Exclusive Clip: Goofy Discovers Summer Fun in “The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse”

We’re pleased to partner with Disney+ to bring you an exclusive advance clip from The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse! In the third seasonal special from the series, premiering this Friday, July 8th, Mickey and his pals encounter calamity while trying to attend the Annual Summer Fireworks Spectacular. In this clip, Goofy was tasked with finding fun summer activities for the gang to do. And in true Goofy fashion, he gets carried away. Check it out!

From Disney Television Animation, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse is a spin-off of the popular Mickey Mouse shorts from Paul Rudish that debuted in 2013. Since launching on Disney Channel, the series has become so popular that it inspired the first-ever Mickey Mouse attraction at Disney Parks, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, as well as the first attraction at sea, the AquaMouse, on Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish. For the show’s second season, the team focused on four seasonal specials, with The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse and The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse preceding this newest special.

Don’t miss The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse beginning this Friday, July 8th, only on Disney+.