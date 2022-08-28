What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – August 28 – September 3

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Unthinkably Good Things When: Sunday, August 28th at 9/8c on Hallmark What: Hallmark’s first Mahogany-branded film, inspired by the card line of the same name, celebrating Hallmark’s core values through the unique lens of Black culture.

America's National Parks When: Monday-Friday, August 29th-September 2nd, at 9/8c on Nat Geo What: A five-part series narrated by Garth Brooks showcasing the natural wonders of Yosemite, Grand Canyon, Badlands, Big Bend, and Hawaii’s Volcanos.

The Patient When: Tuesday, August 30th on Hulu What: Steve Carrell stars as an abducted therapist whose patient is a serial killer trying to change his ways, played by Domhnall Gleeson.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power When: Thursday, September 1st on Prime Video What: Amazon’s highly anticipated prequel series inspired by Tolkein’s Middle Earth saga, showcasing the origins of the rings.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul When: Friday, September 2nd in theaters and streaming on Peacock What: Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown star as the leaders of a Southern Baptist megachurch who have fallen from grace amidst a scandal in a film that first premiered at Sundance.



Sunday, August 28th

New TV Shows

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After – Season 7 Premiere – 8/7c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiance as they now face the next chapter in their marriages. The frenzied countdown to the altar may be behind them, but the true drama is just starting to unfold as these newlyweds face life's challenges with someone they barely know.

– Season 7 Premiere – 8/7c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Special – 8/7c on MTV – Awards Show – TV-14 The 2022 VMAs will be a night of exciting moments and major performances — and with such a night comes a need for someone to help usher in all those big events. Luckily this year, the show boasts three such talents. LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow will all be on hand to emcee the VMAs and announce the biggest moments of the night. Performances include Anitta, Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Eminem with Snoop Dogg, J Blavin, Jack Harlow, Kane Brown, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmello with Khalid, Nicki Minaj, Panic! at the Disco, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

– Special – 8/7c on MTV – Awards Show – TV-14 Mary Kay Letourneau: Notes on a Scandal – Special – 9/8c on ID – Documentary – NR An examination of the affair between Mary Kay Letourneau and her 12-year-old student,Vili Fualauu in 1997.

– Special – 9/8c on ID – Documentary – NR

New Movies

Styled With Love – 7/6c on UPtv – NR Moving from smalltown Iowa to Chicago, an ambitious personal stylist hires a professional photographer to help promote her new fashion venture; a partnership which teaches her that when it comes to finding love and success in the city, all you need to do is stay true to the style in your own heart.

Unthinkably Good Things – 9/8c on Hallmark At a crossroads in her career and love life, Allison (Karen Pittman) is in need of the love and support of her two friends Melina (Joyful Drake) and Reesa (Erica Ash). When they visit her in Tuscany, the reunion causes each woman to reexamine the state of her own life and relationships. While they have different personalities and perspectives, they know each other’s truths and help to make life-changing decisions. Between the good wine, delicious food, a healthy serving of romance, set against the beautiful backdrop of Tuscany the three women relish in the importance of friendship and inspire each other to make this next season the best one yet and to take the leap to pursue the life and loves they have always wanted. Starring Karen Pittman, Joyful Drake, Erica Ash, Lance Gross, Jermaine Love and Luca Seta.

– 9/8c on

Monday, August 29th

New TV Shows

America's National Parks – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Nat Geo National Geographic takes viewers on an extraordinary venture across world-famous and lesser-known national parks to reveal the diversity and wonder of this beautiful country, from the lush valley floors of Yosemite to the constantly erupting volcanoes of Hawai’i. Narrated and executive produced by Garth Brooks, AMERICA’S NATIONAL PARKS showcases the breathtaking landscape and extraordinary wildlife in parks full of rich surprises and wonder. The award-winning creative team behind iconic natural history films and series like Disneynature’s “Earth” and “Elephant Eden,” as well as BBC’s “Planet Earth” and “Frozen Planet,” brings you the inspiring series shot using cutting-edge technology, including long-lens cinematography, remote camera traps and the latest high-resolution drone technology. The series captures not only stunning landscapes and frozen moments in time but intimate glimpses into the lives of the charismatic and intriguing animals that inhabit these parks.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Keep This Between Us – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Freeform “Keep This Between Us” exposes an epidemic of widespread grooming — manipulative and coercive behavior by abusers to gain access to potential victims — in U.S. high schools. The series follows one woman’s journey as she reexamines her past relationship with a trusted teacher.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Mighty Express – Season 7 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Catch a ride with the Mighty Express — a team of trains and their kid friends who overcome trouble on the tracks with quick thinking and teamwork!

