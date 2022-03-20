What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming – March 20th-26th

Experience something new and entertaining this week with our guide to all of the new movies and TV shows across all major networks and streaming platforms. But first, here are my top 5 recommendations for this week.

Top 5 of the Week

Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough When: Sunday, March 20th at 10/9c on ABC What: Derek and Julianne Hough recreate dances from classic and modern movie musicals including Singin’ in the Rain, Moulin Rouge, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Dirty Dancing, Saturday Night Fever and La La Land .

HALO When: Thursday, March 24th on Paramount What: A TV series based on the hugely popular X-Box video game franchise.

WWE Evil When: Thursday, March 24th on Peacock What: A documentary series about the most popular villains in the WWE, created and hosted by John Cena.

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse When: Friday, March 25th on Disney+ What: A new half-hour Spring-themed special from The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse .

Bridgerton When: Friday, March 25th on Netflix What: The second season of Shonda Rhymes’ provocative period drama.



Sunday, March 20th

New TV Shows

Amsterdam – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Amsterdam is the name of the street where Nadia and Martín live. It's also the name of the dog they just rescued that will change their lives forever.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Bar Rescue – Season 9 Premiere – 10/9c on Paramount – Reality – TV-PG Bars mean money, but they also mean stress. Jon Taffer is a bar and nightclub owner who currently owns one of the most respected consulting firms in the industry. Jon will travel around the country employing his expertise to turnaround struggling bars.

– Season 9 Premiere – 10/9c on Paramount – Reality – TV-PG Before We Die – Series Premiere – 10/9c on PBS When her lover and colleague, Sean Hardacre, goes missing, Detective Inspector Hannah Laing launches an urgent manhunt. Hannah contacts one of Sean’s confidential sources, but can “Issy” help her discover Sean’s whereabouts before it’s too late?

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Call the Midwife – Season 11 Premiere – 8/7c on PBS It’s Easter 1967 and preparations are underway for a colourful Easter Bonnet parade outside Nonnatus House. However, Trixie is left shocked when routine building work nearby uncovers a terrible secret.

– Season 11 Premiere – 8/7c on Expedition Bigfoot – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Travel – Docuseries – TV-PG A year after devastating wildfires forced the team to evacuate the Olympic Peninsula, just as they unearthed fascinating new evidence, acclaimed primatologist Dr. Mireya Mayor and Bigfoot experts Bryce Johnson, Ronny LeBlanc and Russell Acord return to Washington State in Season 3 of Expedition Bigfoot.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Travel – Docuseries – TV-PG Riverdale – Season 6 Spring Premiere – 8/7c on The CW The sixth season of Riverdale begins with a special five-episode event arc entitled “RIVERVALE.” Picking up where season five ended, with Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) deciding to give their romantic relationship another shot, just as a bomb planted by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) under Archie’s bed was about to go off. Strangely, that bomb seemingly doesn’t explode, and when Archie and Betty wake up the next morning, they’re living in the town of Rivervale, their lives in Riverdale but a distant dream. It’s hard to believe, but things in Rivervale are much darker and creepier than in Riverdale. There are ghosts, curses, witches, demons, human sacrifices, and special guest stars galore — including a visit from everybody’s favorite twenty-something witch, Sabrina Spellman (guest star Kiernan Shipka)! How did our characters come to be in Rivervale? And what, exactly, is Rivervale? An alternate universe? A dream dimension? Limbo? Archie’s coma fantasy? The mystery will be revealed in RIVERDALE’s hundredth episode, “The Jughead Paradox.”

