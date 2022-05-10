“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Features an Exciting Musical Easter Egg

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has fans buzzing after its theatrical debut last week. There are a lot of exciting things to break down from this recent film, including a couple of wild post-credit scenes, but one of the most exciting came in the form of some music.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness spoilers ahead!

As the multiple trailers and TV spots unfortunately revealed in advance of the movie’s release, Patrick Stewart reprised his role at Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. His arrival, while still exciting, was not much of a surprise given the interesting marketing choices made for this film.

However, there was still a surprise during his reveal. Not only does he ride in on a very familiar looking yellow hover chair, but he also is accompanied by a very familiar music cue. X-Men fans likely instantly noticed the beloved tones of the X-Men: The Animated Series theme!

While the brief snippet of the epic theme was exciting enough, that isn’t the whole story. Fans also likely noticed that the music was just a little bit different from what they might remember. It actually sounded as though it was a bit of an updated version of the classic ‘90s theme.

As it turns out, the credits confirm that for us. The music is credited at “X-Men ‘97 theme.” We know X-Men ‘97 is going to be a continuation of the classic animated series. So did we just hear our first sneak peek of of the update theme for the upcoming animated revival? If so, that’s even more reason to love the introduction of Xavier in this film as the theme, even just from the very little bit that we heard, is as excellent as ever.

More on X-Men ‘97:

The show will see the familiar team reunite because of an “impactful event” and all-new chapter that will resonate with fans of the original series.

The series will also see much of the voice cast reprise their roles and pick up some new ones, including: Cal Dodd Lenore Zann George Buza Alison Sealy-Smith Chris Potter Catherine Disher Adrian Hough Christopher Britton

The series will also welcome some new voice talent, including: Jennifer Hale Anniwaa Buachie Ray Chase Matthew Waterson JP Karliak Holly Chou Jeff Bennett AJ LoCascio

The head writer and executive producer on X-Men ’97 is Beau DeMayo.

is Beau DeMayo. Supervising director is Jake Castorena and supervising producer is Charley Feldman.

Also consulting on the new series are X-Men: The Animated Series producers and showrunners Eric and Julia Lewald, plus original series director Larry Houston.

The new X-Men animated series will be coming to Disney+