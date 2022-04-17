What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming – April 17th-23rd

It’s Earth Day this week and you can celebrate with lots of brand-new specials. Here’s your guide to all of this week’s new TV shows and movies for the week of April 17th-23rd across all major networks and streaming platforms. But first, here are my top 5 recommendations for this week.

Top 5 of the Week

30 for 30: Shark When: Tuesday, April 19th at 9:30/8:30c on ESPN What: A documentary about professional golfer Greg Norman and an event that shaped his career.

Mayans M.C. When: Tuesday April 19th at 10/9c on FX What: The fourth season of the hit Sons of Anarchy spin-off.

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return When: Friday, April 22nd on Disney+ What: A follow-up to the award-winning film about a family living sustainably with the land.

Explorer: The Last Tepui When: Friday, April 22nd on Disney+ What: The long-awaited return of National Geographic’s television series Explorer through a riveting new special.

Polar Bear When: Friday, April 22nd on Disney+ What: The latest documentary film from Disneynature narrated by Catherine Keener.



Sunday, April 17th

New TV Shows

90 Day Fiance – Season 9 Premiere – 8/7c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Is three months enough time to decide your future? With a fiancé visa, the sponsor and his or her fiancé must wed within 90 days of their arrival in the U.S. The international fiancés will have to get to know their potential spouses and American culture fast, and then decide whether or not to get married.

– Season 9 Premiere – 8/7c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Annika – Series Premiere – Streaming on PBS Fishing bodies from the waters around Glasgow, Scotland, DI Annika Strandhed and her newly-formed Marine Homicide Unit face a steady stream of murders in this new series, starring Nicola Walker as the title character. Confiding her thoughts directly to viewers, Annika juggles baffling cases and a rebellious teenage daughter. The former are easier to solve than the latter.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Bon Jovi: Breaking the Band – Special – 8/7c on Reelz – Documentary – NR With a career spanning more than 30 years, and over 130 million records sold, Bon Jovi is one of the best-selling American rock bands in history. Their top-selling album, Slippery When Wet, reinvented heavy metal for a wider, and younger, audience. It turned the New Jersey rockers into global superstars. They were young, fun and good looking. But behind the good-time image, the band’s namesake and front man, Jon Bon Jovi, became a controlling leader with an iron grip. Those who forgot his rules or requirements were replaced. The brand became bigger than the band. ‘Bon Jovi: Breaking the Band’ reveals the inside story of the rise and fall of this 1980s phenomenon that continues to reinvent itself to this day.

– Special – 8/7c on Reelz – Documentary – NR Fear the Walking Dead – Season 7 Spring Premiere – 9/8c on AMC In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand’s Tower by force and continuing the search for Padre, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy’s former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan (Lennie James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand’s paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.

– Season 7 Spring Premiere – 9/8c on The First Lady – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Showtime The First Lady is a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America's charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies. This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women, tracing their journeys to Washington through interweaving storylines with an enlightening intimacy, with season one focusing on Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen's Grande Dame Reunion – Special – 8/7c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Karen Huger is ready to embark on the journey of a lifetime as she ventures back to Surry County, Va., with husband Ray and daughter Rayvin to reunite with her family, the Woodens. This reunion of epic proportions uncovers family lineage revelations, fun bonding experiences and the fate of the family farm succession.



New Movies

Faith, Hope & Love – 7/6c on UPtv – NR Recent divorcee Faith enters a dance contest to save her dance studio, where she meets Jimmy Hope and rediscovers her faith, and dreams.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR Small Group – 9/8c on UPtv – NR A documentary filmmaker infiltrates a small church group to document how imperfect people live for Christ. When his producer gets angry and exposes him to the church, the director has to deal with the repercussions.

– 9/8c on UPtv – NR

Monday, April 18th

New TV Shows

Better Call Saul – Season 6 Premiere – 9/8c on AMC Better Call Saul ’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn) who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

– Season 6 Premiere – 9/8c on Celebrity IOU – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Reality – TV-G Hollywood A-listers express gratitude to people who have impacted their lives by surprising them with home renovations. The celebrities get hands-on with Drew and Jonathan Scott to design and build beautifully customized spaces.

