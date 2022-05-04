CITIZEN Unveils a Series of Tsuno Chrono Models Inspired by the ‘Star Wars’ Universe

CITIZEN is unveiling a series of Tsuno Chrono timepieces inspired by the Star Wars universe.

What's Happening:

Today, May 4th, CITIZEN announced the upcoming release of a new series of Tsuno Chrono timepieces inspired by the iconic characters from the Star Wars universe.

universe. They will represent both the light and dark side.

CITIZEN has expanded its offering with timepieces that enhance fan-favorite characters from Star Wars Episodes 1 to 3: with R2-D2 and C-3PO, and the villains of the series, Darth Vader and Darth Maul, with his double-bladed lightsaber.

Episodes 1 to 3: with R2-D2 and C-3PO, and the villains of the series, Darth Vader and Darth Maul, with his double-bladed lightsaber. Star Wars Tsuno Chrono models will be available to purchase at the beginning of fall 2022 and will range from $350 to $375.

You can visit CITIZEN retailers nationwide or go to citizenwatch.com

Descriptions: