First Trailer Released for “Not Dead Yet” Starring Gina Rodriguez, Coming to ABC During the 2022-2023 Season

ABC has released a short trailer for Not Dead Yet, a new comedy series starring Gina Rodriguez that will debut midseason during the 2022-2023 TV season.

Comedy fans can get their first look at Not Dead Yet through a new teaser video, embedded below.

The series comes from David Windsor and Casey Johnson, whose other hits include the drama This Is Us and ABC's family comedy The Real O'Neals.

Gina Rodriguez stars as Nell Stevens, who gets a job as an obituary writer but begins getting advice from unlikely sources.

Not Dead Yet is adapted from the novel Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up by Alexandra Potter.

The series stars Gina Rodriguez as Nell, Joshua Banday as Dennis, and Angela Gibbs as Cricket.

Not Dead Yet is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Not Dead Yet is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. David Windsor and Casey Johnson serve as executive producers alongside Gina Rodriguez and McG.

ABC hasn't made any announcements about a premiere date or which night and time viewers will be able to catch Not Dead Yet.

