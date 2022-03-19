Mouse Madness 8: Opening Round – Art of Animation vs. Caribbean Beach

The opening round of our eighth annual Mouse Madness tournament continues today. This year, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, we are attempting to determine the very best Walt Disney World Resort hotel. Through some careful planning and even our first ever play-in game, we have narrowed the field down to 16 hotels and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Before we move on to today’s matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. In the Animal Kingdom regions, the second-seeded Coronado Springs handles business against the underdog, All-Star Sports, to move on to the Elite 8.

Heading over to the Hollywood Studios region, The second-seeded Art of Animation will take on the third-seeded Caribbean Beach. Both of these have a lot of family appeal, with a couple of really cool pool areas. Art of Animation’s Big Blue Pool is the biggest on property and the four areas of this hotel themed to beloved animated films are all a lot of fun. Caribbean Beach recently underwent a remodel and now boasts a couple of really great eateries in Sebastian’s Bistro and Banana Cabana. Can Caribbean Beach pull the upset? Or will it be Hakuna Matata for Art of Animation?

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best Walt Disney World Resort hotel!

