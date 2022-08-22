Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2022

Hulu has revealed all of their September 2022 new additions, including new seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Kardashians, The D'Amelio Show, and Ramy, plus new premieres like Tell Me Lies, Wedding Season, and Reboot. Here’s everything coming to Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 3 – September 1

After being stuck inside a snake, the Mighty Ones escape to find the yard that was their home has changed forever. A trendy new couple has moved into the house and transformed the backyard into a hipster paradise. As these four best friends try to navigate this strange new land, they find themselves up against suburbia’s biggest threats; lawn mowers, garden gnomes, leaf blowers and worst of all…a baby!

Cuttputlli – September 2

Set in the quaint hill station town of Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, newly inducted sub-inspector Arjan Sethi (Akshay Kumar) encounters a series of gruesome killings. Intrigued by the recurring pattern of the murders, Sethi embarks on a thrilling roller coaster ride where he seeks to find the link between the murders and the face behind them. During his investigations, the murderer’s presence rings closer to home as his life, family, and love face the killer's ire in a twisted turn of fate. In this race against time whodunnit thriller, unlocking the mind of a murderer is the only key to unmasking his identity and motive. But can Arjun Sethi rise to the task?

Grid: Complete Season 1 – September 7

A 5-year-old boy witnesses his father burn to death by a mysterious woman who disappears into thin air. 25 years later, he is now part of a classified government mission to find the woman who may hold the key to how the Grid, the technology that saved Earth, came into existence.

Tell Me Lies: Three-Episode Series Premiere – September 7

“Tell Me Lies” follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

Wedding Season: Complete Season 1 – September 8

From the producers that brought you "Broad City," "Difficult People," "Younger" and "Search Party, this genre-busting series tells the story of Katie and Stefan who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie already having a fiancé. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police think Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. And no one knows for sure what the truth is… The series is an action-packed romp across the UK and the US as Katie and Stefan go on the run, all while trying to prove their innocence.

The Zone: Survival Mission: Complete Season 1 – September 8

Hosts and celebrity guests enter different themed rooms and virtual spaces in each episode. They must overcome various challenges that are thrown in their way and survive until the time expires. Who will be the survivor for each episode?

The Handmaid's Tale: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere – September 14

June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

Best in Dough: Three-Episode Series Premiere – September 19

In a world where there seems to be little agreement on anything, there is one great unifier… the universal love of pizza. "Best In Dough" brings together pizza obsessed competitors from all walks of life to showcase their pizza slinging skills and battle it out for a cash prize. Fire up the oven, the first ever pizza competition is on!

Reboot: Three-Episode Series Premiere – September 20

Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. The series stars Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy and Krista Marie Yu.

The Kardashians: Season 2 Premiere – September 22

Cameras return to capture the ever-changing lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. The family welcomes viewers back to stand with them through their biggest triumphs and struggles. From fiery romances and life changing milestones to unimaginable successes. The family bond remains unbreakable as they navigate their public and private lives for the world to see.

Chefs vs. Wild: Two-Episode Series Premiere – September 26

Reaching the peak of the culinary world has never been this demanding. In each episode of “Chefs vs. Wild,” two different world class chefs will be dropped into the wilderness where they’ll embark on a grueling and unprecedented mission – survive and forage enough wild ingredients to create a restaurant worthy, five-star meal. Episodes will culminate in the chefs going head-to-head in a “wilderness kitchen,” using their foraged ingredients and ingenuity to create savory dishes and, ultimately, impress the judges. The series will be hosted by renowned chef and adventurer Kiran Jethwa. Jethwa will also serves as judge, alongside wild foods expert Valerie Segrest.

Reasonable Doubt: Two-Episode Series Premiere – September 27

In “Reasonable Doubt,” you’ll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law … until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.

The D'Amelio Show: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere – September 28

As personal and professional relationships overlap, the D’Amelio family faces new challenges at every turn, from public scandals to maintaining mental health, as they share the truth behind their online lives.

Ramy: Complete Season 3 Premiere – September 30

Golden Globe® Award-winning actor Ramy Youssef returns to Hulu for his critically-acclaimed performance in the Hulu Original comedy series “Ramy.” The series follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) and his family as they navigate spirituality in their politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. “Ramy” continues to bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. In the third season, his family is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns — and in some cases, lies — while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle's diamond business.

