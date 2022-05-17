ABC Releases 15-Second TV Spot for “Alaska” Starring Hilary Swank

by |
Tags: , , , ,

ABC has released the first ad for Alaska, a new drama starring Hilary Swank that premieres this fall.

(ABC/Darko Sikman)

(ABC/Darko Sikman)

What’s Happening:

  • Ahead of Disney’s presentation today at the Broadcast Television Upfronts, ABC has released a 15-second TV spot for its new drama Alaska, which can be seen below.
  • The series stars  Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.
  • Alaska is created and executive produced by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), who also wrote and directed the pilot.
  • Kyle Hopkins and Ryan Binkley from Anchorage Daily News join as executive producers alongside Hilary Swank, Melissa Wells, and Bert Salke.
  • Alaska will air on Thursdays at 10/9c, following episodes of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy. Click here to see the full ABC Fall 2022 schedule.

Alaska Cast:

  • Hilary Swank – Eileen Fitzgerald
  • Jeff Perry – Stanley Cornik
  • Matt Malloy – Bob Young
  • Meredith Holzman – Claire Muncy
  • Grace Dove – Rosalind “Roz” Friendly
  • Pablo Castelblanco – Gabriel Martin
  • Ami Park – Jieun Park
  • Craig Frank – Austin Greene