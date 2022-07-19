Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2022

Hulu has revealed all of their August 2022 new additions, including original series like Season 2 of Reservation Dogs, the new Predator film Prey, and the Mike Tyson miniseries Mike, plus lots of movies and TV shows you won’t find anywhere else. Here’s everything coming to Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

FX's Reservation Dogs: Season 2 Premiere – August 3

From Co-Creators and Executive Producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, “Reservation Dogs” is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of “Elora Danan” (Devery Jacobs), “Bear Smallhill” (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), “Willie Jack” (Paulina Alexis) and “Cheese” (Lane Factor), four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. After the death of the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, the crew took to stealing, scheming and saving in order to vicariously fulfill his dream of reaching the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. But after a promising start to their criminal endeavors, including the legendary heist of a Flaming Flamers chips truck, swiping some old lady’s weed edibles and some low-grade grand theft auto, the plan went bust. The gang disbanded, with everyone trying to forge their own paths. Elora ghosted Bear and took off for California with the Rez Dogs’ mortal enemy, “Jackie” (Elva Guerra), the leader of a rival gang. Abandoned by his closest friend, Bear seeks a male parental figure to teach him how to “be a man” – but his choice of uncles to emulate leaves a lot to be desired. Meanwhile, Willie Jack thinks everything in their town is falling apart because of the curse she cast on Jackie and she’s determined to put that genie back in the bottle. Cheese who, like Willie Jack, decided that Cali wasn’t for him, reunites with his grandmother who isn’t his grandmother. Lucky for the kids, they have the support of their loving and eccentric community of aunties and uncles to see them through, including Bear’s mother “Rita” (Sarah Podemski), local law enforcement “Big” (Zahn McClarnon), Elora’s “Uncle Brownie” (Gary Farmer), Willie Jack’s parents “Dana” (Jennifer Podemski) and “Leon” (Jon Proudstar) and “Spirit” aka “William Knifeman” (Dallas Goldtooth)

PREY (2022) – August 5

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, “Prey” is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete 7th and Final Season Premiere – August 11

In TrollsTopia anything is possible with a little teamwork, glitter and a lot of FUN!When Val’s vacation doesn’t go to plan and R&B’s pancake breakfast falls flat, Poppy and the Trolls get creative. And when Cloud Guy is accepted to Cloud College he embarks on a hunt to find a replacement to annoy Branch in his absence. But does one even exist?!

This Fool: Complete Season 1 Premiere – August 12

Inspired by the life and stand-up of star and co-creator Chris Estrada, "This Fool" is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working-class South Central Los Angeles. The show centers on Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who still lives at home who has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation nonprofit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis, an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family.

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers: Limited Series Premiere – August 15

“Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers” captures the remarkable rise and unprecedented success of one of the most dominant and iconic franchises in professional sports. Featuring exclusive access to the Buss Family and probing, revealing interviews with players, coaches, and front office execs, this 10-part documentary series chronicles this extraordinary story from the inside – told only by the people who lived it.

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 3 – August 18

The discovery of the Fire Realm poses a challenge as the Dragon Riders struggle to traverse it safely. Meanwhile, the unhinged Buzzsaw is on the lookout for a mysterious “Lightning Bird” making it harder to keep dragons a secret. Tom, Jun, D’Angelo and Alex face off against the most powerful dragon they've ever encountered in a high-stakes mission to save the Crystal Realm. And much to everyone's chagrin, Jun's pesky, nosey brother is coming uncomfortably close to learning what actually happens in Dragon Club.

Mike: Limited Series Premiere – August 25

From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind "I, Tonya" and showrunner Karin Gist, executive producer of "Our Kind of People," "Mike" explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The 8-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story. "Mike" is an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson – and it is one wild ride.

FX’s The Patient: Limited Series Premiere – August 30

"The Patient" is a psychological thriller from the minds of Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg ("The Americans") about a therapist, “Alan Strauss” (Steve Carell), who's held prisoner by a patient, “Sam Fortner” (Domhnall Gleeson), who reveals himself to be a serial killer. Sam has an unusual therapeutic demand for Alan: curb his homicidal urges. In order to survive, Alan must unwind Sam's disturbed mind and stop him from killing again… but Sam refuses to address critical topics, like his mother “Candace” (Linda Emond). Alone in captivity, Alan excavates his own past through memories of his old therapist, “Charlie” (David Alan Grier), and grapples with waves of his own repressed troubles – the recent death of his wife, “Beth” (Laura Niemi), and the painful estrangement from his religious son, “Ezra” (Andrew Leeds). Over the course of his imprisonment, Alan uncovers not only how deep Sam's compulsion runs, but also how much work he has to do to repair the rift in his own family. With time running out, Alan fights desperately to stop Sam before Alan becomes complicit in Sam's murders or worse – becomes a target himself.

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 4 Premiere – August 31

Excluded from the adults-only cave, the kids create a much cooler kid-cave tempting the adults to switch. A freak lightning storm turns Thunk into a genius while Ugga arranges a “Punch Summit” for peaceful co-existence with the punch monkeys. When a meteor is found to be hurtling towards the farm, The Bettermans and Croods decide how to spend what could possibly be their last day on earth. With endless fun, misadventures and heartwarming moments prehistory's favorite families return with all new episodes!

New On Hulu in August

Available August 1

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Cinderella and Four Knights: Season 1 (SUBBED) (Viki)

Uncrontrollably Fond: Season 1 (SUBBED) (Viki)

21 (2008)

AKEELAH AND THE BEE (2006)

AMERICAN ASSASSIN (2017)

AQUI ENTRE NOS (2012)

BIG MOMMAS: LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON (2011)

BLACK SWAN (2010)

THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT (1999)

BLAST FROM THE PAST (1999)

BLAZING SADDLES (1974)

BOOK OF SHADOWS: THE BLAIR WITCH 2 (2000)

BUCKY LARSON BORN TO BE A STAR (2011)

BUGSY (1991)

CAST AWAY (2000)

THE CHRONICLES OF RIDDICK (2004)

DAN IN REAL LIFE (2007) (15th Anniversary)

DESPICABLE ME (2010)

DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)

DETROIT (2017)

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)

FANTASTIC MR. FOX (2009)

GANDHI (1982) (40th Anniversary)

GHOSTBUSTERS (1984)

GHOSTBUSTERS II (1989)

GOOD LUCK CHUCK (2007) (15th Anniversary)

GROUNDHOG DAY (1993)

GULLIVER'S TRAVELS (2010)

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA (2012) (10th Anniversary)

I FEEL PRETTY (2018)

IN TIME (2011)

JIRO DREAMS OF SUSHI (2011)

JUST GO WITH IT (2011)

KINDERGARTEN COP (1990)

THE LEISURE SEEKER (2018)

MAN ON FIRE (2004)

MEN OF HONOR (2000)

MILES AHEAD (2016)

THE MUPPETS TAKE MANHATTAN (1984)

NINJA ASSASSIN (2009)

NURSE 3-D (2014)

THE OBJECT OF MY AFFECTION (1998)

PAUL BLART: MALL COP (2009)

PRETTY WOMAN (1990)

SEE NO EVIL, HEAR NO EVIL (1989)

SHAME (2011)

SIMPLY IRRESISTIBLE (1999)

THE SIXTH MAN (1997) (25th Anniversary)

SO I MARRIED AN AXE MURDERER (1993)

SOURCE CODE (2011)

SPIDER-MAN (2002)

SPIDER-MAN 2 (2004)

SPIDER-MAN 3 (2007) (15th Anniversary)

STEP UP REVOLUTION (2012) (10th Anniversary)

SURF'S UP (2007) (15th Anniversary)

SWIMFAN (2002) (20th Anniversary)

SYNECDOCHE, NEW YORK (2008)

TOWER HEIST (2011)

VANTAGE POINT (2008)

WANDERLUST (2012) (10th Anniversary)

WAR HORSE (2011)

THE WEDDING SINGER (1998)

WHAT A GIRL WANTS (2003)

X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE (2009)

YOU'VE GOT MAIL (1998)

Available August 3

FX's Reservation Dogs: Season 2 Premiere (Only on Hulu)

Available August 4

CMA Fest ( ABC

Available August 5

PREY (2022) (Hulu Original)

Available August 10

Password: Series Premiere (NBC)

Available August 11

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete 7th and Final Season (Hulu Original)

Available August 12

This Fool: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Available August 13

FX's Children of the Underground: Compete Season 1 (FX)

Available August 15

Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Love Revolution: Season 1 (SUBBED) (Viki)

THE CHINA HUSTLE (2017)

THE HATE U GIVE (2018)

JOURNEY TO THE WEST (2013)

MONSTERS (2010)

NYMPHOMANIAC VOLUME I – EXTENDED DIRECTOR'S CUT (2013)

NYMPHOMANIAC VOLUME II – EXTENDED DIRECTOR'S CUT (2013)

RED CLIFF (2008)

STAGE MOTHER (2020)

WHAT JUST HAPPENED (2008)

WHOSE STREETS? (2017)

Available August 16

Hotties: Complete Season 1 (Only on Hulu)

Available August 17

ON THE COUNT OF THREE (2022)

Available August 18

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

INTERNATIONAL FALLS (2020)

Available August 23

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1B (Disney XD)

Available August 24

Blippi: Complete Season 4

HOSTILE TERRITORY (2022)

Available August 25

Mike: Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Welcome to Wrexham: Season 1 Premiere (FX)

Available August 26

DOC MCSTUFFINS

Little Demon: Season 1 Premiere (FX)

Available August 30

FX's The Patient: Limited Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)

Keep This Between Us: Season 1 Premiere ( Freeform

Available August 31

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

Leaving Hulu in August

August 10

ALIVE AND KICKING (2016)

August 14

THE SHAPE OF WATER (2017)

August 15

BEHIND YOU (2020)

August 16

LOGAN LUCKY (2017)

August 19

DAFFODILS (2020)

UNACKNOWLEDGED (2017)

August 25

DISOBEDIENCE (2017)

August 26

CHAOS WALKING (2021)

August 31

30 MINUTES OR LESS (2011)

THE 6TH DAY (2000)

A RAISIN IN THE SUN (2008)

THE AMERICAN (2010)

AN EDUCATION (2009)

BECAUSE I SAID SO (2007)

BEWITCHED (2005)

BLAZING SADDLES (1974)

CABIN FEVER (2003)

COUNTRY STRONG (2010)

DEMOLITION MAN (1993)

DESPICABLE ME (2010)

DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)

DEUCE BIGALOW: MALE GIGOLO (1999)

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)

THE EXPENDABLES (2010)

THE EXPENDABLES 2 (2012)

THE EXPENDABLES 3 (2014)

FREDDY GOT FINGERED (2001)

GET LOW (2010)

THE GIRL NEXT DOOR (2004)

HOT FUZZ (2007)

IN THE LINE OF FIRE (1993)

INSIDIOUS (2011)

MAID IN MANHATTAN (2002)

MARGIN CALL (2011)

MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE (2011)

MONEY TRAIN (1995)

MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS (2010)

OPEN SEASON 2 (2009)

PLEASE STAND BY (2017)

THE POLAR EXPRESS (2004)

PRETTY WOMAN (1990)

RV (2006)

SCHOOL DAZE (1988)

SEVEN YEARS IN TIBET (1997)

SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE (2008)

THE TAILOR OF PANAMA (2001)

TAKEN (2009)

TALLADEGA NIGHTS: THE BALLAD OF RICKY BOBBY (2006)

THERE'S SOMETHING ABOUT MARY (1998)

UNSTOPPABLE (2010)

UNTRACEABLE (2008)

VACANCY (2007)

THE WEDDING SINGER (1998)

WEEKEND AT BERNIE'S (1989)

WHEN A STRANGER CALLS (2006)

THE YOUNG VICTORIA (2009)

YOUR HIGHNESS (2011)

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE (2005)

