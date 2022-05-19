Celebrate World Whiskey Day at Raglan Road, More Food & Fun This Summer

Saturday, May 21st is World Whiskey Day, and Raglan Road at Walt Disney World is getting in on the fun with a flight of four Irish Whiskeys.

World Whiskey Day, celebrated on the third Saturday of May, invites everyone to celebrate the water of life. The very traditional Irish pub and eatery, Raglan Road, located at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World, is celebrating and offering a special flight of four Whiskeys, available for $30.00 (typically $45).

The four featured Whiskeys include:

Limavady – Single Malt

Made with 100% Irish Barley, Limavady is a small batch, triple distilled copper pot still whiskey. Aged in bourbon barrels and finished in sherry casks, delivering a warm and inviting fruit and spice aroma which adds richness to a toasted vanilla base. The drink goes down smooth at first, then adds warmth on the finish.

Lost Irish

The personal favorite of my table, Lost Irish is aged in casks from six different continents, made in the three styles of Irish Whiskey (grain, single malt, pot still). The three styles give the whiskey a lightness blending a sweeter taste and a floral aroma, while adding a soft fruity balance, with smooth creamy feeling with a bit of spice.

Drumshanbo – Single Pot Still

Drumshanbo is distilled with malted Irish barley, un-malted Irish barley, and Irish Barra Oats. The un-malted barley gives the drink a silky feel in the mouth, but the Barra oats add to it, creating an intriguing creaminess with a spiced finish. The table described this whiskey as smooth, creamy, and spicy…all words that are applicable to the Drumshanbo.

Clonakilty One Grain – Bordeaux Cask Finish

Aged for eight years, the single grain has been finished in Bordeaux casks alongside the Atlantic Ocean. The aroma of sweet red berries and toasted oak hits the nose first, but then strawberries, honey, and vanilla hit the taste buds ending with a bit of wood spice and a touch of black pepper.

I mentioned that the fan-favorite of the four flavors at our table was Lost Irish. We were fortunate enough to spend time with one of the minds behind the Whiskey, who shared some fun anecdotes, namely about the bottle that carries the drink. Aside from the motto, “Get Lost Stay Lost” emblazoned across the bottom of the bottle, the font on the main label is the same as used on Irish road signs, also harkening back to the idea of being lost. Lost Irish first made its Orlando debut at Raglan Road in January and is spreading fast, though for that authentic Irish experience, the best place to drink it is still at its Walt Disney World home. They even have a special cocktail that includes the whiskey, The Raglan Buck.

The Raglan Buck features Lost Irish whiskey alongside lemon juice, strawberry syrup, Angostura bitters, and topped with a splash of ginger beer. We were welcomed with this new drink, and hope it sticks around for a long time for all to enjoy, but selfishly, so we can enjoy it again and again.

If you can’t make it in time to celebrate World Whiskey Day, later in June the popular Walt Disney World eatery will be adding a few new menu items as well.

The standout of these items was what our friends at Raglan Road are calling “The Buckled.” The item features bacon and cabbage in a pastry roll, served alongside a celery root puree. This sort of Irish Spring Roll was something that would keep us coming back, and we even suggested that this be a quick service option at one of Raglan's many outdoor areas. It was great after the Whiskey flight and helped curb some of the effects of the four libations.

Coming back to the menu is “The Class,” a classic braised short rib served alongside roasted broccolini, buttered mashed potatoes, and soaked in a red wine jus is also a fine pairing alongside a whiskey flight.

“The Deadly” is traditionally smoked salmon, served with a dill pickled cucumber, creme fresh, on Guinness and treacle Irish soda bread. “The Bang On” is delicious, but we found it to be interesting considering it’s appearance at an authentically Irish restaurant, as it is Bang Bang chicken alongside a spiced shredded salad, and looks like something that would appear at an Asian-fusion restaurant as opposed to this one.

But we couldn’t question it for too long, as the triple Irish-coffee dessert, “The Gobsmacked” made its appearance and was an absolute delight and a perfect way to wrap up the snacks and the whiskey drinks.

While known for the food and drink, Raglan Road is also known for their entertainment, and only today announced an all-female traditional Irish Band, Cailini Lua, will debut a fresh new sound starting May 25th and running through the summer. The multi-instrumentalist band members–Laura Donoghue, Sarah Fox, Tara Brady and Katie Donoghue—sing and play traditional music and folk songs, and even kick up their heels with some Irish dance.

World Whiskey Day is May 21st, so be sure to head down to Raglan Road to celebrate!