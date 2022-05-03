Adventures by Disney Announces Brand New 2023 European Itineraries; Return of Private Adventures

Adventures by Disney has been giving guests the ultimate inclusive vacation experience at some of the most amazing destinations across the globe. Now they’re introducing two brand-new European itineraries for 2023 as well as bringing back the popular Private Adventure vacation plans.

Adventures by Disney

Also in 2023, 11 Private Adventure vacations return, providing families and friends with the convenience of traveling with their preferred party (up to 12 guests) to some of the world’s must-see destinations.

Bookings for the full lineup of 2023 Land Adventures Private Adventures

Land Adventures

An Unforgettable Tour of Sicily – Ancient Sites, Local Charm and Natural Wonders

The Adventures by Disney Sicily Land Adventure invites families to explore the ancient wonder, breathtaking landscapes and culinary delights characteristic of this captivating Mediterranean island. Highlights include:

Privately guided tour of the 12th-century Monreale Cathedral; a behind-the-scenes visit to the largest theater in Italy, and sampling of mouth-watering delicacies.

Visiting artisan shops and sharing a traditional village-style lunch alongside locals

Ancient Greek and Roman wonders: Valley of Temples, Villa Romana del Casale, Neapolis Archaeological Park and Teatro Greco.

A hands-on ceramic painting activity in Caltagirone

The art of puppetry at Teatro dei Pupi and a rare workshop visit where guests will be able to customize their own puppet.

Mount Etna

Privately chartered boat ride through the Ionian Sea to swim and snorkel in the sparkling crystal waters and discover the blue cave of Taormina.

Adventures by Disney will offer 10 Sicily departures in 2023, three of which are reserved for adult guests.

Adult-Exclusive departures feature a scenic sunset cruise around the Island of Ortigia.

The Best of the British Isles – Celebrating History, Folklore and Tradition

ABD combines all-time guest favorites from England, Ireland and Scotland adventures with brand-new experiences. The 10-day, nine-night British Isles Land Adventure offers a one-of-a-kind tour and marks the first time Adventures by Disney is taking guests to Northern Ireland. Highlights include:

Ireland : During their two-day adventure, guests will explore the story of the Irish people through an interactive museum experience, observe the art of crafting Irish whiskey at a local distillery and enjoy traditional fare at one of the oldest family-owned pubs in Dublin

: During their two-day adventure, guests will explore the story of the Irish people through an interactive museum experience, observe the art of crafting Irish whiskey at a local distillery and enjoy traditional fare at one of the oldest family-owned pubs in Dublin Northern Ireland: Families try their hand at making traditional Irish soda bread, take a panoramic tour of Belfast, and enjoy a scenic drive along the Antrim Coast.

Families try their hand at making traditional Irish soda bread, take a panoramic tour of Belfast, and enjoy a scenic drive along the Antrim Coast. Scotland: Discover the important heritage of the bagpipes and try your chanter-playing skills in Glasgow. In Edinburgh families will enjoy private access to the Royal Yacht Britannia; explore the historic Royal Mile; and visit Edinburgh and Floors Castles.

Discover the important heritage of the bagpipes and try your chanter-playing skills in Glasgow. In Edinburgh families will enjoy private access to the Royal Yacht Britannia; explore the historic Royal Mile; and visit Edinburgh and Floors Castles. England: Enjoy afternoon tea in London then embark on a high-speed boat ride along the River Thames. On the final full day of the adventure, guests visit some of the city's must-see attractions, including the Royal Crown Jewels in the Tower of London and a tour of Westminster Abbey.

Adventures by Disney will offer nine British Isles departures in 2023, four of which are reserved for adult guests.

Adult-Exclusive departures include a privately guided tour through the underground vaults of Old Town Edinburgh.

Private Adventures

Adventures by Disney’s Private Adventures return with 11 itineraries in 2023: Australia; Costa Rica; Egypt; England and France; Greece; Ireland; Italy; New Zealand; Peru; South Africa and Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

Led by a Private Adventure Guide, these trips are designed for a smaller group of guests and offer flexible booking dates.

When traveling on a Private Adventure, guests experience:

A private group vacation alongside their select family and friends (up to 12 guests)

More time to discover destinations at their own pace

Flexible booking dates

A dedicated Private Adventure Guide

Unique experiences designed for small groups, such as a guided tour of Te Puia geothermal park in New Zealand, a full-day sailing excursion along the outer reef in Australia or a privately guided tour of Robben Island in South Africa.

