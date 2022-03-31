What Just Happened? Explaining the “Morbius” Post-Credits Scenes

Sony’s Morbius is finally in theaters after multiple delays and fans are, well… talking about it. As expected, the film features a couple of post-credits scenes and we’re going to take a closer look at them and break down just what is happening.

Morbius spoilers ahead!

Michael Keaton reprising his Spider-Man: Homecoming role as the Vulture was no secret as the character appeared in teasers and trailers for the film for what feels like the past 2 years. However, fans were somewhat hoodwinked by that marketing as the character doesn’t actually appear until the first post-credits scene and has absolutely no impact on the movie.

There are two post-credits scenes in Morbius, both of which focus on Keaton’s Adrian Toomes. The first sees the multiversal rift, which we saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home, open in the sky. We then see Toomes appear in a previously empty jail cell. News reports let us know that he will be heading to trial, which could result in his immediate release.

So what happened here? The events of No Way Home brought everyone who knew Peter Parker was Spider-Man to that universe. For some reason however, it booted Adrian Toomes from that universe into this one. There is no explanation given and I doubt we will get one any time soon.

The second and final post-credits scene see Morbius driving out to the middle of nowhere. He is then met by the Vulture, now sporting a new beak-like helmet. The Vulture tells Morbius that people like them should work together to do some good and Morbius expresses some interest in the idea.

This seems like another setup for the long-rumored “Sinister Six” movie Sony has apparently wanted to make since The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Again, there is no explanation as to why Toomes in this universe or how he got his gear and is once again operating as the Vulture. Toomes simply says he thinks it “has something to do with Spider-Man.” To be honest though, that kind of fits with this movie. I think this movie has something to do with Spider-Man.

It’s also worth noting that if this is in fact the catalyst for a future Sinister Six movie, it is going to be a very different version of the villainous team from what we know in the comics. First off, the inclusion of Morbius is already different. There’s also this idea that the team is being formed for good and not for profit or the destruction of Spider-Man.

You can see Sony’s Morbius in theaters now.