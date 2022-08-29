Photos: CHOC Adventure in the Park Celebrates 30 Years of Walking for Kids at Disneyland Resort

This past weekend, the CHOC Walk organization (benefitting the Children’s Hospital of Orange County) celebrated its 30th anniversary by changing things up a bit– instead of an early-morning walk through Disneyland in support of kids assisted by the hospital, they held a private after-hours party throughout all of Disney California Adventure.

The CHOC Adventure in the Park event began with a mix-in with regular DCA guests at 5:00 PM on Saturday, August 27th, followed by the CHOC Walk participants having the run of the park starting at 9:00 PM and running through midnight.

Our adventure began with a VIP reception for CHOC supporters at Pixar Pier’s Lamplight Lounge with appetizers and beverages.

Photo ops were set up around Disney California Adventure for teams of CHOC Walkers to pose in front of, like this one at Grizzly Falls.

Another VIP experience was available in the Disney Junior building, where characters like Aladdin and Jasmine, Tiana and Naveen, Flynn Rider and Rapunzel, and Mulan were available to pose for photos with guests in front of cool backdrops.

The CHOC Adventure in the Park logo was projected on a number of surfaces around DCA, adding to the excitement of the evening’s event.

Magic Key holders could pick up a special goodie bag next to the Silly Symphony Swings.

A special CHOCO Treat was available for purchase at food carts, with half of the price going to benefit CHOC Walk.

Attendees could fill out and hang these “hug” cards with messages for kids, to be posted later at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

A DJ entertained the crowd in front of Paradise Bay as we waited for the evening’s centerpiece– a performance of “World of Color” in honor of CHOC and its many beneficiaries.

As a surprise on the way out of the park that night, Mickey and Friends were decked out in their pajamas to wave goodbye to the crowd in front of the Carthay Circle fountain on Buena Vista Street.

Mickey and Friends appeared in their pajamas to wave goodbye to (and play Rock Paper Scissors with) guests at the end of #CHOCAdventure. #CHOCWalk #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure pic.twitter.com/2vj8TlLRv1 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) August 28, 2022

For additional information on CHOC Walk, be sure to visit the organization’s official website.