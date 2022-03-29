Video: Sesame Place San Diego Opening Remarks

At the beginning of the preview of the brand-new Sesame Place San Diego, members of the leadership team from SeaWorld Entertainment and Sesame Workshop came out to talk a little about the first park entirely dedicated to Sesame Street on the West Coast.

In the video, Grover and Abby Cadabby join Jim Lake, president of SeaWorld San Diego, Marc Swanson, CEO, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. and Ed Wells, Vice President of Media and Education at Sesame Workshop as they celebrate the opening of Sesame Place San Diego.