Video: Unboxing Denuo Novo’s Life-Size “The Mandalorian” Grogu Statue and Star Wars Costume Accessories

There have been plenty of Grogu (AKA The Child / AKA Baby Yoda) collectibles released over the three years since the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian first premiered on Disney+. But how many of those products have actually been life-sized?

This week our friends over at Denuo Novo– the relatively new company responsible for high-end Star Wars collectibles and replicas– sent us over a box full of samples of their amazing products including two attractive costuming accessories and their life-sized Grogu statue in celebration of Denuo Novo’s first birthday.

Watch Life-size Grogu statue from "The Mandalorian" and Star Wars accessories from Denuo Novo unboxing:

Inside the box I found a Han Solo belt, perfect for cosplaying as everyone’s favorite rogue scoundrel / smuggler / infamous captain of the Millennium Falcon. There was also an intricately detailed patch depicting the insignia of the First Order, which was the fascist military faction that rose from the ashes of the Galactic Empire in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. But the main attraction was definitely the jaw-droppingly realistic Grogu statue, as you can see in the unboxing video above. Grogu is made of resin and measures 15 inches by 16 inches by 8 inches. He stands on a display base with an engraved Star Wars nameplate.

I was delighted by how lifelike Grogu looks in this representation, and I love how his Mythosaur skull necklace is removable and wearable by his bigger human friends. All three of these high-quality products feel absolutely authentic to their source material and worthy of becoming part of any Star Wars devotee’s collection. In honor of the company’s first anniversary, Denuo Novo is holding a month-long promotion that includes awesome deals for Star Wars fans.

Be sure to visit Denuo Novo’s official website for additional information and to purchase products.