New On Hulu in September

Available September 1

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

A Certain Scientific Railgun: Complete Season 1-2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Aftermath with William Shatner: Complete Season 1-2 (FYI)

Alone: An Inside Look: Complete Season 1 (History)

America's Book Of Secrets: Complete Seasons 1 & 3 (History)

American Pickers: Complete Seasons 2 – 4 (History)

American Ripper: Complete Season 1 (History)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 15-16 (History)

Ancient Impossible: Complete Season 1 (History)

Ax Men: Complete Seasons 1, 8 & 9 (History)

Behind Bars: Rookie Year: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Beyond the Headlines: Catching the Craigslist Killer: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine's Wife: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond the Headlines: The Carlina White Story: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond The Headlines: The Kamiyah Mobley Story with Robin Roberts: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond the Headlines: The Tiffany Rubin Story: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond The Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Biography: KISStory: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Blood-C: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Bloods: Season 2B (Sky)

Born This Way: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Breaking Their Silence: Inside the Gymnastics Scandal: Complete Season 1 (Crime & Investigation)

The Cars That Built the World: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Cars that Made America: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Catering Wars: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

City Confidential: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Counting Cars: Complete Season 2 (History)

Court Cam: Complete Season 1-3 (A&E)

Crime 360: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Cultureshock: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Dance Moms: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Dance Moms Miami: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Days That Shaped America: Complete Season 1 (History)

Desafio Sobre Fuego: Complete Season 1-2 (A&E)

Divided States: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Dog The Bounty Hunter: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Engineering That Built the World: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Escaping Polygamy: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Extreme Moms: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Extreme Paranormal: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Fit to Fat to Fit: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Fix This Yard: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Flip This House: Complete Season 2-3 (A&E)

Flip Wars: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Flipping Vegas: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Food Porn: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 1 – 3 (History)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death S1-2 (History)

Found: Complete Season 1 (History)

Gangland: Aryan Brotherhood: Complete Season 1 (History)

Gangsters: America's Most Evil: Complete Season 1 (History)

Gene Simmons: Family Jewels: Complete Season 1-2 (A&E)

Gigantes de Mexico: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Glam Masters: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Going Si-ral: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Gungrave: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Haunted History: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Haunting Of: Complete Season 1 (LMN)

Hispanic Heroes: Complete Season 1 (History)

Hoarders: Complete Season 4 (A&E)

How Playboy Changed the World: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer: Complete Season 1 (History)

Hunting Hitler: Complete Seasons 1 – 3 (History)

Hunter x Hunter: Episodes 53-148 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Hunter x Hunter: Episodes 80-148 (SUBBED) (Viz)

I Dated a Psycho: Complete Season 1 (LMN)

I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

I Love You…But I Lied: Complete Season 1 (LMN)

I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Complete Season 1 (LMN)

I Survived: Complete Season 1-2 (LMN)

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 1-2 (History)

Jamie & Doug's NYC Date Night: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Jep & Jessica: Growing The Dynasty: Complete Season 1 (History)

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: Complete Season 1 (History)

Kingpin: Complete Season 1 (History)

Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Late Nite Chef Fight: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

The Machines That Built The World: Complete Season 1 (History)

Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 & 7 – 9 (Lifetime)

Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 7 (Lifetime)

Married At First Sight: Honeymoon Island: Complete Season 7 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Second Chances: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Married At First Sight: The First Year: Complete Season 1-2 (Lifetime)

Married Life Diaries: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

The Men Who Built America: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen: Complete Season 1 (History)

Midnight Feast: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Mobsters: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

MonsterQuest: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Mountain Men: Complete Seasons 1 – 5 (History)

Mushi-shi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Obsessed: Complete Season 1 (History)

Ozzy and Jack's World Detour: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Panic 9-1-1: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (A&E)

Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 2, 11, 13 & 14 (History)

The Rap Game: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Sell This House: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Space Dandy: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Steins;Gate: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Storage Wars: Complete Season 12 (A&E)

Swamp People: Complete Season 10 (History)

Taking the Stand S1 (History)

The Titans That Built The World: Complete Season 1 (History)

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Tiny House Nation: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

The Toys That Built The World: Complete Season 1 (History)

TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Unidos por la Historia: Complete Season 1-2 (History)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 3 (History)

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 1-2 (A&E)

World Food Championships: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

A La Mala (2015)

About Last Night (1986)

The American (2010)

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Wedding (2003)

American Reunion (2012)

American Rapstar (2020)

Anaconda (1997)

Anais in Love (2021)

Bad Girls (1994)

Batman Begins (2005)

Big (1988)

Breaking Up (1997) (25th Anniversary)

Chronicle (2012)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007) (15th Anniversary)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Diggers (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Drive Angry 3D (2011)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Fight Club (1999)

The Fisher King (1991)

Get Smart (2008)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Gospel (2005)

He Got Game (1998)

High-rise (2015)

The Hitcher (1986)

Hook (1991)

Hope Floats (1998)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007) (15th Anniversary)

I Do…Until I Don't (2017)

Jessabelle (2014)

Kazaam (1996)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Little Fockers (2010)

Lost In Space (1998)

The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Maverick (1994)

Meet The Fockers (2004)

Meet The Parents (2000)

Multiplicity (1996)

Nell (1994)

Nine Months (1995)

Notes on a Scandal (2006)

Open Water (2004)

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

Philadelphia (1993)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

Robot And Frank (2012)

Roll Bounce (2005)

Short Circuit (1986)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012) (10th Anniversary)

The Social Network (2010)

Straw Dogs (2011)

Stripes (1981)

Tell It to the Bees (2018)

This Is 40 (2012) (10th Anniversary)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

Tigerland (2000)

