Mouse Madness 8: Opening Round – Port Orleans vs. Yacht and Beach Club

The opening round of our eighth annual Mouse Madness tournament continues today. This year, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, we are attempting to determine the very best Walt Disney World Resort hotel. Through some careful planning and even our first ever play-in game, we have narrowed the field down to 16 hotels and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Before we move on to today’s matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. It was a bit closer than some of the other one vs. four matchups, but Riviera still came away with a decisive victory over Pop Century to move on to the Elite 8.

Our final first round matchup takes us back to the EPCOT/Disney Springs region where Port Orleans takes on the Yacht and Beach Club. This is interesting matchup because it’s essentially a two-on-two. Port Orleans gets both French Quarter and Riverside, bringing both the family fun and the luxury side of things. Meanwhile, Yacht and Beach Club are really two different resorts just sharing one building. Both combinations are great and are going to be tough outs in this tournament.

The final Mouse Madness matchup of the first round is here! Port Orleans takes on Yacht and Beach Club. Which #WaltDisneyWorld Resort hotel do you think should move on?https://t.co/N2lzcMQKwl — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 26, 2022

Be sure to come back soon as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best Walt Disney World Resort hotel!