– Season 6 Spring Premiere – 8/7c on Masterpiece: Sanditon – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on PBS Charlotte returns to Sanditon in unexpected circumstances. A company of Army Officers descend on the town, offering romantic opportunities for Charlotte and her sister and business opportunities for Tom. Meanwhile, Georgiana meets an intriguing artist and Esther Babington has an unwanted encounter with someone from her past.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough – Special – 10/9c on ABC In anticipation of the 94th Oscars airing on ABC, March 27 at 8 p.m. EDT, Emmy Award-winning choreographers and professional dancers Derek Hough and Julianne Hough are recreating the most legendary cinematic performances in a new one-hour special, “Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.” Reimagined through a modern lens, the performances will draw inspiration from iconic films such as “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Chicago,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Saturday Night Fever” and “La La Land.”

– Special – 10/9c on

New Movies

The Wedding Fix – 7/6c on UPtv – NR Reeling from a break-up, professional over-planner Gwen pitches in to help put the finishing touches on her best friend’s wedding. But when she’s teamed up with best man Josh, a free-spirited nature guide, she finds that pulling together this wedding might not be as easy as she thought.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR

Monday, March 21st

New TV Shows

9-1-1 – Season 5 Spring Premiere – 8/7c on FOX Athena, Bobby and the 118 “speed” to the rescue to save a family whose pick-up truck has been rigged with a pipe bomb which will detonate if the vehicle slows under 55 miles an hour. Meanwhile, Eddie has a rough transition into his new job, Buck makes an impulsive relationship decision and Hen is reluctant to accept her new partner in Chimney’s absence.

– Season 5 Spring Premiere – 8/7c on 9-1-1: Lone Star – Season 3 Spring Premiere – 9/8c on FOX Owen and the 126 race to the rescue when Catherine (guest star Amy Acker) receives a package at the governor’s office that may contain a bio-hazard. Meanwhile Grace and Carlos team up to investigate a prank 9-1-1 call that turns deadly.

– Season 3 Spring Premiere – 9/8c on American Song Contest – Series Premiere – 8/7c on NBC In the U.S. version of the international megahit, “American Song Contest” will feature live original musical performances, representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and our nation’s capital, competing to win the country’s vote for the best hit song. The 56 artists span a wide range of performers – from undiscovered talent, up-and-coming new artists, and rising stars to established and legendary icons. An incredible solo artist, duo, group or band will represent each location and perform a new original song, celebrating the depth and variety of different styles and genres across America.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Street Outlaws: America's List – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 Hold on tight as 25 of the most talented street racers compete in the ultimate head-to-head competition to claim the #1 spot in a new season of Street Outlaws: America's List . The racers are burning rubber on the black top roads in South Texas with new rules that allow racers to move up the list faster than ever before. Racing legends like Kye Kelley, JJ da Boss, Ryan Martin, Axman, Daddy Dave, and Lizzie Musi are pushing themselves to their limits to prove they have the speed, strategy and moxie to be on America’s List.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14

New Movies

In Good Hands – Streaming on Netflix Diagnosed with terminal illness, a single mother encounters a suave bachelor as she grapples with the future of her headstrong six-years-old.

– Streaming on

Tuesday, March 22nd

New TV Shows

iHeart Radio Music Awards – Special – 8/7c on FOX Hosted by LL Cool J, this year's show is full of amazing performances from artists including LL himself, Icon Award recipient Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Måneskin and more.

– Special – 8/7c on Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days – Special – Streaming on Netflix In his first solo stand-up special in 24 years, Jeff Foxworthy is remembering the good old days. Before cell phones diagnosed our illnesses, were used as cameras, kept us informed 24 hours a day, and before we had to have different passwords for everything. Jeff discusses parenting (your children and your parents), texting, the joy of getting a butt dial, conversations with his wife and recalls a much simpler time (or was it?).

– Special – Streaming on Shackleton's Endurance: The Lost Ice Ship Found – Special – 10/9c on History – Documentary – NR A definitive look at Sir Ernest Shackleton's historic and ill-fated 1914 Antarctic expedition resulting in the loss of his highly revered ship, as well as maritime archaeologists' relentless mission to find this holy grail of shipwrecks.

