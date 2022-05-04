CITIZEN Unveils a Series of Tsuno Chrono Models Inspired by the ‘Star Wars’ Universe

CITIZEN is unveiling a series of Tsuno Chrono timepieces inspired by the Star Wars universe.
What's Happening:
- Today, May 4th, CITIZEN announced the upcoming release of a new series of Tsuno Chrono timepieces inspired by the iconic characters from the Star Wars universe.
- They will represent both the light and dark side.
- CITIZEN has expanded its offering with timepieces that enhance fan-favorite characters from Star Wars Episodes 1 to 3: with R2-D2 and C-3PO, and the villains of the series, Darth Vader and Darth Maul, with his double-bladed lightsaber.
- Star Wars Tsuno Chrono models will be available to purchase at the beginning of fall 2022 and will range from $350 to $375.
- You can visit CITIZEN retailers nationwide or go to citizenwatch.com.
Descriptions:
- The R2-D2 Watch: The dial has a raised design echoing the panels on R2-D2’s body, and the white dial is accented with R2-D2’s distinctive blue and red. The sub-dial at the 6 o’clock position also has a miniature R2-D2.
- The C-3PO Watch: The dial features C-3PO’s gold color and dual layered structure provides an almost three-dimensional version of C-3PO’s face. The sub-dial “eyes” feature a lume that glows in the dark.
- The DARTH MAUL Watch: The design incorporates the distinctive red and black of Darth Maul’s face and his yellow horns on the dial, push buttons, and crown. The watch evokes the powerful and dangerous nature of Darth Maul with a colorful, eye-catching design.
- The DARTH VADER Watch: The design evokes different aspects of Darth Vader’s story – the colors of the chronograph hands echo Darth Vader’s transformation from Jedi to Sith, and the sub-dials feature design elements from his iconic armor.