Film Review: Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown Shine in “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul”

Adamma Ebo takes on the mockumentary format with Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul. Starring Reginal Hall (Nine Perfect Strangers) and Sterling K. Brown (Frozen II), who also serve as producers, the film takes a comedic yet honest look at the intersections of faith and culture. The film held its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

When Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown) becomes the center of a public scandal, he and his first lady Trinitie (Hall) try to pick up the pieces and restore their Southern Baptist megachurch to its former glory. With a younger couple starting their own rival church that draws away their congregation, the couple gets creative, starting a roadside ministry where drivers can join in by following the instructions on Trinitie’s signs: “Honk for Jesus.”

Expanding the short film of the same name by Adamma Ebo and her twin sister Adanne, the film feels lovingly inspired by Christopher Guest films like A Mighty Wind and Lisa Kudrow’s HBO series The Comeback. It feels like you’re watching the documentary get made in real time rather than a finished edit. Adamma changes aspect ratios, using cinemascope when we’re peeking into unfilmed moments and a more open ratio when it’s intentionally filmed footage. Like Valerie Cherish, Trinitie tries to control what is filmed, asking for retakes and talking to the off-camera producer Anita instead of Jan.

Sterling K. Brown is exquisite as Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs, leaning into the comedy but also instilling believable conflict in the character. The nature of the scandal is kept in the shadows until the second act, although there are enough hints to pick up on early in the film. Similarly, Regina Hall puts on a sugary sweet veneer as Trinitie Childs with her own character arc that builds into a beautiful performance at the climax.

With some similarities to the real-life story of Jim Bakker and his wife, recently adapted in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the extravagance of the Childs’ lifestyle becomes a source of wonder for viewers. In one sequence, we see the couple’s color-coordinated walk-in closet as they discuss whether to wear some of the Prada suits and shoes they already own or if they should pick up a new pair for their Easter reopening.

Many of the jaw-droppingly hilarious moments come when Lee-Curtis and Trinitie let their guard down when they’re off-camera. As their stress increases, their true selves slip in the documentary segments, but its nonetheless funny to hear a pastor and his wife swearing. My personal favorite scene is when they’re driving and rapping along to “Knuck If You Buck” by Crime Mob.

Exploring the business side of religion, Black culture, and sexuality, Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul inspires thought-provoking conversations through comedy. It’s hilarious in its hypocrisy and dazzling with its luxurious style.

I give Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul 5 out of 5 stars.