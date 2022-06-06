Bambi’s Butterfly House at EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

A popular spot each year for the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is Bambi’s Butterfly House, located at World Nature near Imagination! This is one of the things that is included at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival each year and is open daily until dusk.

As you walk up, you will see the Bambi and friends topiary, which works out since it is their butterfly garden. In this area, butterflies fly freely and land where they want. That includes you, so make sure to be gentle and careful with them. Remember, you are entering their home.

This is such a perfect spot to walk around and enjoy the beautiful view of not only butterflies but flowers as well. This is a great spot for the entire family, and it is also quite educational.

You will learn lots of fun facts about butterflies here, including how Disney helps the Atala Butterfly. Walt Disney World breeds the Atala Butterfly, which was once believed to be extinct in Florida. They then release them to their natural habitat. They will lay their eggs on cycad plants in Disney's Vero Beach Resort, which is the perfect climate for these butterflies.

You will learn about the butterfly life cycle from egg to larva, chrysalis to adult. You'll even be able to see the beautiful transformation from caterpillar to butterfly.

So next time you're at EPCOT during the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, don't skip Bambi’s Butterfly House. It is truly a beautiful spot to get some beautiful photos.