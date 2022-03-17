Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2022

Hulu has revealed all of their April 2022 new additions, including second seasons for The Hardy Boys and Woke and the premiere of The Kardashians. Here’s everything coming to Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7 – April 4

New York’s favorite Habitat crew, Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria continue to have each other's backs as they follow their dreams, no matter the size! Marty finally has a chance to become a Junior Ranger Zebra. Melman is chosen to perform an original song for his favorite animal country star, if only he can overcome some serious stage fright. Gloria finally gets a taste of the attention she's always craved as the Habitat's first-ever radio show host. Alex tries his paw at cooking, hoping to become a big time celebrity chef. And the whole gang helps Ant’ney convince his mom that he's mature enough to build a nest of his own!

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2 – April 5

Grug, Eep and Sandy enjoy a Crood-ific Daddy Daughter Day while Thunk, bored with the window-TV viewing options, creates a bit of real life drama. Even Gran rocks the boat when she declares it’s time to choose a new Thunder Sisters’ Queen! Meanwhile, pushed to their limits and ready to relax, the parents set out on separate staycations. But with the kids in charge, only prehistoric time will tell if the treehouse will still be left standing.

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 2 – April 6

The second season picks up six months after the events of Season 1, building on the mystery and drama of the inaugural season and welcoming new friends and suspects. In Season 2, when a Bridgeport classmate mysteriously disappears, Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) drop their new normal routine to get back to detective work. But when they discover the mystical relic they destroyed last year is still in play, it becomes clear their simple missing person case is actually part of something far more sinister. The Hardy boys and their friends must quickly learn who they can and can’t trust as they race against time to unravel the truth, and ultimately realize that no one is safe from their past.

Woke: Complete Season 2 – April 8

Cartoonist Keef Knight is now a popular activist on the rise, but he’s facing a world where “woke” has become big business. Can Keef and his friends bring about real change, or is it just about the dollar$? And can Keef navigate this new world without destroying what he’s become? Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, WOKE continues to upend Black nerd and activist culture, deftly satirizing with a wink and a smile.

The Kardashians: Series Premiere – April 14

The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

CAPTIVE AUDIENCE (2022) – April 21

This is the story of how a story gets told, and how the media’s magnifying glass impacts the characters caught in the narrative. Siblings Ashley and Steven Stayner Jr. never knew their famous father Steven, the child victim of a shocking California kidnapping, who tragically died in an accident when they were young. In 1972, seven-year-old Steven went to school – and never came home. His mother Kay struggles to keep the media interested in the case, and to hold her family together. Then, after seven years, a miracle: Steven returns. The media can’t get enough of the story and frantically descend on the Stayner home – but this isn’t the Hollywood ending it appears to be.

CRUSH (2022) – April 29

When an aspiring young artist is forced to join her high school track team, she uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a long-time crush on. But she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like.

New On Hulu in April

Available April 1

Love Me: Complete Season 1 (DCD Rights)

ALL INCLUSIVE (2008)

ANTZ (1998)

ARMORED (2009)

AUSTENLAND (2013)

BATTLESHIP (2012) (20th Anniversary)

BLIND DATE (1987) (35th Anniversary)

BLUE STREAK (1999)

BOYS ON THE SIDE (1995)

BRIGSBY BEAR (2017)

CASESE QUIEN PUEDA (2015)

CASPER (1995)

CHEECH AND CHONG'S NEXT MOVIE (1980)

CHEECH & CHONG'S GET OUT OF MY ROOM (1984)

CONSPIRACY THEORY (1997) (25th Anniversary)

COPYCAT (1995)

CRANK (2006)

DEATH AT A FUNERAL (2010)

DEFINITELY, MAYBE (2008)

THE DUKES OF HAZZARD (2005)

EYES WIDE SHUT (1999)

THE FIVE-YEAR ENGAGEMENT (2012) (10th Anniversary)

FLY AWAY HOME (1996)

GET HIM TO THE GREEK (2010)

GLEE THE 3D CONCERT MOVIE (2011)

HANNA (2011)

HOT SHOTS! PART DEUX (1993)

I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU CHUCK & LARRY (2007) (15th Anniversary)

IN THE ARMY NOW (1994)

INSOMNIUM (2017)

INSTRUCTIONS NOT INCLUDED (2013)

THE INTERNATIONAL (2009)

JOHN CARPENTER'S VAMPIRES (1998)

JUST MY LUCK (2006)

KNOWING (2009)

KUSAMA: INFINITY (2018)

LADRONES (2015)

LOOK WHO'S TALKING (1989)

LOOPER (2012) (10th Anniversary)

LOVE ACTUALLY (2003)

MADE IN AMERICA (1993)

MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS (2010)

NATIONAL LAMPOON'S DIRTY MOVIE (2011)

THE NEGOTIATOR (1998)

NIGHT RAIDERS (2021)

OPEN RANGE (2003)