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Reality – TV-G

Tuesday, April 19th

New TV Shows

Battle Kitty – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Battle Kitty is an animated, interactive series from Matt Layzell. In a futuristic-medieval world, warriors must find and defeat all the monsters on Battle Island, collecting their coveted keys in order to become ‘Champion'. Cut to Kitty and Orc, two best friends on a mission- to help Kitty become Champion their way– through cuteness and friendship! The two embark on the journey to Championhood, facing many obstacles and naysayers only to discover a surprise waiting for them at the Ancient Ruins…

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Deadliest Catch – Season 18 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-PG Over the past 17 seasons, audiences have watched the legendary Deadliest Catch captains navigate treacherous seas, intense rivalries and even saw them fight to stay in business last year when the entire fishery almost shut down – but nothing could have prepared these captains for the loss of fishing the lucrative red king crab. For the first time in 25 years, the Alaskan government shut down red king crab catching for the season. Facing financial ruin, each captain is forced to start over and search the Bering Sea for a new way to make a living. Are these captains up for the challenge? Or will they pack up and head home empty handed?

– Season 18 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-PG Mayans M.C. – Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on FX Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ, his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C. face retaliation from other chapters after a failed attempt to align under one King. Meanwhile, EZ and Angel have grown distant from their father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) after a heart wrenching betrayal.

– Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on Pacific Rim: The Black – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Shauntay Henderson: Most Wanted 4/19/22 Reelz Special 9p

New Movies

30 for 30: Shark – 9:30/8:30c on ESPN Greg Norman played the game of golf only one way: aggressively. And he did it without regret. It led him to two titles at the Open Championship, and one of the most famous careers in the sport’s history. And yet his boldness and his uncompromising approach to every round he played also cost him in some historic moments, the most shocking of which unfolded at the 1996 Masters, when Norman gave up a six-shot lead in the competition’s final round. A quarter century after that infamous collapse, Norman headed back to Augusta, at long last ready to relive the worst day of his golfing career. It’s a moment in sports history that will never be forgotten, but what it says about the man they call the Shark, and the course he never conquered, isn’t quite as simple as you might think.

– 9:30/8:30c on White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch – Streaming on Netflix Abercrombie & Fitch conquered malls in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s with gorgeous models, pulsing dance beats and a fierce scent. But while the brand was running white hot, its popular “all-American” image began burning out as controversy came to light surrounding its exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring.

– Streaming on

Wednesday, April 20th

New TV Shows

All on the Table – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Hopeful restaurateurs deal with the stress and pressure of preparing a preview dinner for potential investors, presenting both the food and the total restaurant experience in hopes of securing funding for their dream venture.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes – Streaming on Netflix Serial killer John Wayne Gacy was an aspiring politician, beloved local contractor, and part-time clown-for-hire who murdered 33 young men between 1972 and 1976. The majority of his victims were found buried under his house, in the quiet northwest suburbs of Chicago. Fifty years later, DNA scientists are still trying to identify all of his victims, but thanks to 60 hours of unearthed audio between Gacy and his defense team, we have fresh perspective on the narcissistic mindset of the murderer and a deeper understanding of how he operated for so long with impunity. The second installment in an ongoing series from filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes), this three-part documentary also features new interviews with key participants – some of whom have never talked before, including gut-wrenching testimony from one of Gacy’s survivors – all in search of answers to a crucial question: How was a public figure like Gacy able to get away with murder for so long?

– Streaming on Freddie Mercury: The Final Act – Special – 8/7c on The CW Freddie Mercury: The Final Act showcases the extraordinary final chapter of Freddie Mercury's life and how, after his death from AIDS, Queen staged one of the biggest concerts in history—the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium—to celebrate his life and challenge the prejudices around HIV/AIDS. Featuring new interviews with Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, the documentary features extensive footage from the concert and behind-the-scenes rehearsals, including performances by Elton John, George Michael, David Bowie, Annie Lennox, and more. The film also hears directly from those who performed at the epic gig, including Roger Daltrey (The Who), Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Lisa Stansfield and Paul Young, as well as the concert's promoter, Harvey Goldsmith.

– Special – 8/7c on The Marked Heart – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Simon’s wife is murdered to remove her heart and transplant it to Camila, the wife of a wealthy man. In search of revenge, Simon plunges into the dangerous world of organ trafficking. In his frantic search, fate will make him fall in love with Camila, the woman who survived thanks to the heart of his murdered wife. The climax will arrive when both discover the truth.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Miracle Panda – Special – 8/7c on Smithsonian – Documentary – NR The inside story of the 50-year collaboration between U.S. and Chinese scientists to save the panda, and help it thrive in the wild; narrated by Lucy Liu.