– Season 7 Premiere – Streaming on My True Crime Story – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on VH1 – True-Crime – TV-14 Host Remy Ma profiles ordinary people who commit scandalous criminal activities and ultimately find redemption.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on VH1 – True-Crime – TV-14

New Movies

Under Her Control – Streaming on Netflix An ambitious young woman enters into an unusual arrangement with her charismatic boss. By the time doubts creep in, it may be too late to back out.

– Streaming on

Tuesday, August 30th

New TV Shows

I Am a Killer – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Critically acclaimed docu-series I Am A Killer is back for a third season to examine the cases of prisoners convicted of murder— either sentenced to death or destined to spend the remainder of their lives behind bars. Each episode explores the crimes in question through unflinchingly intimate interviews with the men and women who committed them.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on The Patient – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu The Patient is a psychological thriller from the minds of Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (The Americans) about a therapist, “Alan Strauss” (Steve Carell), who's held prisoner by a patient, “Sam Fortner” (Domhnall Gleeson), who reveals himself to be a serial killer. Sam has an unusual therapeutic demand for Alan: curb his homicidal urges. In order to survive, Alan must unwind Sam's disturbed mind and stop him from killing again… but Sam refuses to address critical topics, like his mother “Candace” (Linda Emond). Alone in captivity, Alan excavates his own past through memories of his old therapist, “Charlie” (David Alan Grier), and grapples with waves of his own repressed troubles – the recent death of his wife, “Beth” (Laura Niemi), and the painful estrangement from his religious son, “Ezra” (Andrew Leeds). Over the course of his imprisonment, Alan uncovers not only how deep Sam's compulsion runs, but also how much work he has to do to repair the rift in his own family. With time running out, Alan fights desperately to stop Sam before Alan becomes complicit in Sam's murders or worse – becomes a target himself.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Pawn Stars – Season 21 Premiere – 9/8c on History – Reality – TV-PG "Pawn Stars" follows three generations of the Harrison family as they assess the value of items coming in and out of their Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, from the commonplace to the truly historic.

– Season 21 Premiere – 9/8c on History – Reality – TV-PG

Wednesday, August 31st

New TV Shows

Club America vs Club America – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix This docuseries delves into the past, present and future of América, the most winning and controversial soccer club in Mexico, and its players' DNA.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Croods: Family Tree – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Peacock Excluded from the adults-only cave, the kids create a much cooler kid-cave tempting the adults to switch. A freak lightning storm turns Thunk into a genius while Ugga arranges a “Punch Summit” for peaceful co-existence with the punch monkeys. When a meteor is found to be hurtling towards the farm, The Bettermans and Croods decide how to spend what could possibly be their last day on earth. With endless fun, misadventures and heartwarming moments prehistory’s favorite families return with all new episodes to Hulu August 31!

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on DC's Stargirl – Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on The CW The CW drama series DC’S STARGIRL follows high school student Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. The third season finds Starman (Joel McHale) back from the dead and offering to train Courtney while she helps him adjust to his new life in the quiet town of Blue Valley. But when there’s a murder that needs to be solved, the mystery will not only have our heroes questioning the former super-villains’ commitment to truly reforming, but lead Courtney, Pat and Starman to a secret that will shock them all to their very core.

– Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on Family Secrets – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A couple's wedding day threatens to turn disastrous when they begin to unravel a web of secrets and lies that connects their two families.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Guy's Ultimate Game Night – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Hollywood celebrities and their close friends and family join Guy Fieri in the Flavortown Lounge for an evening of food, drinks, and food-related games and trivia.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G No-Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Food Network – Travel – TV-G Members of the comedy group The Try Guys, featuring best friends Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang, test their mettle in kitchens across America by trying to whip up a variety of dishes without the benefit of recipes.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Food Network – Travel – TV-G Tales From the Explorers Club – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Discovery – Documentary – NR The Explorers Club and Discovery are bringing the most epic adventures of the legendary club to life in a whole new way. With Expedition Unknown’s Josh Gates as the perfect guide, TALES FROM THE EXPLORERS CLUB will take viewers inside Explorers Club New York headquarters to tell the stories from explorers who pushed the bounds of human possibility, venturing to Earth’s highest peaks, deepest ocean trenches, the North and South poles, and even into outer space. With exclusive access to the Club’s archives, the series will profile the accomplishments of real-life action heroes including Ernest Shackleton, Gertrude Bell, Sir Edmund Hillary, Jim Lovell, and Jeff Bezos among others. “To me, The Explorers Club is a temple. I’ve often wandered through its history-filled rooms and thought, ‘if these walls could talk.’

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Discovery – Documentary – NR

New Movies

I Came By – Streaming on Netflix A rebellious young graffiti artist targets the homes of London’s wealthy elite. When he discovers a dark secret about a prestigious judge, it leads him on a shocking journey endangering himself and those closest to him.

– Streaming on

Thursday, September 1st

New TV Shows

Bloods – Season 2, Part 2 – Streaming on Hulu BAFTA-nominated Samson Kayo and Golden Globe-nominated Jane Horrocks return as oddball dream team Wendy and Maleek, as we follow them and their paramedic colleagues in the life-saving world of a south London emergency service. Series two welcomes a new source of conflict for Wendy and Maleek this time around in the form of Wendy’s deeply irritating son, Spencer (Nathan Foad). Also joining the cast is Katherine Kelly (Innocent, Liar) as the ambulance station’s acting counsellor and listening ear.

– Season 2, Part 2 – Streaming on True Crime Story: It Could Happen Here – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Sundance – True-Crime – NR Hosted and executive produced by small town native, advocate and actress Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill, The Walking Dead, Friday Night in with The Morgans), the powerful and captivating series True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here puts a spotlight on murder cases from small towns across America where questions remain if justice has been fully served. Each episode sees Burton Morgan meet with family members and local insiders as she explores the twists and turns of the case and uncovers the unique challenges of small-town justice.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Sundance – True-Crime – NR JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean – Episodes 13-24 – Streaming on Netflix Florida, U.S.A, 2011 — After an accident while on a drive with her sweetheart, Jolyne Cujoh falls into a trap and is sentenced to fifteen years at the state-run maximum-security correctional facility Green Dolphin Street Prison—AKA "the Aquarium." On the verge of despair, she receives a pendant from her father that causes a mysterious power to awaken inside of her. "There are things in this world that are more terrifying than death, and what's happening in this prison is definitely one of them." A message from a mysterious boy who appears before Jolyne, inexplicable events that occur one after another, the horrifying truth told to her by her father when he comes to visit, and the name DIO… Will Jolyne ultimately be set free from this stone ocean they call a prison? The final battle to end the century-long, fateful confrontations between the Joestar family and DIO begins!!

– Episodes 13-24 – Streaming on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Mighty Ones – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Peacock After being stuck inside a snake, the Mighty Ones escape to find the yard that was their home has changed forever. A trendy new couple has moved into the house and transformed the backyard into a hipster paradise. As these four best friends try to navigate this strange new land, they find themselves up against suburbia’s biggest threats; lawn mowers, garden gnomes, leaf blowers and worst of all…a baby!