PEGGY SUE GOT MARRIED (1986)

PHANTOM (2013)

POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE (1990)

THE POWER OF ONE (1992) (30th Anniversary)

PRACTICAL MAGIC (1998)

RADIO (2003)

RAMONA AND BEEZUS (2010)

RUNAWAY JURY (2003)

THE RUNAWAYS (2010)

SCOOBY-DOO (2002) (20th Anniversary)

SCOOBY-DOO 2: MONSTERS UNLEASHED (2004)

SHREK (2001)

SHREK 2 (2004)

THE SIEGE (1998)

SINGLE WHITE FEMALE (1992) (30th Anniversary)

SNAKEHEAD (2021)

STAY (2005)

THE TAILOR OF PANAMA (2001)

THAT'S MY BOY (2012) (10th Anniversary)

THINK LIKE A MAN (2012) (10th Anniversary)

THREE FUGITIVES (1989)

TWILIGHT (2008)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: NEW MOON (2009)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE (2010)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 1 (2011)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 2 (2012) (10th Anniversary)

VERTICAL LIMIT (2000)

WALK HARD: THE DEWEY COX STORY (2007) (15th Anniversary)

WATCHMEN (2009)

WOLF (1994)

Available April 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available April 4

Available April 5

MONSTER FAMILY 2: NOBODY'S PERFECT (2021)

Available April 6

Available April 7

The Dropout

Platinum End: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

AGNES (2021)

Available April 8

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN (2018)

Available April 9

AMERICAN SICARIO (2022)

Available April 10

THE HATING GAME (2021)

Available April 11

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

Available April 13

The Family Law: Complete Season 1 (NBCU)

To Tell The Truth ABC

Available April 14

Available April 15

BLACK DEATH (2010)

COMPLIANCE (2012) (10th Anniversary)

DRUNK STONED, BRILLIANT, DEAD: THE STORY OF THE NATIONAL LAMPOON (2015)

Available April 20

Available April 21

Available April 23

IN THE HEART OF THE SEA (2015)

Available April 27

Holey Moley: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Available April 28

Under the Banner of Heaven: Series Premiere (FX)

Available April 29

PERMANENT (2017)

Leaving Hulu in April

April 1

POKEMON: ARCEUS AND THE JEWEL OF LIFE (2014)

POKÉMON: GIRATINA AND THE SKY WARRIOR (2009)

POKÉMON: THE RISE OF DARKRAI (2007)

POKÉMON: ZOROARK: MASTER OF ILLUSIONS (2011)

April 5

COLOSSAL (2017)

April 12

CHIPS (2017)

April 14

BALLS OF FURY (2007)

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS (2004)

K-PAX (2001)

THE DEBT (2010)

LEATHERHEADS (2008)

THEORY OF EVERYTHING (2014)

April 15

127 HOURS (2010)

BEASTS OF THE SOUTHERN WILD (2012)

CRAZY HEART (2009)

THE DESCENDANTS (2011)

SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE (2008)

UNFAITHFUL (2002)

April 21

BEVERLY HILLS NINJA (1997)

April 23

MIRROR MIRROR (2012)

April 30

(500) DAYS OF SUMMER (2009)

10, 000 BC (2008)

A SOLDIER'S STORY (1984)

ANONYMOUS (2011)

BATTLESHIP (2012)

THE BRONZE (2015)

CHARLIE'S ANGELS (2000)

CHARLIE'S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE (2003)

CHEECH & CHONG'S GET OUT OF MY ROOM (1984)

CHEECH AND CHONG'S NEXT MOVIE (1980)

DANCE WITH ME (1998)

DATE MOVIE (2006)

DISASTER MOVIE (2008)

FIRST DAUGHTER (2004)

GEORGIA RULE (2007)

HERE COMES THE BOOM (2012)

HOUSE OF THE DEAD (2003)

I LOVE YOU PHILLIP MORRIS (2009)

I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU CHUCK & LARRY (2007)

I SPY (2002)

JINGLE ALL THE WAY (1996)

JUST WRIGHT (2010)

KINGDOM OF HEAVEN (2005)

LAKE PLACID (1999)

LIFE OR SOMETHING LIKE IT (2002)

MAN ON FIRE (1987) (1987)

MIRRORS (2008)

MISS BALA (2011)

THE ONE (2001)

OPEN RANGE (2003)

OSCAR (1991)

REAL GENIUS (1985)

ROBIN HOOD: MEN IN TIGHTS (1993)

SHREK (2001)

SHREK 2 (2004)

STEALTH (2005)

SWING VOTE (2008)

TIM BURTON'S CORPSE BRIDE (2005)

TOMBSTONE (1993)

THE TREE OF LIFE (2010)

TWILIGHT (2008)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 1 (2011)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 2 (2012)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE (2010)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: NEW MOON (2009)

WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP (1992)

YOU AGAIN (2010)