– Special – 8/7c on Smithsonian – Documentary – NR The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ The third installment of the hit original unscripted series The Real World Homecoming will reunite New Orleans cast members David “Tokyo” Broom, Melissa Beck, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer and Kelley Wolf in “The Big Easy.” The roommates are moving back in for a dramatic, nostalgic, heartfelt reunion, where they’ll get a second chance to stop being polite and start getting real.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Russian Doll – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality’s time loop together, season two of Russian Doll will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens. Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations. At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on So Dumb, It's Criminal Hosted by Snoop Dogg – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Host Snoop Dogg, the legendary American rapper, songwriter, media personality, actor and businessman, shares his insights on some of the dumbest criminal antics ever caught on camera. Snoop is joined by many of today's best comedians, including Tacarra Williams, who gained fame after appearing on "Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level" in 2018. Snoop and Tacarra, the Clip DJ responsible for rolling in the funny moments, share the stage with a variety of celebrity comedian panelists.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Tumbleweeds with Killer Mike – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Vice – Documentary – NR Killer Mike joins local comedians and activists in Las Vegas, San Francisco, New York, and Chicago to discover how some of America’s greatest cities have adapted and flourished with cannabis legalization.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Vice – Documentary – NR We Need to Talk About America – Series Premiere – 11/10c on Fuse – Talk Show – NR Really, America? Gender reveals, eating contests, over the top proposals, social media anything. Our culture can be wild and weird. Especially from the perspective of freethinking, sharp witted, first generation and bicultural comedians. Get roasted.

– Series Premiere – 11/10c on Fuse – Talk Show – NR Yakamoz S-245 – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Set in the world of INTO THE NIGHT, this is a fast-paced story of sci-fi/action adventure. Free-spirited dive instructor and marine biologist Arman is set to join in a research mission aboard a submarine. However, when the sun starts killing everyone up above, Arman and his science crew need to get onboard a military sub to survive. As they try to figure out what is happening up above as well as what the military sub’s true mission is, tensions arise between the crews, and especially between Arman and the boat’s second commander, Umut. Arman will not only fight to stay alive but also will get a second chance with the love of his life. At the end of it all, he will learn… that he is a hero, a leader, and a legend.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain – 8/7c on Showtime Told through the intimate lens of photographer and director Estevan Oriol (LA Originals), Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain is a smoke-filled journey across the lives and careers of the groundbreaking, genre-defying Hip Hop group, Cypress Hill. Their unique sound, influenced by their Latin roots and West Coast upbringing, was built on a movement rooted in true authenticity: From cultivating the flower, to smoking it, to rapping about it, their influence is forever burned into the musical landscape of Hip Hop as they continue to stay relevant after 30 years. Using a treasure trove of never-before-seen archival footage captured by Oriol himself, as well as images of band members B Real, DJ Muggs, Sen Dog and Eric “Bobo” Correa, Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain tells the story of a brotherhood that has withstood the test of time to create a truly original, everlasting legacy.

– 8/7c on The Turning Point – Streaming on Netflix A slacker who does his best to avoid confrontation strikes up an unlikely friendship with a dangerous thug who suddenly forces his way into his life

– Streaming on

Thursday, April 21st

New TV Shows

All About Gila – Special – Streaming on Netflix The phone. The red shirt and the black suit. Subversive humor. Spanish comedians bring back to the stage the jokes of Gila 20 years after his death in this tour of more than an hour of laughter.

– Special – Streaming on Amsterdam – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max The series follows the story of Nadia and Martín, who are trying to make it in the art scene in La Condesa, one of Mexico City’s trendy neighborhoods. They love each other, but things aren’t working out, so they decide to separate amicably and divide their belongings in a civilized way. The only thing they are unable to reach an agreement about is Amsterdam, the dog they rescued from the streets long ago. The solution is joint custody.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Captive Audience – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu This is the story of how a story gets told, and how the media’s magnifying glass impacts the characters caught in the narrative. Siblings Ashley and Steven Stayner Jr. never knew their famous father Steven, the child victim of a shocking California kidnapping, who tragically died in an accident when they were young. In 1972, seven-year-old Steven went to school – and never came home. His mother Kay struggles to keep the media interested in the case, and to hold her family together. Then, after seven years, a miracle: Steven returns. The media can’t get enough of the story and frantically descend on the Stayner home – but this isn’t the Hollywood ending it appears to be.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Curb Your Carbon – Special – Streaming on discovery+ Humor, crazy stunts and stunning animations: Curb Your Carbon reveals the simple and effective ways we can all help fight climate change in an easy-to-understand way. Narrated by Ryan Reynolds.

– Special – Streaming on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy – Special – 11:30/10:30c on Comedy Central – News – NR On assignment, Jordan Klepper interviews staunch Donald Trump supporters who attend rallies across the United States.

– Special – 11:30/10:30c on Comedy Central – News – NR The Flight Attendant – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. The season filmed in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on He's Expecting – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix When an elite ad man gets pregnant, he’s suddenly subjected to prejudices against pregnant men, forcing him to rethink everything he knew.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners – Special – Streaming on HBO Max Taped live at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, this hour-long special feature the comedic stylings of multi-hyphenate legend Marlon Wayans and five up-and-coming stand-ups. Serving as emcee, Wayans shines the spotlight on actor D.C. Ervin, social media star Tony Baker, niece and stand-up comic Chaunté Wayans, writer Sydney Castillo, and noted “closer” Esau McGraw. With everyone decked out in their Sunday best, Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners centers on the comedians’ frank takes on fatherhood, fear, dating, disappointment, adult orthodonture, and so much more.

– Special – Streaming on Windy City Rehab – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Reality – TV-G Interior designer Alison Victoria buys and restores old homes in Chicago. During the rehab, she saves one-of-a-kind architectural features while updating the design with her usable luxurious style.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Reality – TV-G

New Movies

Virus 32 – Streaming on Shudder A virus breaks out and a chilling massacre rages through the streets of Montevideo. The sick become hunters, and only calm their fever by unscrupulously killing all those not yet infected. Unaware of this, Iris and her daughter spend the day in the sports club where Iris works as a security guard. When the night comes a fight without mercy is about to begin. Their only hope of salvation arrives when they discover that after each attack the infected seem to have 32 seconds of peace before charging again.

– Streaming on

Friday, April 22nd

New TV Shows

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return – Special – Streaming on Disney+ The Disney+ Earth Day special The Biggest Little Farm: The Return , from National Geographic, is based on the 2018 award-winning feature documentary film that tells the story of John and Molly Chester, who abandon their urban life in Los Angeles to live on a barren farm to grow delicious food in harmony with nature in Ventura County. The new special follows the farmers’ 10-year tireless journey as they transform the land into a magical working farm and document the whole process in this heartwarming special that is akin to a real-life “Charlotte’s Web.” Apricot Lane Farms is a beautiful, complex world that reflects our planet’s biodiversity, and this special introduces audiences to animals that will quickly burrow into their hearts, like Emma the pig who welcomes her newest litter and an adorable lamb named Moe who befriends the family. This Earth Day, see how the farmers utilize the interconnectedness of nature to help build soil health, maximize biodiversity, and regeneratively grow the most nutrient-dense food possible.

– Special – Streaming on Explorer: The Last Tepui – Special – Streaming on Disney+ The Disney+ Earth Day special Explorer: The Last Tepui, from National Geographic, follows elite climber Alex Honnold (“Free Solo”) and a world-class climbing team led by National Geographic Explorer and climber Mark Synnott on a grueling mission deep in the Amazon jungle as they attempt a first-ascent climb up a 1000 foot sheer cliff. Their goal is to deliver legendary biologist and National Geographic Explorer Bruce Means to the top of a massive “island in the sky” known as a tepui. The team must first trek miles of treacherous jungle terrain to help Dr. Means complete his life’s work, searching the cliff wall for undiscovered animal species. The one-hour special is the newest installment of National Geographic’s long-running "Explorer” series. This Earth Day, learn why the tepuis – much like the Galapagos – are a treasure trove of biodiversity worth protecting.

– Special – Streaming on Heartstopper – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Hold Tight – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix When a young man goes missing soon after his friend dies, life in a tight-knit, affluent Warsaw suburb slowly unravels, exposing secrets and lies.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ A powerful docuseries about an NBA hopeful determined to take control of his journey. Makur Maker was a five-star NBA prospect headed to the draft — until an unexpected detour led him to Howard University. This inspiring docuseries follows Makur’s journey and his determination to rewrite his story with the help of his family.

Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event – Special – Streaming on Netflix Oprah Winfrey and Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis discuss her astonishing new memoir, Finding Me. For the first time Viola shares memories of her childhood marked with unimaginable poverty, disturbing abuse and “all the things that cause you pain.” Viola reveals how “giving up hope that the past could be different” has brought her peace, forgiveness and a sense of self. Viola also explains how she manifested the loves in her life and what it took to become one of the most celebrated and talented actresses of our time.

– Special – Streaming on Pretty Hard Cases – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on IMDb TV – Comedy – TV-14 "Pretty Hard Cases" follows Guns and Gangs detective Sam and Drug Squad detective Kelly. By day, they are heroes in their particular way: skilled, tough, determined, and entertaining, fighting to do good in a broken system.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on IMDb TV – Comedy – TV-14 Selling Sunset – Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Luxe real estate. Major drama. The top real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group are back! Selling Sunset, a Netflix reality series set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, follows seven of the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market and each other. These ladies will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact. This season, the ladies deal with even more mind-blowing mansions, shocking new romances, and explosive truths that will change their lives, relationships and careers forever. Welcome to Selling Sunset.

– Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on The 7 Lives of Léa – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix After finding a young man’s remains, Léa wakes up in the 90s and body swaps seven times as she tries to solve the mystery of his death — and prevent it.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Simpsons: When Billie Met Lisa – Special – Streaming on Disney+ In “When Billie Met Lisa,” Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget.

– Special – Streaming on They Call Me Magic – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ For global sports icon Earvin Johnson, “Magic” has many meanings. It’s the sparkle of his megawatt smile and dazzling style of play that forever changed the game of basketball. It’s the magnetic connection that led him to the love of his life. It’s the shock of an HIV diagnosis that he transformed from grief into triumph — shifting global dialogue about the disease and overcoming its staggering odds. It’s his transcendence from sports superstar to business titan, blazing new trails for former athletes and revolutionizing the way corporate America does business in Black communities. Featuring intimate interviews with Magic and an all-star lineup, “They Call Me Magic” charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest cultural icons of our era with unprecedented access in a definitive four-part documentary series.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on A Tiny Audience – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max A Tiny Audience is a music/talk-show recorded live in front of a "tiny audience" of dedicated fans in a very intimate setting.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Unraveled: Once a Killer – Special – Streaming on discovery+ In the next installment of the “Unraveled” anthology, Alexis Linkletter and Billy Jensen investigate the most elusive criminal to ever strike – the “one and done killer.” These mysterious offenders commit a brutal murder without sufficient evidence, never kill again, and disappear back into society for decades, leaving detectives and criminal profilers with an unsolvable case.

– Special – Streaming on A Very British Scandal – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Written by Sarah Phelps (The Pale Horse, Dublin Murders), A Very British Scandal focuses on the divorce of the Duke (Paul Bettany) and Duchess of Argyll (Claire Foy), one of the most notorious, extraordinary and brutal legal cases of the 20th Century. Famed for her charisma, beauty and style, Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, dominated the front pages as a divorcee featuring accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, secret recording, bribery, and an explicit polaroid picture all played out in the white-hot glare of the 1960s media.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Along for the Ride – Streaming on Netflix The summer before college Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.

– Streaming on Polar Bear – Streaming on Disney+ Narrated by two-time Academy Award® nominee Catherine Keener (“Capote,” “Being John Malkovich”), Disneynature’s “Polar Bear” tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today.

– Streaming on

Saturday, April 23rd

New TV Shows

Rich & Shameless – Spring Premiere – 6/5c on TNT Stories of fame, fortune and the problems that follow.

– Spring Premiere – 6/5c on

New Movies

Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story – 8/7c on Lifetime Interior decorator Zuri Maxwell (Monique Coleman) had it all – a career she adored, loving family and friends, and a good man in her life, artist Stephon Gardner (Nathan Witte). But greed threatens to destroy everything, when Zuri meets handsome benefactor and entrepreneur Godfrey Anderson (Eric Benét) and his fabulously wealthy aunt Miss Viv (LisaRaye McCoy). They have everything Zuri thinks she wants. As Godfrey romances her, she compromises the values and morals that should guide her in an effort to be part of the moneyed world she so desperately wants to be part of.

– 8/7c on Sister with a Secret – 10/9c on Lifetime After a teenage girl goes missing, her family must figure out her secrets in order to find out the kidnapper’s identity and motive. As more evidence is revealed and a police investigation commences, the truth repeatedly distorts, leading to a shocking reveal. Kelly Sullivan, Mark Famiglietti, Grace Narducci, Taylor Foster star.

– 10/9c on A Tail of Love – 8/7c on Hallmark – TV-G When Bella discovers funding for her dog rescue center is being discontinued, she turns to JR, a caring soldier who not only becomes attached to one of her beloved rescues, but also to her. Starring Brittany Bristow and Chris McNally.

– 8/7c on Hallmark – TV-G