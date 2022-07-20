Photos/Video: Spider-Man Inducted into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame

On the preview night of San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the nearby Comic-Con Museum inducted Spider-Man into their Character Hall of Fame, tying into the ongoing “Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition.”

The event had a fun atmosphere, with plates of food and drinks offered to attendees. We had free range to explore the various exhibits of the museum, including the all new “Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing” exhibit. If you haven’t had a chance to see what the exhibit has to offer, check out Mack’s report from his preview experience.

Then came the main event, hosted by Marvel podcast host Angélique Roché. She introduced C. B. Cebulski (Editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics) and Brian Crosby (Director, Marvel Themed Entertainment Development), who both talked a little about the history of Spider-Man and why he means so much to not only them, but millions of Marvel fans the world over.

In addition to the Spider-Man celebration, the Comic-Con Museum partnered together with Feeding San Diego to create two new superheroes in the Hunger Action Hero Art Contest. Two teenage artists created the characters of Hunger Halter and Demeter, who were brought to life and came out to pose on the stage, and later with attendees.

"Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition" is now open to the public and tickets are now available.