New Lost Island Theme Park Opening This Saturday in Waterloo, Iowa

Last year, I shared my thoughts on the brand-new Lost Island Theme Park coming to, of all places, the middle of Iowa. Well now, thanks to KWWL.com, we now have an opening date for the new park, and it’s less than a week away!

What’s Happening:

The all-new Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo, Iowa will officially open its gates on Saturday, June 18th at 10:00 a.m.

The creation of the Lost Island Theme Park has been a 15 year dream for owner of the park and nearby water park, Gary Bertch.

And while finally seeing his dream come to reality was a big moment, he did say that “I’m not sure we could’ve picked a worse time to build as far as the inflation aspect of it goes, but once we had started we were committed and have to follow through.”