-7 – Rick Springfield March 11-12 – Melina Leon – NEW to Garden Rocks March 18-19 – Mike DelGuidice, currently on tour with Billy Joel – NEW March 20-21 – Kool & The Gang – NEW to Garden Rocks March 25-28 – The Orchestra starring former members of ELO April 1-2 – The Spinners April 3-4 – The Pointer Sisters April 8-9 – Blue October – NEW to Garden Rocks April 15-16 – Tommy DeCarlo, singer of the band Boston – NEW April 17-18 – Don Felder, Formerly of The Eagles April 22-23 – STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas April 24-25 – Claudia Leitte – NEW April 29-30 – Berlin May 1-2 – TobyMac May 6-7 – Blood, Sweat & Tears May 8-9 – The Commodores – NEW to Garden Rocks May 13-14 – Ambrosia with Peter Beckett – NEW May 20-21 – A Flock Of Seagulls May 22-23 – Collin Raye – NEW May 27-28 – Thelma Houston – NEW May 29-30 – Little River Band June 3-6 – Simple Plan June 10-13 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone June 17-20 – Plain White T’s

Beginning January 19th, guests can secure their spot at the show by booking a Garden Rocks Dining Package available Friday-Monday.

