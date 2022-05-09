Traverse the Galaxy in Style With Star Wars Sneakers from Fun.com

Even though May the 4th (Star Wars Day) is over, that doesn’t mean the shopping ends! In celebration of the fan-made holiday, Fun.com launched pre-orders for some awesome kicks themed to classic characters from the Skywalker Saga.

If your selection of shoes is in need of a nerdy update, Fun.com has some Star Wars inspired sneakers that will fit the bill.

No matter where your galactic adventures take you, your feet can look great in kicks designed after some of our favorite characters. Among the styles are: Chewbacca Leia Boba Fett

The charming trio includes one low-top and two high-top looks that are exclusive to Fun.com and sell for $49.99 each.

All three designs are currently available for pre-order

Links to the individual shoes can be found below.

Chewbacca

“These Star Wars Chewbacca Unisex Low-Top Shoes bring you some Wookiee style for your feet! The upper layer of the shoes has multiple brown tones, faux leather, and faux suede materials to help recreate the color tones of Chewie's fur. The shoes lace up in the middle, but they also have a strap and buckle that looks like his bandolier.”

Unisex Star Wars Chewbacca Low-Top Shoes

Leia

“Based on Princess Leia's Hothian snowsuit, the officially licensed footwear features a white and grey color palette that makes them a versatile piece in any wardrobe. Quilted details on each side panel imitate Leia's puffer vest and add a cozy look to the shoes. The Rebellion's sigil is appliqued on the outer side of each shoe and marks you a member. Meanwhile, a cuff of faux fur offers a touch of warmth around the ankles in case you really do wear these geek-chic high-tops in a cold-weather climate.”

Star Wars Rebel Leia Women's Hoth Sneakers

Boba Fett

“Show off your Star Wars fandom while you're running around the universe in these officially licensed Boba Fett Unisex High-Top Shoes. The rubber-soled shoes feature the classic off-green tint of Fett's armor and red highlights along laced edges. Stripes, patches, and print designs give you a soldier's edge, so while you might not be soaring around the skies, you'll at least look as cool as everyone's favorite bounty hunter!”

Boba Fett Adult High-Top Shoes

