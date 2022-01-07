Get Artistic with the Foodie Guide to the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

by | Jan 7, 2022 10:29 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

One of the most anticipated things of any EPCOT Festival is the release of the Foodie Guide, and it’s time to see what’s on offer for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, beginning January 14th and running through February 21st.

Once again offered this year is the Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine, a returning food stroll featuring some true culinary masterpieces. As you travel throughout the Festival, collect stamps in your Festival Passport by purchasing five of these decadent dishes to redeem a special prize from Deco Delights to enjoy.

Pop Eats! (near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

  • Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese
  • Tomato Soup with Bacon, Apple, and Brie Grilled Cheese (New)
  • Almond Frangipane Cake layered with raspberry jam and Belgian chocolate
  • Pop’t Art: Modern-designed sugar cookie with chocolate-hazelnut filling
  • Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket with Rainbow Popcorn (Limit 2 per guest) (New)

Beverages:

  • Hazy IPA
  • Tomato Soup Can Bloody Mary

The Deconstructed Dish (near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

  • Deconstructed BLT: Crispy pork belly, soft-poached egg, brioche, watercress espuma, and tomato jam
  • Deconstructed French Onion Soup: Beef broth ravioli, Gruyère espuma, onion bread pudding, and onion textures (New)
  • Deconstructed Key Lime Pie: Flexible Key lime curd, “Key lime” mousse, graham cracker cake, and meringues (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine – Green) (New)

Beverages:

  • Deconstructed Apple Pie à la Mode: Apple-cinnamon gelato, cinnamon apple cider, apple pie filling, and streusel (non-alcoholic) (New)
  • Brown Ale

Deco Delights (near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

  • Dulce Chocolate Mousse with chocolate crémeux and dark chocolate truffle (New)
  • Decadent Valrhona Chocolate with dark chocolate mousse, chocolate brownie, and cassis mousse (New)
  • Orange Mousse with lemon cake and raspberry meringues (New)

Beverages:

  • Strawberry Blonde Nitro
  • Vanilla Porter
  • Milk Stout
  • Neapolitan Beer Flight

The Craftsman’s Courtyard (near Disney Traders) – New Booth

Food Items:

  • Cast Iron-roasted P.E.I. Mussels with Sautéed Tomatoes, Garlic, and Fresh Herbs (New)
  • Cast Iron-seared Steelhead Trout with parsley salad, grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, capers, and lemon aïoli (New)

Beverages:

  • Wheat Beer
  • Chardonnay
  • Rosé
  • Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Wine Flight

El Artista Hambriento (Mexico)

Food Items:

  • Huarache Verde: Cilantro huarache with cochinita pibil, fresh pineapple, and pickled onion (New)
  • Carne Asada: Seared beef tenderloin, grilled queso fresco, refried beans, scallion, and ranchera salsa (New)
  • Taco de Chocolate: Chocolate candy shell filled with Mexican chocolate mousse with a touch of chile topped with seasonal fruit (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Beverages:

  • Mexican Craft Beer: Crafted with citrus notes and made with Mexican Caribbean seawater
  • The Lily: Blanco tequila, violet essence Infusion, rose petal liqueur, cranberry, and lime juice
  • Smoky Raspberry: Blanco tequila, rosemary-infused mezcal, ginger cordial, lime juice, and rosemary aroma

The Painted Panda (China)

Food Items:

  • General Tso’s Chicken Shumai
  • Char Siu Pork Bun

Beverages:

  • “Panda” Bubble Tea: Classic milk tea with black and white boba (non-alcoholic)
  • Jasmine Draft Beer
  • Eastern Dynasty: Vodka, light rum, strawberry syrup, piña colada mix, soda water, and magic boba pearls
  • Kung Fu Punch: Vodka, triple sec, mango syrup, orange juice, and soda water
  • Sea Butterfly: Butterfly pea flower-infused cocktail with vodka, light rum, lychee syrup, magic boba pearls

Refreshment Outpost

Food Items:

  • Plant-based Bratwurst with spicy turmeric aïoli, coffee barbecue jackfruit, and slaw (Plant-based)
  • Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

Beverages:

  • Blue Raspberry Blonde Ale
  • Nairobi Coffee Dark Beer
  • Brown Ale

Pastoral Palate (Germany)

Food Items:

  • Red Wine-braised Beef Short Rib with parsnip purée, broccolini, baby tomatoes, and aged balsamic
  • Wild Boar Cassoulet with duck confit, ham hock, and wild boar sausage (New)
  • Opera Cake: Almond joconde, coffee buttercream, and chocolate ganache

Beverages:

  • Rosé Hard Cider
  • Rosé Blonde Ale
  • Frozen Rosé
  • A Play on Rosé Flight
  • Old Vine Rosé

L’Art di Mangiare (Italy)

Food Items:

  • Arancini: Fried risotto balls stuffed with braised-beef and served with pomodoro sauce (New)
  • Ravioli alla Boscaiola: Sweet sausage ravioli, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and creamy Parmesan sauce (New)
  • Bomboloni: Chocolate-hazelnut Italian doughnut with powdered sugar (New)

Beverages:

  • Peroni Pilsner
  • Pinot Grigio
  • Chianti
  • Prosecco
  • Red Sparkling Wine
  • Moscato
  • Italian White Sangria with Prosecco
  • Italian Red Sangria with Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Italian Margarita with Tequila and Limoncello
  • Amaretto Bellini: Amaretto, White Peach Purée, and Prosecco
  • Bergamotto: Rosolio Liqueur, Prosecco, and Olive

