New Figment Popcorn Bucket Coming to EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

One little spark of inspiration may have led to the creation of the new popcorn bucket coming to EPCOT for the International Festival of the Arts. The Disney Parks TikTok account shared a look at this new must-have Disney merchandise.

EPCOT guests will be able to pick up this new Figment popcorn bucket during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

The reveal of this exciting new product came in a new video uploaded to the official Disney Parks TikTok account:

The new Figment popcorn bucket will be limited to two per guest.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts begins January 14th.

More on the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts:

The fan-favorite event celebrates the best of culinary, performance, and visual arts with exciting displays, activities, entertainment and more.

This year’s event will also be part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration honoring the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World

After a temporary hiatus last year, the Disney On Broadway Concert Series

The Disney On Broadway Concert Series

Disney shared a post on their official website previewing the booths

In addition to the Concert Series and the food booths, highlights for this year’s event include: The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine – a fun food stroll featuring five delicious sweet and savory treats Chalk artists Creative Photo ops where you can step into famous artwork A paint-by-number mural Figment’s Brush with the Masters scavenger hunt Performance and visual artists Special festival merchandise

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is available with valid theme park admission and a park reservation for the same date.