Photos/Video: The Main Street Electrical Parade Officially Returns to Disneyland

The Main Street Electrical Parade officially returned to Disneyland this evening, and while we were able to check out a preview performance on Wednesday night, we were also there tonight to check out the first official performance!

The parade of course starts off with the iconic drum float, slightly modified to celebrate 50 years.

The first film celebrated is Alice in Wonderland, with a large amount of floats and the fun “whirly-gig” snails, turtles and bees.

Up next is Cinderella, where her pumpkin carriage carries her to the ball. But keep an eye out for when the clock strikes midnight!

The clock tower provides an excellent transition from the Cinderella section to Peter Pan.

Peter Pan battles Captain Hook aboard his ship.

One of the newer floats in the parade is this float inspired by the Tinker Bell direct-to-DVD films.

Heigh ho, heigh ho, it’s off to work we go with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The giant carnival face is the main feature of the Pinocchio section.

Perhaps the most iconic element of the parade is the giant Elliott the dragon from the cult film Pete’s Dragon.

Now for the brand new finale float, we have a new video from the parade tonight. In addition to the float itself, the video also shows the new projection effects on “it’s a small world.”

Check out our full video of the Main Street Electrical Parade from when it soft opened this past Wednesday:

