“Death on the Nile” Coming Soon to Digital and DVD

If you are into murder mysteries, you will want to see the brand new film called Death on the Nile. Following its theatrical run, the film will be available on digital March 29 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 5.

About Death on the Nile:

It is based on Agatha Christie's 1937 novel. An all star cast brings to life one of the most popular murder mysteries of all time.

This film is directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Fans and critics alike who were able to see a pre-screening have praised Death on the Nile for its “stunning cinematography, rich storytelling, and outstanding ensemble cast.”

In addition to the physical release, Death on the Nile will also be available to stream on Hulu starting March 29th March 30 : Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Taiwan, Luxembourg, Austria April 6: Spain, Singapore, Indonesia (Hotstar), Malaysia (Hotstar), Thailand (Hotstar) April 20: Latin America, Brazil

Cast:

Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot

Tom Bateman as Bouc

Annette Bening as Euphemia Bouc

Russell Brand as Dr. Bessner

Ali Fazal as Andrew Katchadourian

Dawn French as Bowers

Gal Gadot as Linnet Ridgeway Doyle

Armie Hammer as Simon Doyle

Rose Leslie as Louise Bourget

Emma Mackey as Jacqueline de Bellefort

Sophie Okonedo as Salome Otterbourne

Jennifer Saunders as Marie Van Schuyler

Letitia Wright as Rosalie Otterbourne

Film Synopsis

The story takes place on the Nile River in Egypt.

A couple's honeymoon ends abruptly, and a super-sleuth is also involved in this riverboat murder mystery.

This production has twists, turns, and a shocking finale.

Bonus Features:

Death on the Nile : Novel to Film: You will find out how Agatha Christie's novel Death on the Nile collaborates with screenwriter Michael Green's film skills.

You will find out how Agatha Christie's novel Death on the Nile collaborates with screenwriter Michael Green's film skills. Agatha Christie: Travel Can Be Murder: The story behind the book connects with Christie's love of travel, especially through Egypt. Her Legacy continues on through her family and new generations of filmmakers and actors.

The story behind the book connects with Christie's love of travel, especially through Egypt. Her Legacy continues on through her family and new generations of filmmakers and actors. Design on the Nile: Everything from the setting, the costumes, and the photography is all contributed to Agatha Christie's vision. There is a tour of this “ship of suspects” and you can learn details about the overall design of the production.

Everything from the setting, the costumes, and the photography is all contributed to Agatha Christie's vision. There is a tour of this “ship of suspects” and you can learn details about the overall design of the production. Branagh/Poirot: Kenneth Branagh Is multi-talented. One moment he is showing his incredible acting skills playing Poirot and then goes to being the director.

Deleted Scenes: