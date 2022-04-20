Photos: Disneyland Main Street Electrical Parade Merchandise (Clothing, Loungefly, Wishables, and More!)

Get ready to look like you belong in a “Spectacular festival pageant of nighttime magic and imagination” with merchandise themed to Disney’s Main Street Electrical Parade! Returning to Disneyland Park on April 22nd for its 50th anniversary, fans can also bring home a piece of the magic with these fun products, which will be available in-park and on shopDisney. We got to take an up-close tour of the full line in advance of the parade’s return.

We begin our tour with this bright hoodie, which features colorful iconography from the parade on the interior of the hood, as well as on the front pocket and sleeve accents. Mickey Mouse leads the processional over the left side of the hoodie’s chest.

This Spirit Jersey dazzles its way into your collection, making a big impression with Elliott from Pete’s Dragon on the back.

The same icons can also be found on a t-shirt with a breast pocket.

This Loungefly mini backpack and headband set brings together multiple floats from the classic parade. The headband has its own pouch to be stored and displayed in if you don’t want to wear it.

The flashy centerpiece of the bow features colorful musical notes, which are also found on the backpack pattern.

Pin collectors won’t want to miss this Elliott pin that celebrates the parade’s return. This was the only pin on display, but there will be more.

Moving away from wearable items, a color-changing mug will allow fans to relive the magic of the parade anytime they enjoy coffee, tea, or hot cocoa. The tag reveals magic moments that will appear when the cup is hot. Note that this item won’t be available until the summer.

A Wishables collection was previously announced and we also got an up-close look at each of the blind-bag plushies. A unique feature of this collection is that the “lights” are actually glow-in-the-dark elements.

The character in this collection that will be sold separately is Elliott.

Kicking off the parade is the train.

Followed by the big drum that Mickey rides on.

The spinning turtle float is a classic.

The variant chaser is a different turtle float with a hat on.

Last, but certainly not least, is the bee float.

You can see these items in more detail in our video tour.

We end our merchandise tour with a few items you’re not likely to find at the Emporium, but rather at a popcorn cart. Does this belong in the food overview instead? Maybe, but since Disney will hand you a popcorn or beverage in a separate container, these are essentially just merchandise items at this point, right?

Alongside your box of popcorn, enjoy this light-up Elliott bucket that could contain popcorn, but never-ever will.

The turtle sipper contains a compartment to store a beverage, with a pop-up straw that folds down. Beverages will, of course, be served in a paper cup on the side.

The one item that likely will be used for drinking through is this light-up straw, which features the turtle float with a hat on with one sparkling light in the center.

Be on the lookout for these exciting items beginning April 22nd.

