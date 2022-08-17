Disney+ Watch Guide: August 17th-23rd

Try to stay calm this week on Disney+ with the premiere of Marvel Studios’ new series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, which throws a wildcard in the typical release strategy by dropping its episodes on Thursdays. There’s lots of other new content this week, including the new Disney Channel series Hamster & Gretel, and don’t forget to check out our Library Highlights section, which includes the 80th anniversary of Bambi. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, August 17th

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – "No Drama"

After a spooktacular night in the woods, the cast assembles for “Frozen’s” first read-through. But the return of Corbin Bleu and his intimidating documentary crew and the sudden disappearance of a core camper leave the Wildcats in disarray.

New Exclusives – Thursday, August 18th

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 1

In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, August 17th

Hamster & Gretel

From the co-creator of Phineas & Ferb, Disney Channel’s newest animated series follows the adventures of a girl and her pet hamster, who both have superpowers, and her older brother who… doesn’t. Enjoy the first 5 episodes now.

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Spin your way through Season 2 of this Disney Junior short-form series from the world of Marvel Spidey and his Amazing Friends.

New on Disney+ – Friday, August 19th

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

Warm up your vocal chords and sing-along to the classic songs as you enjoy this Oscar-nominated animated feature.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

Experience the songs a different way with on-screen lyrics you can sing-along to.

Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

Harmonize with Mandy Moore and Zazhary Levi in this sing-along version of Disney’s hit 2010 animated feature.

Library Highlights

80th Anniversary – Bambi

Walt Disney’s classic animated feature about the life of a deer was first released to theaters on August 21st, 1942.

20th Anniversary – A Ring of Endless Light

Based on a novel by the author of A Wrinkle in Time, this DCOM starring Mischa Barton, Ryan Merriman, and Jared Padalecki debuted on August 23rd, 2002.

15th Anniversary – High School Musical 2

The Wildcats spent their summer working at a country club in this musical sequel to the first film, which debuted on Disney Channel on August 17th, 2007.