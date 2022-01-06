EPCOT’s Voices of Liberty To Return to Rotunda, Holding Auditions

EPCOT Favorites are leaving the America Gardens outdoor theater space and heading back inside The American Adventure pavilion.
What’s Happening:
- Since the opening of EPCOT in 1982, a capella group Voices of Liberty have been a mainstay at the park, entertaining guests in The American Adventure pavilion in World Showcase.
- When the park reopened in July of 2020 after the shutdown due to the global pandemic, entertainment offerings were scarce, if present at all. It took some time for the Voices of Liberty to return, but when they did, they were outside of their usual performance space in the rotunda inside the American Adventure, in the America Gardens outdoor theater.
- According to an Instagram post from Kelly Morris Rowan, one of the performers in the Voices of Liberty, starting Sunday, January 9th, the Voices of Liberty will once again return to the rotunda inside the pavilion, entertaining guests before performances of the namesake show inside the pavilion.
- While at the outdoor theater space, the group has been performing songs from the Disney songbook, but will likely return to their usual fare once back inside the rotunda.
- Do you think you have the talent to be in this troupe of singers? A post on BroadwayWorld.com reveals that Walt Disney World is also looking for ensemble vocalists for the Voices of Liberty, actively seeking submissions from Ensemble Vocalists of any ethnicities for group, specifying that they must be able to sing traditional Americana music in tight, eight-part harmonies, at the Walt Disney World Resort.
- Auditions can be submitted by following the posting on DisneyAuditions.com, and potential in-person callbacks by appointment are set to be held February 10th in New York and February 16th in Orlando. Candidates must be available for one of the callbacks to be considered.