– Special – 10/9c on History – Documentary – NR

Wednesday, March 23rd

New TV Shows

Bloods – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu When tough-acting loner Maleek is paired with over-friendly divorcee Wendy, their partnership looks dead on arrival.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances – Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ – Docuseries – NR Take a look on iconic performances from Tina Turner, the Notorious B.I.G., Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Prince and many others. Also features exclusive interviews.

– Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ – Docuseries – NR The Green Room with Nadia Brown – Series Premiere – 11/10c on Ovation – Talk – NR A look at the issues surrounding the creative economy and the impact of arts and culture on every aspect of society.

– Series Premiere – 11/10c on Ovation – Talk – NR Parallels – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ “Parallels” tells the story of four friends – Bilal, Romane, Samuel and Victor – whose lives are turned upside down when a mysterious event scatters the group into different timelines. The four teenagers will do all they can to understand what has happened and try to get back to the carefree innocence of their former lives.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on TallBoyz – Series Premiere – Streaming on Fuse+ – Comedy – NR We’re dropping sketch comedy truth bombs from new heights. The “Tall Boyz” make their US premiere on Fuse with their take on cultural appropriation, office politics, toxic masculinity, racism or ancient demons and almost meeting Drake. Starring Vance Banzo, Guled Abdi, Franco Nguyen and Tim Blair.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Fuse+ – Comedy – NR

Thursday, March 24th

New TV Shows

Atlanta – Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on FX Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred ‘Paper Boi’” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield) and “Van” (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.

– Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on Halo – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ In its adaptation for Paramount+, Halo will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001, dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. Halo will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed – Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ The docu-series will pull back the curtain and give viewers a look into the world of Hillsong, the megachurch with more than 150,000 global members that has recently come under scrutiny. Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed will profile numerous ex-members of the church who have come forward en masse, to share harrowing allegations of the trauma, abuse, financial and labor exploitation and homophobia that created a culture of chaos at Hillsong.

– Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on Queen Stars – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max A Brazilian reality series starring Pabllo Vittar and Luísa Sonza.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Starstruck – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max After her grand gesture at the end of season one, in season two, Jessie must deal with the real-world consequences of deciding to stay and pursue a relationship with Tom, rather than sticking to her original plan of returning home to New Zealand.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Traffickers: Inside the Golden Triangle – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Traffickers exposes the secretive epicenter of illicit drug production and follows the rise and demise of three infamous drug kingpins inside the Golden Triangle.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on WWE Evil – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock The battle between good and evil is as old as time itself. But the line between the two is often blurred…and sometimes, what side you stand for is simply a matter of perspective. This fascinating subject matter is the focus of WWE Evil , an entertaining psychological exposé into the minds of the most diabolical villains in WWE history. Journey into the deepest and darkest recesses of these WWE Superstars’ psyches, uncovering dastardly secrets and exploring the real-life motivations for their turn to the dark side. Examine the ultimate rogues in WWE; from the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, The Miz, and “Legit Boss” Sasha Banks, to the “Billionaire Princess” Stephanie McMahon, “The Viper” Randy Orton and “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, to the “Brothers of Destruction” and the “Head of the Table” himself, Roman Reigns! Discover why there is no light without darkness, and why there can be no hero…without a true villain.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Love Like the Falling Petals – Streaming on Netflix Haruto, an aspiring photographer, falls head over heels for his hair stylist Misaki. When he finally finds the courage to ask Misaki out, it seems to be happily ever after for the young couple… until Misaki develops a rare disease under which she rapidly ages before their eyes.

– Streaming on

Friday, March 25th

New TV Shows

American Justice – Season 15 Spring Premiere – 10/9c on A&E Narrated by actor Dennis Haysbert (“24,” “The Unit,”) the newly reimagined and iconic “American Justice” looks at recent criminal cases in the United States through the prism of the criminal justice system, and from the first-hand perspectives of the prosecutors, defense attorneys, investigators, victims and perpetrators involved. The series dives into significant crimes that were adjudicated within the last few years, from trials that made national headlines to gripping lesser-known cases, ensuring that the issues being explored are relevant. Each story reveals how our justice system works, and, sometimes, how it doesn’t. One of the original true crime documentary series, “American Justice” originally aired for 13 years on A&E.

