Exclusive First Look at “Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Pirate Adventure” – Full Song “True Pirates We Be”

Ahoy there, readers! Mickey Mouse and his pals are about to set sail on a voyage in “Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Pirate Adventure,” a half-hour special premiering Friday, August 19th at 8/7c AM on Disney Channel and Disney Junior. We’re pleased to offer you an exclusive first look at the special with a new song titled “True Pirates We Be.” Aargh!

Frequent viewers of Mickey Mouse Funhouse know that each half-hour episode usually consists of two stories sharing that timeslot. “Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Pirate Adventure” is the second full-length episode following the show premiered in 2021 with the episode “Mickey the Brave.” As parents know, each episode offers wholesome fun for the whole family, with lots of fun and engaging songs that will get kids dancing and singing along.

The song featured above, “True Pirates We Be,” is not only included in the special but will also be available from digital music providers as part of a Walt Disney Records album called Disney Junior Music: Mickey Mouse Funhouse Pirate Adventure. Like the special itself, the music will be available on August 19th.

In “Pirate Adventure,” Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy set sail with legendary pirate Captain Salty Bones, voiced by guest star John Stamos. As his crew, they set sail on the biggest treasure hunt ever to see if they're cut out to be pirates. Funny the Funhouse and Windy the Weathervane are along for the ride too, or should I say they become the ride by transforming into a pirate ship!

For little ones (ages 3 and up) who want to take the pirate adventure off the screen, Just Play has a new playset that features the pirate ship, figurines, and accessories. The battery-operated ship plays “True Pirates We Be” along with phrases and sound effects from the special. Kinetic features include a trap door, slide, cannon that shoots “water” balls, an anchor that raises and lowers, and a retractable plank. The ship also opens up to store everything included and this playset is a Toy of the Year Award Nominee from The Toy Foundation.

Past episodes of Mickey Mouse Funhouse are available to stream on Disney+ and DisneyNow.