The Artist’s Table (America)

Food Items:

  • Beef Wellington: Mushroom duxelle, prosciutto, and puff pastry with red wine demi-glace and baby vegetables
  • Pan-seared Scallops with vanilla-butternut squash purée, brown butter cauliflower purée, and lime foam (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine – Orange)
  • Pistachio Cake with cherry mousse and morello cherries

Beverages:

  • Sipping Chocolate Flight: White, milk, and dark chocolate (non-alcoholic)
  • White Ale
  • Amber Ale
  • Brown Ale
  • Pinot Noir
  • Symphony in Chocolate Flight: Cream liqueurs paired with Sipping Chocolates
  • Beer Flight

Funnel Cake (America)

  • Cherry Blossom Funnel Cake: Chocolate chip funnel cake topped with cherry ice cream, rainbow whipped cream, chocolate chips, and a maraschino cherry (New)

Goshiki (Japan)

Food Items:

  • Chicken Kushiage: Breaded and fried chicken with yum yum sauce and vegetables (New)
  • Sushi Donut: Donut-shaped sushi featuring salmon, tuna, shrimp, cucumber, and sesame seed over a decorated plate of wasabi aïoli, sriracha, and eel sauce

Beverages:

  • Winter Ale
  • Sake in a traditional personalized wooden cup
  • Niseko Flurry: Sake, rum, white cranberry juice, blue curaçao, and lime juice (New)

Tangerine Cafe: Flavors of the Medina (Morocco)

Food Items:

  • Carrots Three Ways: Berbere-spiced grilled carrots, pickled carrots, and carrot ginger purée (Plant-based) (New)
  • House-made Crispy Almond Phyllo Pockets with white chocolate pomegranate and milk chocolate orange (New)

Beverages:

  • Chai Tea Mint Mimosa: Twinings of London Chai Tea with Key lime sparkling wine and mint
  • Sangria Hard Cider
  • Chai Hard Cider
  • Berry Hard Cider
  • Cider Flight

Vibrante & Vivido: Encanto Cocina (Between Morocco and France)

Food Items:

  • House-made Chorizo and Potato Empanada with turmeric aïoli and annatto aïoli (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine – Yellow) (New)
  • Spicy Ajiaco Soup with guajillo and árbol chili-spiced chicken, potato, avocado, corn, and crème fraîche (Gluten/Wheat Friendly) (New)
  • Passion Fruit Mousse with Dragon Fruit Jam (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Beverages:

  • Coconut and Passion Fruit Smoothie (non-alcoholic)
  • Frozen Piña Colada
  • Passion Fruit Daiquiri

L’Art de la Cuisine Française (France)

Food Items:

  • Crème de Brie en Petit Pain: Warm creamy brie in a house-made bread bowl
  • Croissant à la Truffe Noire d’Hiver: Black winter truffle croissant served warm
  • Mousseline de Bisque de Homard Froide, Brioche Feuilletée à l’Aneth: Chilled lobster bisque mousse served with dill brioche (New)  
  • Moelleux aux Noisettes et Chocolats Valrhona: Molten chocolate and hazelnut cake with pure origin Valrhona chocolates

Beverages:

  • Frozen French Martini: Vodka, black raspberry liqueur, pineapple, orange, and grape juice with lemon-lime foam
  • French Rosé Sparkling Wine
  • Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Sparkling Chardonnay

Refreshment Port (near Canada)

Food Items:

  • Gnocchi Poutine with red wine-braised beef, cheese curds, basil, and burrata (New)
  • Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

Beverages:

  • Blood Orange Cosmo: Vodka with blood orange, cranberry, and lime (New)
  • Hard Cider

Gourmet Landscapes (Canada)

Food Items:

  • Blood Orange-braised Beet Carpaccio with mustard vinaigrette, pickled clamshell mushrooms, golden beets, and crostini (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine – Red) (Planted-based) (New)
  • Roasted Bone Marrow with onion marmalade, pickled mushrooms, mache lettuce, and bone marrow snow (New)
  • Wild Mushroom Risotto, Aged Parmesan, Truffle Shavings, and Zinfandel Reduction

Beverages:

  • German Lager
  • Cuvée Sparkling Wine
  • Merlot
  • Frozen Rusty Nail Cocktail

The Donut Box

Food Items:

  • Vanilla Donut with strawberry sugar, strawberry ice cream, fresh strawberries, and strawberry gele (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine – Pink) (New)
  • Inside Out Donut: Vanilla donut with Bavarian cream (New)
  • Chocolate-dipped Donut with black and gold sugar sprinkles and chocolate buttercream (New)

Beverages:

  • Rosé
  • Cold Fashion Coffee Cocktail

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

  • World Discovery (Near Mission: SPACE) – Mocha Masterpiece Cold Brew: A sweet creamy cold brew topped with whipped cream and chocolate puffs
  • Canada – Colorful Canvas Cold Brew: A sweet creamy cold brew topped with whipped cream and fruity cereal
  • World Showcase (Near Disney Traders) – Cinnamon Swirl Cold Brew: A sweet creamy cold brew topped with whipped cream and cinnamon squares
  • The American Adventure – Rainbow Dreams Cold Brew: A sweet creamy cold crew topped with whipped cream and colorful marshmallow crunch
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed