Quiz: Hoedown Showdown – The Return of the Main Street Electrical Parade

The Main Street Electrical Parade returned to Disneyland on Friday. In its honor, our first contest during Saturday’s Disney Trivia Live was The Hoedown Showdown (the musical theme of the Electrical Parade is called The Baroque Hoedown). How well do you know the history of this classic parade? Find out below in the online version of the quiz.

1) In what year was the first "final" parade held at Disneyland? 1994 1995 1996 1997 2) When it ended its initial run in 1996, what character led the parade? Tinker Bell Mickey Mouse Goofy The Blue Fairy 3) What character currently leads off the parade? Tinker Bell Mickey Mouse Goofy The Blue Fairy 4) What two parades preempted the Electrical Parade's inital run at Disneyland? America on Parade Flights of Fantasy Party Gras Lion King Celerbation 5) In the Snow White segment, who drives the mine cart? Snow White Doc Grumpy Dopey 6) What nighttime parade initially replaced the parade at Disneyland? Dreamlights Paint the Night SpectroMagic Light Magic 7) What movie had a custom version of the Electrical Parade run one time on Broadway in the 90s? Hercules Mulan Tarzan Hunchback of Notre Dame 8) Which of these people were integral in creating the parade? Don Dorsey Robert Jani Tony Baxter Joe Rohde 9) In the Pete's Dragon segment, who is riding Pete's Dragon? Craig Elliot Pete No one 10) What channel showed the "final" parade live on November 25, 1996? KTTV Orange County News Anaheim News Network KCOP 11) In what year was the parade added to Disney's California Adventure? 2001 2002 2003 2004