– Season 15 Spring Premiere – 10/9c on Bridgerton – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Hoffman Family Gold – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Discovery – Reality – NR When gold runs in your veins, you can’t stay away forever. Todd Hoffman started Discovery’s gold mining craze. Four years after he walked away from his tumultuous mining career to focus on his family, Todd has been given an opportunity too good to pass up and is returning to Alaska for one final shot at redemption. With his father Jack and his son Hunter in tow, will the Hoffman’s be able to save a struggling mine for the ultimate payday? Or have they bitten off more than they can mine?

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Discovery – Reality – NR Ibiza Weekender – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Ibiza Weekender follows the every move of reps from a high-end hotel as they navigate their way around party hotspots during a summer full of hopes, dreams, loves and fears, all while dealing with their guests.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Global superstar Lizzo is on the hunt for confident, bad-ass women to join her world. Only the most talented dancers will have what it takes to twerk it out on world stages with her and join in the ranks of the elite BIG GRRRLS.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Pachinko – Series Premiere – Streaming on AppleTV+ Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Put a Ring on It – Series Premiere – 9/8c on OWN Will Packer’s new unscripted relationship series “Put A Ring on It” follows four longtime couples, with help from master relationship coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach, who embark on the ultimate relationship test—by dating other people. From week to week the couples are pushed outside their comfort zones to confront the question they’ve been too afraid to ask: is this their happily ever after? The couples will finally find out if they are truly meant to be together in this experiment, and in so doing they’ll discover if there’s a love connection they've been missing all along. Will they decide it’s time to go their separate ways, or is it finally time to put a ring on it?

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Transformers: BotBots – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix BotBots are Transformer robots that disguise themselves as everyday mall objects. By day, these BotBots hide quietly on store shelves. But, at night, they jump into adventure until a group of BotBots called ‘The Lost Bots’ run into the mall security guard and put all the bots in danger. Will these misfits be able to overcome their differences, defeat the security guard and gain acceptance in the eyes of the other bots?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse – Special – Streaming on Disney+ "The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse" is the second extended length special in the second season of “ThevWonderful World of Mickey Mouse.” In this next special, Mickey Mouse and his friends explore the promise of the spring season through the lens of a unique nature documentary.

– Special – Streaming on

New Movies

No Woman No Try – Streaming on Prime Video An honest and confronting documentary about the current status of gender, ethnicity and sexual equality within women’s rugby.

– Streaming on Olivia Rodgrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film) – Streaming on Disney+ Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo takes a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her triple-platinum Geffen Records debut album “SOUR,” to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life. Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow Olivia along on a cinematic journey exploring the story of “SOUR.”

– Streaming on

Saturday, March 26th

New TV Shows

Be My Guest with Ina Garten – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Barefoot Contessa invites some friends to her home in East Hampton. For a day of conversation, connection, food and fun visits to some of her favorite local spots.

The Cabins – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Singletons couple up and move into their own cosy log cabin with their new partner as their first official date begins. After 24 hours they have to decide if they would like to spend more time together – or call it a day and walk away

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Pact – Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Sci-Fi – NR A terrible revelation sets humankind on a path to self-destruction. A terrifying journey into the unknown for a group of people bound together by hope alone.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Sci-Fi – NR

New Movies

A Second Chance at Love – 8/7c on Hallmark – TV-PG Alicia and Arnold's marriage is amiss. Rather than face the problem, Alicia immerses herself in her divorced parents' affairs by setting them up on a dating app. Starring Gloria Reuben, Alvina August, Jarod Joseph, and Eriq La Salle.

– 8/7c on Hallmark – TV-PG

