Disney+ Watch Guide: August 3rd-9th

Summer fun continues this week on Disney+ with the arrival of the brand-new LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, a brand-new episode of camp life from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Pixar’s big summer release Lightyear. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, August 3rd

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel

This installment of ASSEMBLED takes us on the journey of bringing a long-awaited global phenomenon to life. Go behind-the-scenes every step of the way with immersive footage from the making of the series, along with insightful interviews on set from the cast and crew of Ms. Marvel as we watch Iman Vellani and her character, Kamala Khan, become the fan-favorite superhero right before our eyes.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – "Into the Unknown"

A reluctant E.J. takes the reins in a surprisingly new role on "Frozen." New campers bring surprising vocal chops — and competition — to the auditions for “Frozen,” while in Los Angeles, Nini makes a potentially life-changing discovery of her own.

New Exclusives – Friday, August 5th

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

Finn has arranged a surprise vacation for his friends aboard the Galactic Starcruiser, The Halcyon! But Finn’s plan quickly goes awry when he’s separated from the group. Alone on board the Halcyon, Finn encounters three Force Spirits — Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Princess Leia, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, July 27th

Lightyear

Pixar expands the Buzz Lightyear mythos with this in-universe Toy Story spin-off film about the movie that inspired the toy and loved.

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery

Whip up magic with episodes 12-16 of this musical Disney Junior series.

The Ghost and Molly McGee

Season 1 is now complete with the arrival of the last 5 episodes.

New on Disney+ – Friday, August 5th

The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

Experience the live-action version of The Lion King with lyrics on all the songs.

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)

Disney’s 1998 direct-to-video sequel to The Lion King features some memorable songs, including “He Lives in You” and “Love Will Find a Way.”

Old Dogs

Robin Williams, John Travolta, and Seth Green headline this Disney comedy from 2009.

Library Highlights

15th Anniversary – Underdog

The classic animated series got the big-screen live-action treatment on August 3rd, 2007, featuring Jason Lee as the voice of the canine hero himself.