Adventures by Disney Itinerary Spotlight: British Isles

With everyone emerging from their two year hibernation, many are looking to explore the world. Adventures by Disney is ready to share the world with you while providing the Disney service you expect. Next year, they will be adding two new itineraries to their roster. Let’s take a look at what you can expect with Disney’s new British Isles 8-day itinerary.

Your adventure begins in Dublin when you check in to your home for two nights at The Westin Dublin. This modern hotel features a 19th century facade, but elegant new interiors. After you get settled, you will meet your fellow adventurers and adventure guides for your welcome dinner which also features the added bonus of a celtic harpist.

The first full day begins with a private visit to EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, a fully digital museum dedicated to the story of Ireland’s people as they emigrated across the world. After the visit, you will enjoy a treat of scones and tea at a local bakery. You will then move on to a Teeling Whiskey Distillery tour where interested adults will enjoy a sampling of 3 of their award winning whiskey. Others will enjoy a non-alcoholic option. It is then time for your private lunch at a local pub where you will enjoy music by local musicians where you will be encouraged to sing along. After lunch, you will enjoy an evening dinner on your own in Dublin.

You will start your journey to Belfast with a visit to Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen where you will be able to make your own authentic soda and potato breads. You will then enjoy that bread and other delicious items with a private lunch in the farmhouse. Next up is a tour of Belfast which features many of the sights of the city including City Hall, Queens University, Ulster Hall, the Botanical Garden and the wall murals of Falls Road and Shankill Road. Next is the Titanic Belfast experience where you will explore the full history of the reportedly unsinkable ship. You will then check-in at the five-star Culloden Estate and Spa. Adults will enjoy a relaxing dinner at the Cultra Inn at the hotel while Junior Adventurers will have their own dinner followed by fun and games on the hotel’s lawn.

Enjoy a scenic morning drive along the Antrim Coast, which has been designated as an “Area of Outstanding Beauty.” Then see the 40,000 interlocking basalt columns that were caused by a volcanic eruption….or a giant…. Lunch will be at the Bushmills Inn, a boutique hotel located on the coast. There will then be some time to explore the village on your own, followed by a return to Belfast and an evening on your own.

Start your day bright and early with a ferry ride to Cairnryan, Scotland. Upon arrival in Glasgow, visit The National Piping Centre where you will learn about, and how to play, the bagpipes. Recover from your performance with a Scottish lunch at Piper’s Tryst. You will then check in to your Eniburgh home, the InterContinental Edinburgh The George. You will then explore the streets of Edinburgh with a Scottish dinner in the heart of the city.

You will then visit the Royal Yacht Britannia, the former royal yacht of Queen Elizabeth II. You will get “behind-the-ropes” access and enjoy a reception of scones and coffee in the Royal Deck Tea Room. You will then experience a privately guided tour of The Palace of Holyroodhouse which is the Queen’s official residence in Edinburgh. As you head to Edinburgh Castle, you will stop at the statue of Greyfriars Bobby, who you may remember from the 1961 Disney film. Lunch will be on your own, and then you will have a privately guided tour of Edinburgh Castle. Finally enjoy dinner and an evening on your own in Edinburgh.

The next day starts with a coffee and tea reception at Floors Castle. You will then enjoy a tour of the castle and its gardens. Next is a private lunch and shortbread-making lesson taught by the private chef for the Duke and Duchess that call the castle home. You will then return to your hotel where adults will have a dinner at their leisure at the hotel, while Junior Adventurers have their own dinner and movie night.

After breakfast, you will head to the train station for a journey from Edinburgh to London. Upon arrival you will enjoy afternoon tea at your hotel, The Waldorf Hilton. Then there will be a change in pace as you go on a high-speed boat ride down the River Thames. It is then dinner and evening on your own in London.

Your final full day begins with a personal welcome from a Beefeater guard at the Tower of London. There you will have a private-access viewing of the Royal Crown Jewels before a private tour of the Tower of London. You will then move on to Westminster Abbey for a private tour followed by a british lunch at a local pub. Then you will stop for a photo stop at Buckingham Palace. Then enjoy some time on your own in London before a farewell dinner at the hotel. The next morning enjoy breakfast before Disney handles your transportation to the airport.

Bookings for the initial Adventures by Disney British Isles itineraries are now open.