True Lies (1994)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion (2006)

Unplugging (2021)

Van Helsing (2004)

We Bought a Zoo (2010)

Won't Back Down (2012)

Year One (2009)

Young Guns (1988)

Young Guns II (1990)

Available September 2

Cuttputlli (2022) (Hulu Original)

A Cat in Paris (2010)

Ernest & Celestine (2012)

Lupin III: The First (2019)

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste (2017)

White Snake (2019)

Available September 3

Active Measures (2018)

Available September 4

Stratton (2017)

Available September 5

You’re Not You (2014)

Available September 6

Petite Maman (2021)

Available September 7

Grid: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)

Tell Me Lies: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Cove (2009)

Racing Extinction (2015)

Available September 8

Wedding Season: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Zone: Survival Mission: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)

Among the Shadows (2019)

Half Magic (2018)

Available September 9

Wild Horses (2015)

Available September 10

Capital One: College Bowl: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

The Last Victim (2022)

Available September 11

In Dubious Battle (2016)

Dirty Weekend (2015)

Available September 12

Monarch: Series Premiere (Fox)

The Grand Seduction (2013)

Available September 13

Around the Globe in 80 Days (2021)

Available September 14

The Handmaid's Tale: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Come Up: Series Premiere ( Freeform

Higher Power (2018)

The Last Duel

Available September 15

2 Days In New York (2012)

Alan Partridge (2013)

Cosmos (2019)

The Dustwalker (2020)

Freakonomics (2010)

I Give It A Year (2013)

Lost Girls (2022)

Love, Simon (2018)

The Mandela Effect (2019)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Red Dog (2019)

The Rest of Us (2019)

This Mountain Life (2018)

Available September 16

Atlanta: Fourth and Final Season Premiere ( FX

I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)

Available September 19

Best in Dough: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available September 20

Reboot: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

9-1-1: Season 6 Premiere (Fox)

The Cleaning Lady: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat (2017)

Available September 21

The Resident: Season 6 Premiere (Fox)

Available September 22

Available September 23

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter (ABC)

Available September 24

Shark Tank

Dinner in America (2020)

Available September 26

Chefs vs. Wild: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Bob's Burgers

Celebrity Jeopardy!

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Family Guy: Season 21 Premiere (Fox)

The Great North: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

The Rookie

The Simpsons: Season 34 Premiere (Fox)

A Chiara (2021)

Available September 27

Reasonable Doubt: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Onyx/Hulu Original)

Available September 28

Available September 30

Ramy: Complete Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Call Me Kat: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

Hell's Kitchen: Season 21 Premiere (Fox)

Welcome to Flatch: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Leaving Hulu in September

September 5

Awoken (2019)

Storks (2016)

September 7

La La Land (2016)

September 9

Prisoners (2013)

September 12

Colette (2018)

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

September 14

A Long Way Down (2014)

A.C.O.R.N.S. (Operation Crackdown) (2015)

Blade Of The Immortal (2017)

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Ozzy (2016)

The Seat Filler (2004)

Serena (2014)

September 18

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-8

Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Seasons 1-20

Life of Kyle: Season 1

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Seasons 1-13

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Seasons 1-15

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Seasons 1-11

The Real Housewives of New York: Seasons 1-12

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Seasons 12-15

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Seasons 1-5

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season 1

Top Chef: Seasons 1-18

Vanderpump Rules: Seasons 1-8

September 19

The Haunted (2020)

September 29

Southbound (2015)

Across The Line (2015)

September 30

127 Hours (2010)

21 (2008)

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Wedding (2003)

American Reunion (2012)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Batman Begins (2005)

Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

Black Knight (2001)

Bogus (1996)

Bride Wars (2009)

Bugsy (1991)

Cadillac Records (2008)

The Chronicles Of Riddick (2004)

Closed Circuit (2013)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Contraband (2012)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Death Race (2008)

Dick (1999)

The Dilemma (2011)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

First Knight (1995)

Fly Away Home (1996)

Fred Claus (2007)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Gone (2012)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Hysteria (2012)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Joy Ride (2001)

Jumanji (1995)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kindred Spirits (2019)

Knock Knock (2015)

Knowing (2009)

Little Richard (2000)

Looper (2012)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)

Milk (2008)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

National Lampoon's Dirty Movie (2011)

New Year's Eve (2011)

Next Level (2019)

Nim's Island (2008)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Post Grad (2009)

The Professional (1994)

Prometheus (2012)

Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Reign Over Me (2007)

Rise (2022)

Sex Ed (2014)

Sexy Beast (1999)

The Sitter (2010)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)

Sorry To Bother You (2018)

Step Up (2006)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3 (2010)

Superhero Movie (2008)

Swimming For Gold (2020)

Taxi (1998)

This Is 40 (2012)

The Tourist (2010)

Tower Heist (2011)

The Two Faces Of January (2014)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion (2006)

Urban Legend (1998)

Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)

Van Helsing (2004)

What's Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Wolves at the Door (2016)

Working Girl (1988)

