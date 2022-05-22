Fun Facts About Pluto

There are so many lovable Disney characters, from Mickey and Minnie to the princesses. Another one that will come to mind for many is the adorable Pluto. Here are some fun facts you may or may not know about Pluto.

Pet

Did you know that Pluto is actually Mickey's pet? Just like many of you have a dog at home, so does Mickey. Although it is a little bit confusing why Pluto is Mickey's pet and can't speak, Goofy is a dog who has human characteristics. Although we were never given an answer to these questions, we do know that much of the inspiration for Pluto came from the dogs that Walt Disney knew while growing up in Marceline, Missouri.

Pluto’s Beginning

He was created in 1930 by Walt Disney Productions. Before he became Pluto, he was a nameless bloodhound that was tracking escaped convict Mickey in the film The Chain Gang. This film did not even last eight minutes and was originally in black and white but later was put in color. The same year, he appeared in the short The Picnic. He finally received his name in 1931 during the short film The Moose Hunt. Sometimes he will also be referred to as "Pluto the Pup".

Speaking Role?

With Pluto being a pet instead of human like, normally he does not speak. There was one time that he did have a role where he spoke, in the 1931 short film The Moose Hunt. His one line was saying to Mickey "kiss me". Although he did not speak again, his inner thoughts were heard in Mickey’s Kangaroo. From time to time, he does laugh or make an occasional sound like "yeah, yeah".

Voice

Even though Pluto doesn't normally speak, there are still voice actors that bring the role to life. He has been voiced by Pinto Colvig, Clarence Nash, Lee Millar, Paul Frees, and Bill Farmer. Farmer has been the voice of Pluto since 1990 and still is to this day.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

If you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World, make sure you ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Even though the main story is about Mickey and Minnie, if you look closely, Pluto has his own adventure. In the opening movie, he becomes separated from Mickey and Minnie, and Pluto has the picnic basket. In each scene you will see Pluto make an appearance to try to catch up with them.