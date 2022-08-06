ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” Leads 2022 TCA Award Winners with 4 Awards

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced the 2022 TCA Award Winners, honoring exceptional programs and performances from the 2021-2022 television season. Winners were selected by a cabal of more than 200 professional TV critics and journalists from the United States and Canada, all of whom are members of the TCA. The biggest winner at the 38th Annual TCA Awards is ABC with Abbott Elementary, which earned four awards, including the prestigious Program Of The Year Award. Other Disney projects were also honored, with other award winners including The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+), Dopesick (Hulu), This Is Us (Produced by 20th Television), and The Amazing Race (co-produced by ABC). Disney Legend Steve Martin, who currently stars in Only Murders in the Building on Hulu, also shares the Career Achievement Honor this year alongside Ted Danson. Visit tvcritics.org/tca-awards to see all of the past award winners.
2021 TCA Award Winners:
- Individual Achievement In Drama: Mandy Moore (This Is Us – NBC)
- Individual Achievement In Comedy: Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary – ABC)
- Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)
- Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: TIE: The Amazing Race (CBS), Legendary (HBO Max)
- Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming: The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)
- Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)
- Outstanding New Program: Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: Dopesick (Hulu)
- Outstanding Achievement In Drama: Succession (HBO)
- Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Program of the Year: Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Career Achievement Honoree: TIE: Ted Danson & Steve Martin
- Heritage Award: I Love Lucy (CBS)
What They’re Saying:
- Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon: “Tonight was supposed to be our first time celebrating the TCA Awards in-person since 2019—unfortunately, it was not meant to be. Despite this development, we are proud to announce this year’s roster of talented TCA Award winners. Each of them played a vital role in making the 2021-2022 television season one of the best in recent memory. We sincerely congratulate all of our honorees, and we look forward to gathering in person once again in 2023.”