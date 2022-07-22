Photos/Video: Inside the FX Labyrinth at San Diego Comic-Con Featuring “American Horror Stories” and “What We Do in the Shadows”

FX invited San Diego Comic-Con attendees into a spooky labyrinth full of twists, turns, and surprises. Inside this garden, visitors were welcomed into the worlds of American Horror Stories, Mayans M.C., and What We Do in the Shadows. Joins us for a photo tour of the FX labyrinth and if you’d like to see a video of our experience, scroll to the bottom of this post.

FX transformed 100,000 square feet of outdoor space into a labyrinth, with the experience beginning at a set of spooky gates.

A giant LED screen highlighted many of FX’s recent hits, including Pistol and Under the Banner of Heaven.

There were photo opportunities all over the labyrinth but beware… not all of them are what they seem. This shaded bench had a few frights for guests who chose to take a seat.

Disembodied doll parts scattered throughout the hedges eventually turned into full creepy dolls, leading to a dollhouse with curtains that would part to reveal freights inside.

In a clearing, guests could walk up a ramp into a set of skeletal wings with light and smoke effects.

The real highlight was a trio of life-size dolls waiting for you to come and play at their tea party.

It was an up close and personal experience, with the dolls also featured on a wrap outside the Hilton Bayfront, situated just outside the experience.

Segueing away from American Horror Stories, a motorcycle covered in vines led into topiaries spelling out Mayans M.C. in a clearing that led into another FX series.

What We Do in the Shadows recently kicked off Season 4 and guests could step into Nadja’s, the hottest new vampire nightclub in the world. Inside, visitors stood on a platform while a camera spun around them, immortalizing this moment forever.

As you left the experience, you couldn’t help but feel like you were being watched.

The experience wasn’t all tricks, with a few treats being given out throughout the adventure. A compact mirror from American Horror Stories, a pack of breath mints from What We Do in the Shadows, and hot sauce from the upcoming animated series Little Demon became little treasures to keep the fun of the FX Labyrinth with you long after Comic-Con ends.

See more of the FX Labyrinth in our video below.

Click here for more San Diego Comic-Con coverage. FX series stream exclusively on Hulu after air, with shows like American Horror Stories exclusive to the streaming platform.