Disney+ Watch Guide: March 30th – April 5th

A lot of Disney+ subscribers have been waiting for this week, which contains the launch of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac. You’ll have to wait a week for the next episode, but the Library Highlights section includes a few ideas to fuel your knowledge of ancient Egypt. This Friday also sees the debut of the original film Better Nate Than Ever from Tim Federle, creator of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and starring Lisa Kudrow. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, March 23rd

Moon Knight – “The Goldfish Problem”

“When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – “When You Wish Upon a Roker”

“Frustrated by Oscar's overbearing parenting, Penny wishes to be grown up. Al Roker grants her wish, turning Penny and her friends into college coeds.”

New Exclusives – Friday, March 25th

Better Nate Than Ever

“Thirteen-year-old Nate has big Broadway dreams. But when he isn't cast in the school play, he and his best friend Libby sneak off to the Big Apple, where he's unexpectedly reunited with his long-lost Aunt Heidi. Together they must prove that life’s greatest adventures are only as big as your dreams.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, March 31st

Critter Fixers: Country Vets

Season 3 of the hit Nat Geo WILD series comes to Disney+ in its entirety before many of the episodes air on cable.

New on Disney+ – Frida, April 1st

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Lindsay Lohan and Justin Long star in this fifth entry in The Love Bug franchise, the first cannon Herbie film made in 25 years.

Library Highlights

15th Anniversary – Meet the Robinsons

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 47th animated feature and the second to be fully computer generated was released to theaters on March 30th, 2007.

Celebrate Ancient Egypt

Expand your knowledge of the culture at the center of Marvel’s Moon Knight with these fascinating National Geographic shows and specials.