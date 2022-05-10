Sole Focus: Disney Sneakers We Love from Adidas, Fun.com and Vans

This week, Disney+ is giving audiences a new take on Cinderella and they’re really flipping the script on this one. Not only do we get a fun gender bend with a guy in the title position, but the story is set in NYC and instead of dreaming of a crown, our hero El wants a shot at designing sneakers aka kicks for one of the hottest companies around. Naturally, the film is titled Sneakerella.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Whether or not you’re obsessed with shoes, you can surely appreciate a good pair of kicks, right? From running for sport or taking long walks in your community just cuz, the perfect pair of sneakers can definitely save your soles! Watching Sneakerella got us thinking about various Disney kicks from our favorite brands, so we did what all fans do, put together a round up of the latest offerings along with a favorite design that has been retired. Let’s take a look.

Adidas

In anticipation of our sneaker post, Adidas sent us two pairs of shoes to check out and we couldn’t believe our luck that we got designs from their Marvel and Star Wars lines! As long time fans of the brand—our go-to running shoes—we were super excited to open the new Guardians of Galaxy Gamora ZX 2K Boost Shoes and Star Wars Bossk NMD_R1 Spectoo Shoes.

Both are unisex in design and are sized for men’s feet (so ladies, you’ll need to size down). We received the Bossk shoes for Kyle and Gamora for Bekah. Aside from the franchise branding, each features special elements to depict the character and the group they're most affiliated with.

For Bossk we have a yellow shoe inspired by his suit that’s embellished with Aurebesh on one side and reads “For Hire.” Gamora’s shoe is all white with green lining—like her skin—and red and black ombre on the tongue and side to match her awesome hair.

Each features Adidas’ performance Boost base along the base of the shoe that’s shock absorbent and perfect for running, jogging or just being on your feet all day.

Even if these designs aren’t what you’re looking for, Adidas has plenty of other Disney styles. Last year we were super impressed with their “green” shoes themed not only in color but also using recycled materials to create looks featuring Kermit, Tinker Bell, Groot, Wall•E and more.

FUN.com

Kick your fashion into high-top (or low-top) gear with three new shoes inspired by some of the greatest characters in the Star Wars universe. Chewbacca, Leia and Boba Fett lend their personal fashions and personalities to these adult shoes that are available for pre-order exclusively from Fun.com.

Vans

Back in 2018, everyone was getting in on the celebration of Mickey’s (and Minnie’s) 90th birthday. Vans released a fantastic line of skater shoes featuring the big cheese in various iterations over the span of his career. I’ve never been a shoe person, but as soon as I saw the royal blue Sorcerer Mickey design, I ordered a pair. To this day, they are my favorite shoes ever.

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of shoes to add to your collection or just enjoy browsing the fantastic array of Disney styles out there, you’re sure to find a sneaker that speaks to your love of Disney. And speaking of sneakers, love, and Disney, be sure to check out Sneakerella when it steps onto Disney+ on May 13th.