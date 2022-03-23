Mouse Madness 8: Opening Round – Animal Kingdom Lodge vs. All-Star Movies

The opening round of our eighth annual Mouse Madness tournament continues today. This year, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, we are attempting to determine the very best Walt Disney World Resort hotel. Through some careful planning and even our first ever play-in game, we have narrowed the field down to 16 hotels and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Before we move on to today’s matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. We had our first “upset” of the tournament, if you can call a 3-seed beating a 2-seed an upset. Despite Doobie voting 47 times from various burner accounts, Wilderness Lodge defeated Grand Floridian with a little more than 60% of the vote. This sets up our fist second-round matchup as Wilderness will go up against the Polynesian in the Elite 8.

Back in the Animal Kingdom region, top seed and namesake of the regions (kind of) Animal Kingdom Lodge goes up against play-in game winner All-Ster Movies. After proving it is the superior All-Star Resort by defeating Music, All-Star Movies now goes up against a heavy favorite. I mean, it’s the only hotel that potentially gives you a Savanna view. That’s going to be a tough out in this tournament.

Our next Mouse Madness matchup is here! Animal Kingdom Lodge takes on All-Star Movies. Which #WaltDisneyWorld Resort hotel do you think should move on?https://t.co/rIpWVnySsH — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 23, 2022

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best Walt Disney World Resort hotel!

