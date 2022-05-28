Videos: The Best Moments at Star Wars Celebration 2022

This weekend’s Star Wars Celebration event taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center has been full of celebrity appearances, exciting announcements and behind the scenes looks. Below, check out some of the most exciting panels and announcements from the weekend so far. Keep checking back on this post, as will be updating it as more comes in from Star Wars Celebration!

Grogu Live on Stage with “The Mandalorian” Cast

Grogu made a live in-person appearance during the aforementioned "Mando+" panel with Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau. Cast Members on the panel included Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito,

Emily Swallow, Katee Sackhoff, Temuera Morrison, Rosario Dawson, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

“Ahsoka” Presentation – Rosario Dawson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead & Chopper

During a presentation at Star Wars Celebration called "Mando+," Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni surprised attendees by bringing to the stage Rosario Dawson, who is three weeks into filming Ahsoka .

. In addition to showing a little bit of footage, two characters from Star Wars: Rebels were announced as part of the series. Chopper rolled onto the stage to say hello and actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead will portray Sabine Wren for the first time in live-action.

“The Mandalorian” Experience

Take a video tour of The Mandalorian Experience exhibition at Star Wars Celebration 2022, featuring props, costumes, and more from the Disney+ series.

“Skeleton Crew” Announcement

During Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase, director Jon Watts and writer Chris Ford joined producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni to reveal some new details about their series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Jude Law will star in the series, set during the same era as The Mandalorian , The Book of Boba Fett , and Ahsoka .

, , and . The show follows a group of kids that get lost in the galaxy and will stream on Disney+ in 2023.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” Cast and Screening Announcement

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reunited live on stage to kick off Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase. The actors who portrayed Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy also brought along Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, and director Deborah Chow.

Ewan McGregor had the honor of telling the boisterous crowd that they would be the first audience to see the double-episode premiere on the big screen on the evening before its Disney+ debut.

John Williams Full Concert – “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Score Premiere

The grand finale of Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase was conducted by none other than John Williams! In honor of the legendary composer's 90th birthday, Williams led the Pacific Symphony Orchestra through three songs, starting with the debut of his score from the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Next, he performed the iconic theme from Indiana Jones , joined on stage afterward by Harrison Ford, who shared a release date for the fifth film.

, joined on stage afterward by Harrison Ford, who shared a release date for the fifth film. Closing out the presentation, Williams conducted “The Imperial March" from The Empire Strikes Back.

Star Wars Celebration LIVE Recaps