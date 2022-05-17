ABC Reveals Fall 2022 Schedule – Surprises Include “Bachelor in Paradise” and Time Slot Changes

ABC’s fall schedule was revealed today ahead of Disney’s presentation at the Broadcast Television Upfronts this afternoon.
ABC’s Fall 2022 Schedule:
- Monday
- 8 PM – Bachelor in Paradise
- 10 PM – The Good Doctor
- Tuesday
- 8 PM – Bachelor in Paradise
- 10 PM – The Rookie: Feds
- Wednesday
- 8 PM – The Conners
- 8:30 PM – The Goldbergs
- 9 PM – Abbott Elementary
- 9:30 PM – Home Economics
- 10 PM – Big Sky
- Thursday
- 8 PM – Station 19
- 9 PM – Grey’s Anatomy
- 10 PM – Alaska
- Friday
- 8 PM – Shark Tank
- 9 PM – 20/20
- Saturday
- 8 PM – College Football
- Sunday
- 7 PM – America’s Funniest Home Videos
- 8 PM – Celebrity Jeopardy!
- 9 PM – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
- 10 PM – The Rookie
What’s Happening:
- Notable changes to ABC’s typical fall schedule include:
- The summer series Bachelor in Parades becomes a fall show, filling the void left by the decision to move Dancing with the Stars to Disney+. ABC has not yet announced a permanent host for the series.
- The network decided to split The Rookie from its new spin-off series The Rookie: Feds, rather than pair them together in a programming block the way Station 19 leads in to Grey’s Anatomy.
- Abbott Elementary has been moved to the Wednesday night comedy lineup, with The Wonder Years delayed until midseason.
- A Million Little Things also shifts to a midseason premiere, with Big Sky moving into its Tuesday-night timeslot.
- New drama Alaska starring Hilary Swank takes over the post-Grey’s Anatomy timeslot previously held by Big Sky.
- Celebrity Jeopardy! Joins Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on Sunday nights, with a host yet-to-be-announced.
- The only new midseason premiere advertised so far is the new comedy Not Dead Yet starring Gina Rodriguez.
- Returning midseason premieres will include American Idol, The Bachelor, and Judge Steve Harvey.