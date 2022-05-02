Meta Quest Virtual Reality Experience featuring ILMxLAB’s “Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge” Now Open at Disney Springs

Just in time for May the 4th, the Meta Quest Virtual Reality Experience featuring ILMxLAB's Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge has opened at Disney Springs West Side — in the space once occupied by the NBA Experience and, before that, Disney Quest. For those of you not familiar with ILMxLAB, they also brought us the Vader Immortal VR and some of the other Star Wars virtual experiences.

Offering guests a complimentary chance to experience Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge on Meta Quest 2, guests are brought in to step virtually into the world of Batuu for a 10 minute preview of this amazing game. Our very own Mike Celestino has a great review of the entire game if you want to know the deep details. But, as someone who was walking in with little background, I will say I am ready to strap on the headset and spend more than a few minutes exploring this game.

Guests who visit between May 2nd and July 21st can step inside Seezelslak's Cantina, where they will encounter Mubo and Seezelslak himself. They will be able to test their skills with Repulsor Darts and play the chromarimba. My favorite part was heading to the wilds of Batuu, beyond Black Spire Outpost, where you face off against the Guavian Death Gang.

Though strapping on a Meta Quest 2 headset might seem intimidating for many first timers, the experienced cast are there to help along the way. It is hard to sum up this experience but, as someone who was just on Batuu yesterday, it truly is an extension of the land and offers new perspectives on what you may have seen in Disney’s Hollywood Studios while expanding out of just the Black Spire Outpost.

This activation will be offered daily from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET, at Disney Springs West Side. It will include free giveaways and even the ability to purchase a Quest 2 onsite. And as an added bonus, people who try the demo will get a $25 store credit to use on games and experiences on the Quest Store, while supplies last. Plus, fans who complete the experience on May 4th, 2022, will receive an exclusive poster to celebrate the galactic holiday.