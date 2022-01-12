The Garden Rocks Concert Series Lineup Announced For The 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

The popular Garden Rocks Concert Series returns to the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival this March with a lineup of music you won’t want to miss!
What’s Happening:
- New this year, internationally recognized artists will bring the groove to the America Gardens Theater stage Friday through Monday, while local Orlando bands step into the spotlight Tuesday through Thursday.
- View the full list of announced artists below and stay tuned to the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival website as more acts are revealed:
- March 4-5 – The Guess Who
- March 6-7 – Rick Springfield
- March 11-12 – Melina Leon – NEW to Garden Rocks
- March 18-19 – Mike DelGuidice, currently on tour with Billy Joel – NEW
- March 20-21 – Kool & The Gang – NEW to Garden Rocks
- March 25-28 – The Orchestra starring former members of ELO
- April 1-2 – The Spinners
- April 3-4 – The Pointer Sisters
- April 8-9 – Blue October – NEW to Garden Rocks
- April 15-16 – Tommy DeCarlo, singer of the band Boston – NEW
- April 17-18 – Don Felder, Formerly of The Eagles
- April 22-23 – STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas
- April 24-25 – Claudia Leitte – NEW
- April 29-30 – Berlin
- May 1-2 – TobyMac
- May 6-7 – Blood, Sweat & Tears
- May 8-9 – The Commodores – NEW to Garden Rocks
- May 13-14 – Ambrosia with Peter Beckett – NEW
- May 20-21 – A Flock Of Seagulls
- May 22-23 – Collin Raye – NEW
- May 27-28 – Thelma Houston – NEW
- May 29-30 – Little River Band
- June 3-6 – Simple Plan
- June 10-13 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
- June 17-20 – Plain White T’s
- Beginning January 19th, guests can secure their spot at the show by booking a Garden Rocks Dining Package available Friday-Monday.