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Off the Hook – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Thirty-something Lea and Manon turn their lives upside down when they go on a digital detox, bringing their whole families along on the challenge.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Pantheon – Series Premiere – Streaming on AMC Based on a collection of short stories by award-winning author Ken Liu, this animated, sci-fi series focuses on a bullied teen (Katie Chang) who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David (Daniel Dae Kim), whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being: an “Uploaded Intelligence” or “UI,” but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war. The voice cast of this speculative sci-fi series includes: Chang, Kim, Paul Dano, Aaron Eckhart, Rosemarie DeWitt, Chris Diamantopoulos, Raza Jeffrey, Ron Livingston, Taylor Schilling, Scoot McNairy, Maude Apatow, William Hurt (in his last role), Corey Stoll, Anika Noni Rose, Michael Kelly, and more. The series writer/creator, showrunner and executive producer is Craig Silverstein (TURN: Washington’s Spies, Nikita, Terra Nova), animation is by Titmouse (Motorcity, Big Mouth, Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, The Midnight Gospel, Bless the Harts) and is produced by AMC Studios.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Race for the Championship – Series Premiere – 10/9c on USA – Sports – NR Inside the lives of NASCAR's drivers and teams as the sport's best balance their personal lives with the pressures of racing, all for a chance to make history.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on USA – Sports – NR Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles follows the teenage rabbit, Samurai Yuichi, descendent of the great warrior Miyamoto Usagi, on his epic quest to become a true samurai. But he isn’t alone! He leads a ragtag team of misfit heroes – including a roguish bounty hunter, a cunning ninja, an acrobatic pickpocket and a faithful pet lizard – as he battles depth-charging moles, metal-tipped winged bats, and monsters from another dimension, all in the pursuit to become the best Samurai Usagi!

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Secrets She Keeps – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Sundance Now – Thriller – TV-14 Two years after Agatha Fyfle (Laura Carmichael, Downton Abbey), kidnapped her baby, explosive secrets will spin Meghan Shaughnessy (Jessica De Gouw, The Crown) onto a catastrophic and ultimately fatal course, while Agatha’s new obsession sees them collide in a way that no one will anticipate. Also starring Todd Lasance (Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse) and Ryan Corr (Bloom).

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Sundance Now – Thriller – TV-14

New Movies

Fenced In – Streaming on Netflix One day Walter, a very stressed-out guy, collapses. After medical advice, he abandons urban life and seeks peace in a small town, surrounded by peace and nature. However, his plans to relax go down the drain because of a neighbor, Toninho da Vila, who rehearses with his samba school just next door.

– Streaming on Love in the Villa – Streaming on Netflix A young woman (Kat Graham) takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a break up, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical and very good-looking British man (Tom Hopper).

– Streaming on

Friday, September 2nd

New TV Shows

Buy My House – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Homeowners from across America come to sell their properties, on the spot, to one of four real-estate tycoons including Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, Corcoran Group CEO Pamela Liebman, NFL Linebacker Brandon Copeland, and investment property magnate Danisha Wrighster. Incredible and unique homes are up for grabs as the owners share heartfelt backstories and engage in heart pounding negotiations with the tycoons.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Dated & Related – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Imagine having to think about your sibling dating – how they flirt, how they treat their partners, and what their signature moves are. In this brand-new reality dating series, pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one’ together. Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullsh*t? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Devil in Ohio – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix When hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Bollywood Wives is an unscripted show that follows four Bollywood wives Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavna Pandey who support each other through the challenges of life in the public eye.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Fakes – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix FAKES is the story of two best friends who accidentally build one of the largest fake ID empires in North America. They move into a downtown penthouse, have more cash than they know what to do with, and then get raided by the feds. One of them goes to jail, the other doesn’t. This is the story of their ultimate betrayal, told through each of their POVs with regular fourth wall breaks. This is a comedy drama with two unreliable narrators who are both competing for the last word.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on House of Hammer – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Debauchery. Deceit. Abuse. Addiction. Corruption. Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain. Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg. Through a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members, the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family come to light. Behind the money and power lies a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Life by Ella – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ After a life-changing experience, 13-year-old Ella is eager to seize the day. As she learns to appreciate each moment, she faces the fears that once defined her – and encourages others to do the same.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Siempre Fui Yo, Detras de la historia – Special – Streaming on Disney+ A special in which the audience will have exclusive access to the behind the scenes of the series and on how the cast built their characters. Karol Sevilla and Pipe Bueno talk about their on-screen chemistry and the challenge Pipe faced when taking on a lead role in his first acting experience, meanwhile Christian Tappan talks about how he took on the challenge of playing “El Faraón”.

