ABC Releases 15-Second TV Spot for “Alaska” Starring Hilary Swank

ABC has released the first ad for Alaska, a new drama starring Hilary Swank that premieres this fall.
What’s Happening:
- Ahead of Disney’s presentation today at the Broadcast Television Upfronts, ABC has released a 15-second TV spot for its new drama Alaska, which can be seen below.
- The series stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.
- Alaska is created and executive produced by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), who also wrote and directed the pilot.
- Kyle Hopkins and Ryan Binkley from Anchorage Daily News join as executive producers alongside Hilary Swank, Melissa Wells, and Bert Salke.
- Alaska will air on Thursdays at 10/9c, following episodes of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy. Click here to see the full ABC Fall 2022 schedule.
Alaska Cast:
- Hilary Swank – Eileen Fitzgerald
- Jeff Perry – Stanley Cornik
- Matt Malloy – Bob Young
- Meredith Holzman – Claire Muncy
- Grace Dove – Rosalind “Roz” Friendly
- Pablo Castelblanco – Gabriel Martin
- Ami Park – Jieun Park
- Craig Frank – Austin Greene