ABC Reveals Fall 2022 Schedule – Surprises Include “Bachelor in Paradise” and Time Slot Changes

ABC’s fall schedule was revealed today ahead of Disney’s presentation at the Broadcast Television Upfronts this afternoon.

ABC’s Fall 2022 Schedule:

What’s Happening:

  • Notable changes to ABC’s typical fall schedule include:
    • The summer series Bachelor in Parades becomes a fall show, filling the void left by the decision to move Dancing with the Stars to Disney+. ABC has not yet announced a permanent host for the series.
    • The network decided to split The Rookie from its new spin-off series The Rookie: Feds, rather than pair them together in a programming block the way Station 19 leads in to Grey’s Anatomy.
    • Abbott Elementary has been moved to the Wednesday night comedy lineup, with The Wonder Years delayed until midseason.
    • A Million Little Things also shifts to a midseason premiere, with Big Sky moving into its Tuesday-night timeslot.
    • New drama Alaska starring Hilary Swank takes over the post-Grey’s Anatomy timeslot previously held by Big Sky.
    • Celebrity Jeopardy! Joins Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on Sunday nights, with a host yet-to-be-announced.
  • The only new midseason premiere advertised so far is the new comedy Not Dead Yet starring Gina Rodriguez.
  • Returning midseason premieres will include American Idol, The Bachelor, and Judge Steve Harvey.