– Special – Streaming on You're Nothing Special – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Amaia's life, according to her, just sucks. Overnight, she has to say goodbye to her life in Barcelona, where she has all her friends and her day to day already established, to go live in her mother's village, where NOTHING ever happens. However, she will soon discover something that could turn her life around… that perhaps she has inherited the powers of her grandmother: a woman she never met, but with the reputation of being the only witch that has ever lived in the town of Salabarria.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Cuttputlli – Streaming on Hulu Set in the quaint hill station town of Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, newly inducted sub-inspector Arjan Sethi (Akshay Kumar) encounters a series of gruesome killings. Intrigued by the recurring pattern of the murders, Sethi embarks on a thrilling roller coaster ride where he seeks to find the link between the murders and the face behind them. During his investigations, the murderer’s presence rings closer to home as his life, family, and love face the killer’s ire in a twisted turn of fate. In this race against time whodunnit thriller, unlocking the mind of a murderer is the only key to unmasking his identity and motive. But can Arjun Sethi rise to the task?

– Streaming on The Festival of Troubadours – Streaming on Netflix Attorney Yusuf and his ashik father Heves Ali cross paths on their long and perhaps last journey after 25 years of separation. Father and son try to solve their problems with their past on the one hand and their future on the other. On this touching path to forgive and be forgiven, to hold on to life again, Aşıklar Bayramı is a journey to the soul of a person woven with regrets.

– Streaming on Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul – In Theaters and Streaming on Peacock Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is a satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs – the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

– In Theaters and Streaming on Ivy + Bean – Streaming on Netflix Ivy and Bean never expected to be friends. Ivy (Keslee Blalock) is quiet, thoughtful and observant. Bean (Madison Skye Validum) is playful, exuberant and fearless. However, sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites can become the best of friends. Based on Annie Barrows’ New York Times bestselling book series Ivy + Bean.

– Streaming on Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance – Streaming on Netflix Ivy and Bean are ecstatic to sign up for ballet class until they realize there will be no sword-fighting, kicking or “dancing to the death” allowed in class. When Bean’s parents won’t let her quit, Ivy agrees to stick it out with Bean through the big dance festival performance. Based on Annie Barrows’ New York Times bestselling book series Ivy + Bean.

– Streaming on Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go – Streaming on Netflix When Ivy discovers the school bathroom is haunted, Bean helps Ivy to harness her witchlike powers. With the help of their classmates, Ivy and Bean orchestrate a ritual that will free the ghosts, save the school, and also mess up Nancy’s day. Based on Annie Barrows’ New York Times bestselling book series Ivy + Bean.

– Streaming on

Saturday, September 3rd

New TV Shows

911 Crisis Center – Season 2 Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on Oxygen – Reality – TV-PG Team members’ experience varies from those who are 20-year veterans to those who are just starting out. However, all dispatchers are primed and ready to respond to a wide array of panic-stricken callers. Hearing callers terrorized by shots fired, angered over stolen cars, tearfully pleading during life-threatening medical emergencies and anxiety ridden over lost children makes working efficiently critical. The dispatchers work to swiftly extract needed intel while calming the callers, providing them with detailed, life-saving instruction and relaying all pertinent details to law enforcement on the ground and en route.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on Oxygen – Reality – TV-PG First Home Fix – Series Premiere – 10/9c on HGTV – Reality – NR Working from their vintage VW van, which doubles as their design office, Austin Coleman and Raisa Kuddus create custom renovations for young newlywed and millennial clients.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on HGTV – Reality – NR Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror: UFOs – Special – Streaming on discovery+ Jack Osbourne brings his friends, actors Jay Mewes and Jamie Kennedy, to the edge of the unknown in search of the truth behind UFOs. Utah’s Uinta Basin has been shrouded in mysteries for centuries, with stories of otherworldly visitors dating back to ancient times. In recent years, even stranger sightings have been reported and captured. Osbourne, Mewes and Kennedy embark on an unflinching investigation to figure out if these phenomena are connected and why this strange activity is concentrated in the Uinta Basin.

– Special – Streaming on Little Women – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Three sisters, who only have each other and never enough money, get entangled in a conspiracy involving the rich and powerful.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert – Special – 11:30/10:30 am on Paramount+ Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate with The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon—his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.

– Special – 11:30/10:30 am on

New Movies

Marry Me in Yosemite – 8/7c on Hallmark Zoe, a notable photojournalist, visits Yosemite landscapes made famous by Ansel Adams. When she meets Jack, an intriguing tour guide, he opens her eyes to new adventures as they embark on a journey. Starring Cindy Busby and Tyler Harlow.

– 8/7c on

