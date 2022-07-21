LEGO City Space Lands at LEGOLAND Florida

July 20th marked the 53rd anniversary of Buzz Aldrin's first steps on the moon! What better way to celebrate than visiting the brand new LEGO City Space at Legoland Florida? This new experience is located in the Imagination Zone building in the park and it is hands-on awesome!

The first thing you see before going into the brand new experience is a LEGO astronaut made up of 65,600 LEGO bricks. Also, there is a real working telescope made entirely of LEGO — a first and only of its kind and it’s right here in Legoland Florida.

Inside the new experience, you are greeted by mission control informing you that you are here to build new lunar rovers and spaceships. Here’s where things get really cool: You walk into the build room and create whatever your imagination can. Director of operations Nick Miller informed me that the floor in the build room is a real image of the moon's actual surface. Talk about immersive!

Once you build your lunar rover or spaceship, you can test them. I built my very own lunar rover and called it the iRover as it was able to hold my iPhone for a cool POV video of the lunar course. This build room has tons of pieces and the only limit truly is your imagination.

Overall, the new space-themed area in the Imagination Zone is sure to be a ton of fun for your little space explorers. However, that’s not all I checked out while I was here. I took a look at the newly rethemed Coast Guard Academy in LEGO City. This is a free-floating boat ride taking you through the waters of LEGO City, make sure you get those bad guys.

Next, if you haven’t been to Legoland in a few years like me, you’ll be surprised to know that they added shade to Miniland. This area used to be out in the hot Florida sun with ZERO shade. Now the entire area is covered and it’s a much more enjoyable experience.

Next, I headed to the water park just to see what the crowds were like. If you haven’t been to the water park, definitely add it to your plans. The lazy river is pretty big and they have these big floating LEGO bricks so you can build while you float away.

Legoland is open all year round — and, if you are planning on visiting in the fall there’s some great news! On November 2nd. a brand new ride will be opening called Pirate River Quest. You can also check out the different holiday celebrations the park has to offer. On select days from September 24th through October 30th, you can experience Brick or Treat. Then, on select days starting November 25th through December 31st, you can experience Legoland Holidays.

There is a ton of fun to be had here at Legoland Florida! Don’t miss out on all the fun, and remember EVERYTHING IS AWESOME!.