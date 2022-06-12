New Lost Island Theme Park Opening This Saturday in Waterloo, Iowa

Last year, I shared my thoughts on the brand-new Lost Island Theme Park coming to, of all places, the middle of Iowa. Well now, thanks to KWWL.com, we now have an opening date for the new park, and it’s less than a week away!
What’s Happening:
- The all-new Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo, Iowa will officially open its gates on Saturday, June 18th at 10:00 a.m.
- The creation of the Lost Island Theme Park has been a 15 year dream for owner of the park and nearby water park, Gary Bertch.
- And while finally seeing his dream come to reality was a big moment, he did say that “I’m not sure we could’ve picked a worse time to build as far as the inflation aspect of it goes, but once we had started we were committed and have to follow through.”
- At the beginning of the year, the parks set a goal to hire more than 400 new employees. Bertch says for now, they're about 100 short – but they're staying positive they'll be able to attract more during the summer.
- Park hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at first, but they hope to increase those hours as more employees join.
- Covering 42 acres in size, the park will be split into five highly themed areas containing unique attractions within. Gary’s son Eric even said that “the experience will be closer to a Disney or a Universal Park than a Six Flags.”
- At opening, the park will feature an interactive dark ride, two large scale roller coasters and a number of supporting attractions.
- For a peek at what to expect from the park, check out my post from last November and visit the Lost Island website.