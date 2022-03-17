Everything Coming to Disney+ in April 2022

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming to the streaming service in April. Highlights include the original film Better Nate Than Ever, four Earth Day premieres, and weekly episodes of Marvel’s Moon Knight. Library additions are sparse, but the streamer has lately been surprising subscribers with unannounced titles, so time will tell what else will launch in April. Here’s everything we know is coming to Disney+ next month.

New Exclusives

Movies

Better Nate Than Ever – April 1st

“Thirteen-year-old Nate has big Broadway dreams. But when he isn't cast in the school play, he and his best friend Libby sneak off to the Big Apple, where he's unexpectedly reunited with his long-lost Aunt Heidi. Together they must prove that life’s greatest adventures are only as big as your dreams.”

Polar Bear – April 22nd

“Narrated by two-time Academy Award nominee Catherine Keener (Capote, Being John Malkovich), Disneynature’s Polar Bear tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today.”

Bear Witness – April 22nd

“Bear Witness journeys alongside the filmmakers behind Disneynature’s Polar Bear as they face profound challenges 300 miles from the North Pole. The team, who created a revolutionary arctic camp on site, navigated virtually impassible snow drifts and tenuous sea ice, garnering unprecedented footage revealing adaptive behaviors that surprised even this veteran team of filmmakers.”

Explorer: The Last Tepui – April 22nd

“The Disney+ Earth Day special Explorer: The Last Tepui, from National Geographic, follows elite climber Alex Honnold (Free Solo) and a world-class climbing team led by National Geographic Explorer and climber Mark Synnott on a grueling mission deep in the Amazon jungle as they attempt a first-ascent climb up a 1000 foot sheer cliff. Their goal is to deliver legendary biologist and National Geographic Explorer Bruce Means to the top of a massive “island in the sky” known as a tepui. The team must first trek miles of treacherous jungle terrain to help Dr. Means complete his life’s work, searching the cliff wall for undiscovered animal species. The one-hour special is the newest installment of National Geographic’s long-running Explorer series. This Earth Day, learn why the tepuis – much like the Galapagos – are a treasure trove of biodiversity worth protecting.”

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return – April 22nd

“The Disney+ Earth Day special The Biggest Little Farm: The Return, from National Geographic, is based on the 2018 award-winning feature documentary film that tells the story of John and Molly Chester, who abandon their urban life in Los Angeles to live on a barren farm to grow delicious food in harmony with nature in Ventura County. The new special follows the farmers’ 10-year tireless journey as they transform the land into a magical working farm and document the whole process in this heartwarming special that is akin to a real-life Charlotte’s Web. Apricot Lane Farms is a beautiful, complex world that reflects our planet’s biodiversity, and this special introduces audiences to animals that will quickly burrow into their hearts, like Georgie the gopher-eating egret, Emma the pig who welcomes her newest litter, and an adorable lamb named Moe who believes he’s a dog. This Earth Day, see how the farmers utilize the interconnectedness of nature to help build soil health, maximize biodiversity, and regeneratively grow the most nutrient-dense food possible.”

TV Shows

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder April 6th – “Home School” April 13th – “Raging Bully” April 20th – “Old Towne Road” (Season Finale)

Moon Knight April 6th – Episode 2 April 13th – Episode 3 April 20th – Episode 4 April 27th – Episode 5

Ice Age Scrat Tales April 13th – All 6 Shorts

Sketchbook April 27th – All Season 1 Episodes



New Library Additions

Friday, April 1st

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Friday, April 8th

Chasing Mavericks

Weekly Watch Guide

