ABC Releases 15-Second TV Spot for “Alaska” Starring Hilary Swank

ABC has released the first ad for Alaska, a new drama starring Hilary Swank that premieres this fall.

Ahead of Disney's presentation today at the Broadcast Television Upfronts, ABC has released a 15-second TV spot for its new drama Alaska.

The series stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

Alaska is created and executive produced by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), who also wrote and directed the pilot.

Kyle Hopkins and Ryan Binkley from Anchorage Daily News join as executive producers alongside Hilary Swank, Melissa Wells, and Bert Salke.

Alaska will air on Thursdays at 10/9c, following episodes of Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy.

